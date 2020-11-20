 UK-, US-  &  Zionist-subverted Australia’s ABC Lies For Nuclear Terrorist Apartheid Israel

Australia’s ABC is the Australian version of the UK BBC and has a charter demanding balanced reportage. However Australia is a slavish lackey of the US, and in practice that balance means massive lying by omission by the ABC in relation to US, UK and Apartheid Israeli war criminality. The ABC has a Search function that reveals the astonishing degree to which the US-, UK- and Zionist-subverted ABC lies by omission over the genocidal nuclear terrorism of serial war criminal Apartheid Israel.

(1). Lying by omission puts the Australian ABC at about 50 on a media truthfulness scale of 0 (worst) to 100 (best).

Media reportage in Australia (and in the Anglosphere democracies in general) can be loosely scored on a scale of 0 (worst) to 100 (best).

At the low end of the scale we find the mendacious, climate change denialist, racist and pro-war Murdoch media empire that has secured about 70% of newspaper readership in Australia, and has a similar “king-making” impact in the UK and US Murdochracies. The gutter journalism of the Murdoch media backs Trump in the US, Tory and pro-Brexit Trumpism in the UK, and the Trumpist Liberal Party-National Party Coalition that is presently in government in Australia. Trumpism is a current fascoid (fascism-like) variant of Big Money-backed populism that has been around in the West for 2 centuries. Hannah Arendt has cogently described both 19th century imperialism and 20th century fascism as “the alliance of the mob and capital” [1, 2]. Just as the capitalist Establishment used jingoism, nationalism and egregious racism to enthusiastically involve “the mob” in the genocidal crimes of Western European imperialism and colonialism on 5 continents, so the same device enabled popular support for genocidal Nazi German crimes against Europeans in Europe in WW2, for genocidal crimes of fascist Italy against Libyans and Ethiopians, and no doubt for the genocidal crimes of Imperial Japan against China [3-5]. War is the penultimate in racism and genocide is the ultimate in racism. Donald Trump has made over 20,000 false or misleading statements over the last 4 years [6] but, while he was thankfully defeated, the recent presidential election shows that Big Money and massive mendacity can still secure about 50% of the US vote. Thomas Piketty has argued that the present gross economic inequity is bad for economics (the poor cannot afford the goods and services they produce) and bad for democracy (Big Money buys votes) [7-9]. Piketty has described the Trumpist populist movement in the US and Europe as Big Money-driven populism seducing the poor and ill-educated into supporting jingoistic neoliberalism against their own economic interests [10, 11]. The Murdoch media mendacity over climate change has been too much for Rupert Murdoch’s son James [12, 13]. 2 former PMs of Australia, former Labor PM Kevin Rudd and former Coalition PM Malcolm Turnbull, have trenchantly criticized the Murdoch media for gross political bias and climate change-related malreportage that amounts to massive, dangerous and indeed deadly lying by commission and lying by omission [14-18].

At the 100 end of the truthfulness spectrum, well away from the circa 0 of Trump, other Trumpist fascoid populists and the Trumpist Murdoch media, we have scientists and science-informed humanitarians. Scientists have zero tolerance for lying because it derails rational inquiry. Scientific inspiration aside [19], the scientific method involves the critical testing of potentially falsifiable hypotheses. Thus, for a most powerful example, Humanity and the Biosphere are existentially threatened by nuclear weapons, climate change, and poverty/over-population – nuclear weapons and climate change threaten destruction of much of Humanity and the Biosphere [20-22], and each year 15 million people die avoidably from deprivation in the Developing World (minus China) [5]. Science-based rational risk management, that is crucial for societal safety, successively involves (a) accurate data, (b) scientific analysis, this involving the critical testing of potentially falsifiable hypotheses, and (c) informed systemic change to minimize risk. Unfortunately, this rational risk management protocol is typically perverted at the individual, family or local level, or at the level of the family of nations by (a) lying, self-deception, spin, obfuscation, intimidation and censorship, (b) anti-science spin, this involving the selective use of asserted facts to support a partisan position, and (c) blame and shame that is counterproductive because it blocks accurate reportage crucial for rational risk management, and in the worst cases leads to war [23].

