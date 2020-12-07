AIKSCC Calls For Mass Protests On Bharat Bandh Tomorrow

AIKSCC APPEALS FOR SUPPORT & SOLIDARITY WITH “BHARAT BANDH” ON DECEMBER 8 – CALLS FOR MASS PROTESTS BY ALL DEMOCRATIC & PROGRESSIVE MASS ORGANISATIONS, TRADE UNIONS, TRADERS, ASSOCIATIONS & GUILDS

This is an appeal from All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) to all democratic & progressive mass organisations across India including trade unions, students’ organisations, women’s organisations, teachers’ organisations, cultural organisations, trade associations, professional guilds as well as national and regional political parties.

As you are aware, lakhs of farmers (from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh primarily and from other states also) are on the highways leading into Delhi, resolutely and peacefully sitting on the roads until their demands are met: that of repealing the 3 Central Farm Acts, of withdrawal of the Electricity Bill 2020. Other issues too have been raised like excluding farmers from the purview of the Ordinance promulgated for dealing with Delhi’s air pollution and declaration of MSP for all crops at C2+50%, Swaminathan formula and ensuring govt guarantee for procurement from all farmers into a legal entitlement.

Today is the tenth day of the struggle in Delhi, after months of local protests all over the country. The unfolding movement has inspired more and more farmers to join the ones in Delhi either by moving to Delhi or protesting locally.

Five rounds of talks have been held with Government delegations but it is clear that the Government is making this into a prestige issue and not acceding to the farmers’ legitimate demands. The Government has no rationale or evidence to provide to insist on the continuation of these laws are for farmers’ crop prices or welfare.

In this background, we appeal to all organisations and people to:

• Join the protestors just outside Delhi, in large numbers

• Take up local level indefinite protests, including Effigy Burning, Torchlight Marches etc. to pressurise the government to agree to the demands of the farmers

• Extend solidarity with the brave and peaceful farmers in Delhi, in anyway possible

• Organize and participate in Bharat Bandh on December 8

• Issue statements of solidarity and support to the farmers’ cause and write to the President and Prime Minister of India

• Write to the Parliamentary Affairs Minister to immediately to convene a Parliament Session to fulfil the farmers’ demands.

On behalf of National Working Group

All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee

Avik Saha, Organising Secretary

