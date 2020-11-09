 It Was NEVER About Biden!!

I usually agree with most of what columnist Caitlin Johnstone offers. Yet, in her latest Op Ed she says that a vote for Biden was NOT against fascism, which will continue now that he is in office. Sorry Caitlin, I agree with Prof. Cornell West on this election. We both feel that this Proto Fascist/ Neo Nazi culture, emboldened by Trump and his administration minions, is ready to take us ‘ Off the rails’ as a republic. The August 2017 white supremacist/ Neo Nazi torchlight march in Charlottesville, Virginia was the icing on the far right wing cake. Imagine, in this 21st century Amerika, that a president of the United States actually mentioned that those carrying the torches and repeating over and over ‘ Jews will NOT replace us ‘ and ‘ Blood and Soil’ ( right out of Goebbels playbook) were ‘ Some fine people’ . Fast forward a few short years and have him actually supporting 17 year old Kyle Rittenhouse after he murdered two unarmed BLM protestors with his long rifle. Of course, those ‘ Trump thumping ‘ cops in Kenosha Wisconsin gave Rittenhouse and his armed cohorts drinks of water. Enough is enough!!!

For those who read my columns, they know how I have only disdain for Joe Biden and his corrupt Democratic Party. Years ago, when Bush Junior nominated Fredo Gonzales for Attorney General, Biden, then Senator Biden, was the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Gonzales, as counsel to the president, signed off on the protocols created by John Yoo and Jay Bibee to circumvent the Geneva Accords. This was an attempt ( successful by the way) to continue with the outright evil torture ( and eventual murder in some cases ) of Iraqis and Afghans captured in our illegal invasion of those nations. Basically, the entire world knew of the heinous manner in which our military and CIA conducted themselves. When Biden took his turn to question Gonzales at his confirmation hearing, he actually said ” I like ya and most likely will vote to confirm you “( he did), and then proceeded to ask him softball questions that Larry King would be proud of. Biden of course supported the illegal invasions and occupations of Iraq and Afghanistan, along with all the wasted trillions of dollars he voted to OK that went down that rabbit hole… at our taxpayer expense. In 1991 he was part of the crew of Senators who allowed jackass Clarence Thomas to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, over the sorry ‘ Dump job’ on Anita Hill. Look it up folks.

I could go on and on about Joe Biden, with the latest tidbit concerning his nepotism for his screw up son in the Ukraine. Of course, to we real lefties who ‘ Know better’ , Biden was along for the Obama con job ride from 2008 to 2016. He served his party and our empire well folks, for most of his career. Yet, that is not the point! We all know how he got himself into this mix, as the empire would do whatever it could to stop the ‘ Feel the Bern’ train that should have been finally stopping at the White House. It seemed to this writer, and many other prolific left wing thinkers, that the Demoncrat movers and shakers, as I call them, would actually allow four more years of the nasty Trump clown show than see Sanders and his semi socialist agenda in power. That is why they orchestrated ( with Obama we are told leading the way) that infamous March pre South Carolina primary Knife Job on Sanders. Mad Magazine cover boy Mayor Pete and Smiling shark Amy Klobachur dropped out a day or two before the primary, giving their support for Sleepy Joe. ‘Good German’ Senator Clyburn of South Carolina got his black base ( including the preachers) to push for Biden… and it was all over!

For decades, maybe longer than that, many of us who label ourselves as true progressives and socialists have had to vote the ‘ lesser of two evils’. Why is that? Well, the Military Industrial Empire or Deep State or elites or whatever you wish to call them, made damn sure that Amerika continues to have this Two Party/ One Party disgrace intact. Remember in 2000 how they refused to allow Green Party candidate Ralph Nader in the debates? With billions of dollars at their disposal ( in this current one Biden and Trump spent over $ 3 billion between them) they do what the 1963 Outer Limits television show dictated:

Control Voice: There is nothing wrong with your television set. Do not attempt to adjust the picture. We are controlling transmission. If we wish to make it louder, we will bring up the volume. If we wish to make it softer, we will tune it to a whisper. We will control the horizontal. We will control the vertical. We can roll the image, make it flutter. We can change the focus to a soft blur, or sharpen it to crystal clarity. For the next hour, sit quietly and we will control all that you see and hear. We repeat: There is nothing wrong with your television set. You are about to participate in a great adventure. You are about to experience the awe and mystery which reaches from the inner mind to… The Outer Limits.

Millions worldwide, myself included, celebrated the election results. One would speculate, factoring out the Demoncrat faithful, the majority of us were more locked in to getting Trump and his cabal OUT than getting Biden in. We will see many corporate leaning, middle of the road policies he will begin adopting along with many band aids for the countless wounds caused by the far right wing Repugnantans as I call them. What Professor West and I are counting on is this: A major pushback against that dangerous ( as close to 1932 Germany as one can get) Neo Nazi white supremacist surge since 2016. Many on the left have dismissed my theory, saying that this type of mindset has always been with us and will continue to be. Yes, BUT…. The apple always falls close to the tree. The tree being an administration led by Trump that has emboldened such madness! When the head of the snake is gone the body fades. As it is, the Deep State or empire or whatever, has used Trump to get lots of what they want. Now, as the pendulum swings ( isn’t that what the Two Party/One Party scam is all about?) they need to hand out lots of those band aids. Along with that, Biden and Co. will use the FBI to actually do some good for a change. We know the agency hates Trump and will love to just drain away the sewage of his far right followers.

Folks, we will NEVER have what other nations have accomplished at different times. That being a full scale upheaval or the R word ( revolution for you non radicals) here in good old Amerika. Perhaps part of the reasoning for this is that we have never been invaded and occupied like most of the world. Never! Or perhaps, as my dear lefty friend Jay D. offers, it has been the overwhelming preponderance of right wing talk Radio and Television since the mid 70s. Edward Bernays and his protégé Joseph Goebbels realized that the repetition of disinformation, falsehoods and outright lies, done over and over and over….. will sell that car or toothpaste or medicine or…. candidate. Trump used this to the most successful extreme, perhaps for his whole tainted career. For now, I can digest a Biden until the taste of Trump finally leaves my mouth. Then, well, we need to walk away from the Dems and join a third party like the Greens… as we continue to stand in public in mass for the issues we demand.

Philip A Farruggio is a contributing editor for The Greanville Post. He is also frequently posted on Global Research, Nation of Change, Countercurrents.org, and Off Guardian sites. He is the son and grandson of Brooklyn NYC longshoremen and a graduate of Brooklyn College, class of 1974. Since the 2000 election debacle Philip has written over 400 columns on the Military Industrial Empire and other facets of life in an upside down America. He is also host of the ‘ It’s the Empire… Stupid ‘ radio show, co produced by Chuck Gregory. Philip can be reached at paf1222@bellsouth.net.