The self-described “quality”, “liberal” and “progressive” Australian and Western Mainstream media could generously rank in between at about 50 in the truthfulness spectrum because, while they try to avoid the outright lying by commission of the yellow press and the Murdoch media, they are shamelessly engaged in massive self-censorship and lying by omission [24-26]. Lying by omission is worse than lying by commission because at least the latter permits refutation and public debate [26]. For a variety of reasons the same censorship and self-censorship disease has spread to corporatizing universities in Australia and elsewhere, despite lying and censorship formerly being utter anathema to scholarly institutions [27]. US novelist Barbara Kingsolver in her great novel “The Lacuna” has Russian Communist revolutionary and theorist Leon Trotsky (Lev) and his assistant Van having the following discussion about media (2009): “”But newspapers have a duty to truth”, Van said. Lev [Trotsky] clicked his tongue. “They tell the truth only as the exception. Zola [French novelist of “J’accuse” fame] wrote that the mendacity of the press could be could be divided into two groups: the yellow press lies every day without hesitating. But others, like the Times , speak the truth on all inconsequential occasions, so they can deceive the public with the requisite authority when it becomes necessary.” Van got up from his chair to gather the cast-off newspapers. Lev took off his glasses and rubbed his eyes. ” I don’t mean to offend the journalists; they aren’t any different from other people. They’re merely the megaphones of other people” … [Trotsky observes to his assistant Shepherd] “Soli, let me tell you. The most important thing about a person is always the thing you don’t know”” [28]. Australian writers Mark Aarons and J. Loftus have commented on non-reportage (lying by omission) (1997): “The hidden parts of history, the covert sides, are far more orderly and rational, but can be seen and understood only if you are told where to look. The holes in history are what makes sense of the thing” [1]. There is massive Mainstream media fake news through lying by omission and indeed lying by omission about lying by omission about lying by omission … [29]. For a detailed and documented analyses of Australian ABC and UK BBC lying by omission see [30-32].

(2). Astonishing malreportage about Apartheid Israeli nuclear terrorism by the Zionist-subverted Australian ABC.

Google the phrase “Israeli nuclear weapons” today and you will find a Wikipedia entry as number 1 on page 1 of about 62,000 results, and which commences: “The State of Israel is widely believed to possess nuclear weapons. Estimates of Israel’s stockpile range between 80 and 400 nuclear warheads, and the country is believed to possess the ability to deliver them in several methods, including by aircraft; as submarine-launched cruise missiles; and the Jericho series of intermediate to intercontinental range ballistic missiles. Its first deliverable nuclear weapon is thought to have been completed in late 1966 or early 1967; which would make it the sixth country in the world to have developed them” [33].

However, the Australian ABC News has a Search function, and if you use this to search the ABC for the phrase “Israeli nuclear weapons” you get an astonishing zero (0) results.

Undaunted in your search for truth via the ABC, if you Search the ABC for this same phrase but without quotation marks you get 108 results. However when you examine these 108 ABC articles you find that (a) zero (0) refer to Israeli nuclear weapons in the title, (b) only 1 gives an estimate of the actual number of Israeli nuclear weapons, (c) a further 8 assert Israeli possession of nuclear weapons, and (d) 7 other articles refer to the possibility (neither confirmed or denied by the Israelis) of such Israeli nuclear weapons possession. Most of the articles were about Iran (that does not want or possess nuclear weapons) and a smaller subset were about North Korea (that has some nuclear weapons). This extraordinary malreportage is carefully documented below.

(a). Zero (0) refer to Israeli nuclear weapons in the title. The searcher will have to wade through 108 articles (overwhelmingly about the US, Iran and North Korea) to find 16 articles that mention, albeit very briefly, Israeli nuclear weapons.

(b). Only 1 article estimates the number of nuclear warheads possessed by Apartheid Israel: “Israel is believed to be the only nuclear-armed nation in the region, possessing an estimated 80-90 warheads” [34].

(c). A further 8 articles unconditionally state that Israel has nuclear weapons:

(1). “The picture that emerges from the most prominent leaked documents is of a Middle East utterly dominated by the US and Israel, with Arab dictatorships falling over themselves to support the interests of both. As’ad AbuKhalil notes that the US puppet client states are only concerned about possible Iranian nuclear weapons: it is no secret that their populations may view with a little more concern Israel’s nuclear weapons” [35].

