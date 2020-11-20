I was simply down the street.

The broken stones of the road

whisper unspoken messages,

of how many human feet have crossed the road.

Of how many broken wings

would have fallen off this road;

Babies crying for milk

people starving at the signal

stories of so many people

stretched before my eyes.

I’m the beggar who owns the flute

only the flute

who sings the language of these men.

S Maria Reagan works as a journalist. Poet with social consciousness. Released three books of his poetry. Submitted his PhD thesis in University of Madras. He has published research papers in poetry. He believes that only Marxist philosophy will give social independence.

