I was simply down the street.
The broken stones of the road
whisper unspoken messages,
of how many human feet have crossed the road.
Of how many broken wings
would have fallen off this road;
Babies crying for milk
people starving at the signal
stories of so many people
stretched before my eyes.
I’m the beggar who owns the flute
only the flute
who sings the language of these men.
S Maria Reagan works as a journalist. Poet with social consciousness. Released three books of his poetry. Submitted his PhD thesis in University of Madras. He has published research papers in poetry. He believes that only Marxist philosophy will give social independence.