(2). “There are now just over 16,000 known nuclear weapons on the planet, according to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. The majority are owned by the US and Russia, and the rest by the UK, France, China, India, Pakistan and Israel [and North Korea]. While this number is down from the historic peak of 65,000 in 1986, scientists have estimated only around 100 strategically detonated nukes would make the world uninhabitable” [36].

(3). “Last year, the Marshallese government filed unprecedented lawsuits in the International Court of Justice and US Federal Court against nine nuclear-armed countries. It [the Marshall Islands] argued that the nuclear powers – the United States, Russia, Britain, France, China, Israel, India, Pakistan and North Korea – were in “flagrant violation of international law” for failing to disarm. But US federal judge Jeffrey White has dismissed the lawsuit against Washington on the grounds that the harm caused by the US breach of the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) was “speculative”” [37].

(4). “However, by developing thermonuclear weapons that can be delivered globally by ICBMs, North Korea is not merely seeking to join the de facto nuclear states of India, Pakistan, and Israel. It is vaulting directly into the inner sanctum of the nuclear club, joining the five permanent members of the UN Security Council” [38].

(5). “From a high of about 70,000 nuclear warheads globally in the mid-1980s, there are now about 14,000. More than 90 per cent are in the hands of the USA and Russia, but the UK, France, China, Israel, India, Pakistan and North Korea also have nuclear capability. Of those latter countries, the last four have not signed up to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which entered into force in 1970. North Korea did, but withdrew in 2003” [39].

(6). “Mr Peres, a former president and prime minister who died on Wednesday at the age of 93, shared a Nobel Prize for the interim land-for-peace accords he helped reach with the Palestinians as Israel’s foreign minister in the 1990s. The former leader did much in the early part of his 70 years in public life to build up Israel’s powerful military and nuclear weapons capabilities” [40].

(7). “[Ms Beatrice Finh, ICAN executive director, accepting the Nobel Peace Prize]We are trying to send very strong signals to all states with nuclear arms, nuclear-armed states — North Korea, US, Russia, China, France, UK, Israel, all of them, India, Pakistan — it is unacceptable to threaten to kill civilians” [41].

(8). “The United States, choose freedom over fear. Russia, choose disarmament over destruction. Britain, choose the rule of law over oppression,” Ms [Beatrice] Finh [ICAN executive director]”said, before urging France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel to do the same. Israel is widely assumed to have nuclear weapons, although it neither confirms nor denies “ [42].

(d). A further 7 ABC articles are ambivalent over Israeli possession of nuclear weapons, using phrases such as “Israel, widely believed to be the region’s only nuclear power”, “Israel…developing a highly secretive nuclear weapons program”, “Israel is widely presumed to have the Middle East’s only nuclear weapons”, “Israel is widely assumed to have nuclear weapons”, “Israel does not confirm or deny it has nuclear warheads”, “Israel, India and Pakistan are generally believed to have nuclear weapons that use only nuclear fission”, “Iran said it is Israel’s assumed atomic arsenal that threatens peace and stability in the Middle East”

The Zionist-subverted ABC does a stirling job of hiding “Israeli nuclear weapons”. I am reminded of a brilliant 1976 Jules Feiffer cartoon, the text of successive panels reading: “I live inside a shell… that is inside a wall… that is inside a fort… that is inside a tunnel… that is under the sea… where I am safe… from you… if you really loved me you’d find me” [43].

(3). The UK-, US- and Zionist-subverted Australian ABC ignores the Palestinian Genocide, Muslim Holocaust, and other Australia-complicit atrocities against humanity.

Silence kills and silence is complicity. The extraordinary efforts of the ABC to hide Apartheid Israeli nuclear terrorism (as outlined above) reflect very badly on the ABC and indeed on Australia as a whole. Words fail in attempting to categorize nuclear terrorism – the deliberate, intentional war strategy to kill billions of innocent people. The US has already demonstrated its preparedness to commit nuclear mass murder. The US used nuclear weapons to mass murder civilians in Hiroshima and Nagasaki 75 years ago, with about 150,000 people killed immediately and a further 100,000 dying from wounds and radiation in following months [44]. The targeted populations largely involved women, children and the elderly, and these unspeakable crimes accordingly involved the mass murder of women (femicide, gendercide), children (paedocide) and of elderly people (gerocide).

A Search of the ABC for “femicide” yields 6 results, 5 concerned with murder of women in Latin America (in one case up to 20 women) and 1 about lethal domestic violence against Australian Aboriginal women (Australia has long suffered an epidemic of domestic violence against women that has worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic) [45]. However ABC Searches returned zero (0) results for the terms “gendercide”, “paedocide” and “gerocide” – the bigger the atrocity the more assiduous the ABC censorship.

It gets worse. The Zionist-subverted and Zionist-perverted ABC censors other crimes of racist Zionism. Thus an ABC Search for “Palestinian Genocide” yields zero (0) results (reality: 2.2 million Palestinians have died from violence, 0.1 million, or imposed deprivation, 2.1 million, since the UK invasion of the Middle East in WW1) [46-50]. Conversely, as revealed by ABC Searches, the ABC falsely reports that Israel is “the only democracy in the Middle East” (72% of Apartheid Israel’s presently 50% Indigenous Palestinian subjects are excluded from voting for the government ruling them)[46, 49]. While the ongoing Palestinian Genocide and the ongoing Australian Aboriginal Genocide can be compared in many ways [51, 52], a Search of the Australian ABC for “Aboriginal Genocide” Searches of the ABC for the term “Aboriginal Genocide” yields 109 results relating to genocide of Indigenous people in Australia or elsewhere, but zero (0) results with this term per se in the article title.

From a qualitative perspective, one of the worst ever genocide atrocities was the 2-century Australian Aboriginal Genocide in which about 2 million Indigenous Australian perished from violence (0.1 million) or from imposed deprivation and disease. Of 350-750 Indigenous languages at the time of the British invasion in 1788, only 150 survive and all but 20 are under severe threat in this continuing Australian Aboriginal Ethnocide [51, 52]. From a quantitative perspective, the worst genocide in human history was the 2-century , British-imposed Indian Holocaust in which an estimated 1,800 million Indians perished from imposed deprivation. The Indian Holocaust was punctuated by a succession of horrendous man-made famines from the 1769-1770 Bengal Famine (10 million deaths from merciless over-taxation ) to the 1942-1945 Bengali Holocaust (6-7 million deaths). In the British-imposed and Australia-complicit WW2 Bengali Holocaust (WW2 Bengal Famine) 6-7 million were deliberately starved to death in Bengal and the adjoining Indian provinces of Assam, Bihar and Orissa. Australia was complicit through withholding food in its huge wartime grain stocks from its starving ally India [5, 53-61].

Searches of the ABC for the terms “Aboriginal Ethnocide”, “Indian Holocaust”, “Bengal Famine” and “Bengali Holocaust” all yield zero (0) results.

May well Australian Mainstream media and the ABC keep silence about such atrocities. As UK or US lackeys Australia has invaded 85 countries as compared to the British 193, France 82, the US 72 (52 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12 , China 2, North Korea arguably 0, and Iran 0 for the last 1,300 years [5, 62-65]. Of the 85 Australian invasions 30 have been genocidal [65]. US lackey Australia has been involved in all post-1950 US Asian wars, an Asian Holocaust associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or imposed deprivation [5].

Cut to the 21st century and US lackey Australia has been involved in a US-imposed post-9/11 Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide in which 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9/11 false flag atrocity [66-68]. Of particular note are the Iraqi Holocaust and Iraqi Genocide (about 5 million deaths from violence and war-imposed deprivation, 1990-present) [69] and the Afghan Holocaust and Afghan Genocide (about 7 million deaths from violence and war-imposed deprivation from 2001 onwards) [70]. As an Occupying participant in these atrocities wealthy Australia is in gross violation of Articles 55 and 56 of the Fourth Geneva Convention (the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War) that demand that an Occupier is inescapably obliged to provide its Occupied Subjects with life-sustaining food and medical requisites “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” [71]. Meanwhile war criminal Australia and the ABC ignore these immense genocidal atrocities but are presently immensely “concerned” over Australia’s reputation because of the alleged murder of 39 or more Afghan civilian or prisoners by Australian soldiers of the elite Special Air Services (SAS) unit [72].

ABC Searches for the terms “Muslim Genocide”, “Iraqi Holocaust”, “Iraqi Genocide”, “Afghan Holocaust” and “Afghan Genocide” yield zero (0) results. An ABC Search for the term “Muslim Holocaust” yields 1 irrelevant result relating to protests over a mosque being built in an Australian town.

Australia has been grossly violating both the Fourth Geneva Convention and the UN Genocide Convention that defines “genocide” as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group” [73]. However a ABC Search for this phrase yields 1 article about the Myanmar Rohingya Genocide (10,000 killed, 800,000 refugees”), 1 article about the Canadian Indigenous Genocide, and 1 article about Australian that concludes incorrectly that it was “not cut and dried” that Australian colonial Governor Lachlan Macquarie had initiated genocide when in April 1816 he ordered his soldiers to kill any Aborigines they encountered [74]. Similarly, an ABC Search for the phrase “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” yields 0 results re the 21st century Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide or indeed any other genocide in which serial war criminal Australia has been involved.

The ABC fervently adopts the ”lying Bush version of 9/11”, ignores cogent evidence from Professor Niels Harrit and colleagues (University of Copenhagen) that 9-11 involved explosive demolition [75-79]. It ignores a recent report from engineers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks that WTC7 (World Trade Center Building 7) was destroyed in about 7 seconds by explosive demolition and not by “fires” as asserted by the mendacious US Government [78, 79].

A Search of the ABC for “explosive demolition” yields 0 results relating to 9/11, and ABC Searches for “Niels Harrit”, “lying America”, “lying US” yield 0 results in relation to 9/11. Indeed through their silence, UK-, US- and Zionist-subverted Australian journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes, including those of the ABC, are accessories after the fact of 9/11 and the post-9/11 Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide. The ABC ignores the expert advice of scientists in favour of the dishonest advice from the mendacious Bush Administration that told 935 lies between 9/11 and the invasion of Iraq [80, 81].

(4). Why does the cowardly, pro-war, racist and mendacious Australian ABC lie for nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel and genocidally racist Zionists?

The Australian ABC is a quantum jump above the mendacious Murdoch media in that it tries to avoid outright lying but, as exampled above, is complicit in whopping lying by omission. Lying by omission is far , far worse than lying by commission because the latter at least permits public refutation and public debate [26]. Lying by omission is unforgivable when it relates to mass murder of our fellow human beings. The reasons for this extraordinary behaviour by the ABC (and other Mainstream media presstitutes) range from craven personal cowardice to egregious subversion of Australians and Australian institutions by the UK-, US, Apartheid Israel and traitorous Zionists.

Thus outstanding Australian journalist Brian Toohey reveals subversion of media by the US-beholden Australian Security and Intelligence Organization (ASIO): “ASIO’s attempt’s to damage the government’s critics went far beyond its charter. It made extensive use of journalistic stooges in major media outlets who would put their name on material prepared by ASIO. One journalist, Robert Mayne, later revealed details of this activity in the National Times. For many years during the this period [1960s and 1970s] the ABC and the Melbourne Age [respected, centrist and non-Murdoch newspaper] let ASIO vet journalists to weed out people who might be regarded as subversive” (page 12 [82]). Indeed Toohey has commented on extraordinary media censorship in Australia under a plethora of recent “anti-terrorism laws” that amount to US-beholden Australian Intelligence subversion of Australian media (2019): “Today’s generation of journalists have a much tougher job. Governments have introduced new laws making it a criminal offence to receive a wide range of information. The June 2018 Espionage Act provides a glimpse of the future where it will be an offence to receive “Information of any kind, whether true or false and whether in a material form or not, and includes (a) an opinion; and (b) a report of a conversation”. George Orwell could never have dreamt that one up (page xv [82]). Australia has become a pre-police state with massive government spying on citizens [83, 84], and US lackey Australia’s Anglosphere 5-Eyes Intelligence Club partner, the US, sharing such massive raw intelligence on Australians with nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel.

There is massive Zionist subversion of Australians and Australian institutions. Actually reported by Mainstream media, Apartheid Israel and its traitorous Zionist agents have been involved in the kidnapping, illegal imprisoning, robbing, shooting, mangling, bombing, shelling, torturing, killing, deceiving, defaming, misrepresenting, subverting and perverting of Australians, but none of those responsible have been brought to account [86]. 100% of the ruling Coalition Government MPs and most Labor Opposition MPs are fervent supporters of nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel. Indeed an outstanding Labor candidate and human rights lawyer critical of Apartheid Israel, Melissa Parke, was forced to resign for this reason as a Labor candidate before the last Federal election [87]. Anti-racist politicians, journalists, academics, and writers critical of nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel face false smearing as “anti-semitic”- indeed some of the very best ABC journalists and commentators, both Jewish and non-Jewish, have been falsely smeared in this way. Thus, for example, on Australia’s war memorial Anzac Day in 2017, Muslim, feminist, social advocate and humanitarian ABC journalist, Yassmin Abdel-Magied, simply posted on her personal Facebook page: “Lest we forget (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine)”. Savaged by public outcry, Ms Abdel-Magied rapidly deleted the post and apologized, the ABC apologized and a month later abolished her TV program. Yassmin Abdel-Magied left for London. Her post was correct and her silencing by rabid jingoists is a continuing stain on Australia, an attack on free speech, and an illustration of the power of the virulent, pro-war UK, US, and Zionist lobbies in look-the-other-way Australia [88]. Lest we forget is the laudable mantra of Australia’s war dead memorial Anzac Day but racist jingoists have subverted the message [89]. War is the penultimate in racism and genocide the ultimate in racism.

Final comments.

The world is existentially threatened by nuclear weapons and man-made climate change [20-22]. Thus eminent physicist Stephen Hawking has succinctly stated: “We see great peril if governments and societies do not take action now to render nuclear weapons obsolete and to prevent further climate change” [22]. Presently each year 9 billion people die from air pollution [90], 15 million people die avoidably from deprivation [5] , about 17 million climate migrants (climate refugees) are forced to move from their homes [91], and about 1 million people die from climate change. There is a worsening Climate Genocide in which an estimated 10 billion people will die avoidably this century en route to a sustainable population in 2100 of only about 0.5-1 billion [21]. An ABC Search for the term “Climate Genocide” yields zero (0) results.

Further, Australia, while not having nuclear weapons of its own, has been critically involved in UK testing of nuclear weapons and delivery systems, and in supply of uranium to US Alliance nuclear terrorist states (the US, UK and France) and thence to nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel [91]. Through hosting nuclear-armed US warships and electronic spying bases at North West Cape and Pine Gap, Australia plays a key role in US nuclear terrorism [92]. In relation to man-made climate change Australia is among world leaders in 16 areas of climate criminality [93-97].

Yet Search of the ABC for “Israeli nuclear weapons” yields zero (0) results as does an ABC Search for “Climate Genocide”. Silence kills and silence is complicity Thanks to the egregious mendacity of Mainstream media and of the self-assertedly “quality” ABC in particular, US lackey and Zionist-subverted Australia is among world leaders in war criminality, nuclear terrorism and climate criminality. However come 22 January 2021 things will change for nuclear terrorist Australia. The 24 October 2020 ratification by a 50th state, Honduras, of the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) means that it will take effect from 22 January 2021, from which time the 9 nuclear terrorist states and 32 complicit states will be grossly violating International Law. The United Nations Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) crucially lists prohibited activities, notably: “Article 1 Prohibitions… (d). Use or threaten to use nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices; (e). Assist, encourage or induce, in any way, anyone to engage in any activity prohibited to a State Party under this Treaty” [90]. The US lackey, fervently pro-Apartheid Israel, pro-Apartheid, pro-war, and pro-nuclear terrorism Coalition Government of Australia intends to grossly violate the TPNW, and will thus invite global prosecutions before the International Criminal Court (ICC), litigations before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) by all of decent Humanity [92].

State nuclear terrorism is obscene and intolerable, as is the lying by omission by US-, UK- and Zionist-subverted Australian ABC over the genocidal nuclear terrorism of serial war criminal Apartheid Israel. Non-nuclear minor powers such as Australia must dissociate themselves from military associations with nuclear terrorist countries, and indeed the United Nations Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) will make this mandatory for all people and all nations on 22 January 2021. US- and Zionist-subverted nations and media organizations – like Australia and the Australian ABC – have 2 months to decide whether to obey International Law and the TPNW or to continue to pursue an unspeakably evil path of war criminality towards omnicide and terracide.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia over 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript ) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: https://countercurrents.org/polya170612.htm ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ). He has recently published Gideon Polya, “US-imposed Post-9-11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide”, Korsgaard Publishing, Germany, 2020 (for details see: https://korsgaardpublishing.com/portfolio/23945/ ).When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .

