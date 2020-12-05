 Chinese Cartoon & US Lackey Australia’s Complicity In Mass Murder of Afghan Children

A Chinese official has used a cartoon showing an Australian soldier threatening a child with a knife to rightly castigate US lackey and serial war criminal Australia over horrendous Australian war crimes in Occupied Afghanistan. Australian politicians, journalists, academics and commentators have indignantly responded by falsely describing the cartoon as a doctored image or fake image, and ignoring passive mass murder of Afghan children and women by Australia and the US Alliance.

This is the most recent episode in a destructive process in which craven US lackey Australia has attacked China in 14 ways in recent years, as set out by the Chinese Government in a frank compilation [1]. China appears to have responded to these anti-China Australian actions by variously imposing tariffs, anti-dumping actions or other constraining measures on Australia’s huge exports to China of barley, wine, beef, lobsters, timber and coal [2]. A craven US lackey Australia is heading towards economic suicide by ramping up attacks on its biggest trading partner, China, in the interests of a serial war criminal, anti-China and China-encircling America that seriously threatens China militarily [3]. The Australian Coalition Government under PM Scott “Scomo” Morrison asserts that it is just standing up for “freedom”, “democracy”, “human rights” and “Australian values”[4] but declines to criticize other countries in the same fashion, and especially not fervently Australia-, UK-, Canada-, France- and US-backed, nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist–run, genocidally racist, grossly human rights-abusing , serial war criminal, and democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel [5, 6]. Indeed Australia is second only to America as a supporter of Apartheid Israel and come 22 January 2021, when the UN Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) comes into force, Australia under a climate criminal and war criminal Coalition Government intends to reject the TPNW and violate International Law and the “international rules-based order” by critically supporting US nuclear terrorism as well as variously remaining complicit in UK, French and Israeli nuclear terrorism [6].

For the record, I am an anti-racist Ashkenazi Jewish-British Celtic Australian scientist, writer and humanitarian activist with a resolute commitment to truth, science, Humanity and the Biosphere, and a sole national allegiance to the land of my birth, Australia. Further, it must be clearly stated that Australia is prosperous, peaceful, and well-educated, has a world’s best compulsory, preferential voting democratic system, free, secular and compulsory school education, and an excellent universal health care system. However in relation to the existential threats to Humanity from genocidal war, nuclear weapons and climate change [7, 8] it is among world leaders in 16 areas of climate criminality [9], is intimately involved in US nuclear terrorism [6], and as a UK or US lackey it has invaded 85 countries [9, 10]. Serial war criminal Australia has been involved in 30 genocidal atrocities from the ongoing Aboriginal Genocide [11] to the worsening Climate Genocide [12], has been involved in all post-1950 US Asian wars (atrocities associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence and imposed deprivation) [9, 13-15], and has been an enthusiastic participant in the US-imposed post-9/11 Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide (32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9/11 false flag atrocity ) [16-20]. Ostensibly democratic Australia is a Murdochracy dominated by mendacious, US-dominated Mainstream media [21], indefinitely and highly abusively imprisons refugee men, women and children without charge or trial [4, 22], is complicit in the continuing, 8 year imprisonment without trial of world hero Australian journalist Julian Assange [23], and has become a pre-police state through mass surveillance and dozens of dangerously intrusive and human rights-violating anti-terrorism laws [24-27].

Similarly, China like most countries has a good and bad side. China is remarkable for only invading and conquering 2 entities in the last millennium (contiguous Tibet and Xinjiang). China deserves great credit for bringing a billion people out of dire and deadly poverty in an economic miracle that has provided economic security and excellent health, education and governance outcomes for 1.4 billion people as well as making China a world leader in high technology and renewable energy uptake. Annual avoidable mortality from deprivation is zero (0) for one-party China but a shocking 4 million for ostensible democracy India [13]. Indeed a leading expert in sustainability has argued that the capitalist democracies have failed in climate action through political short-termism, and that only China can save the Planet through top-down action on climate change [28]. Nevertheless, China must be legitimately criticized over the one-party state, urban air pollution, the death penalty, censorship, constraints on free speech, harsh treatment of Uyghurs, dissidents, and Hong Kong democracy advocates, and the mass surveillance state through facial recognition, social credit and electronic banking. However China is not alone in the accelerating movement by both Western-style democracies and one-party states towards world-wide Digital Dictatorship (Digital Imprisonment) involving mass data collection on everyone, mass surveillance, facial recognition-based tracking, cryptocurrency-based cashless societies, and social credit-based disempowerment [29, 30].

Given the remorseless mendacity of US-beholden Australian journalist editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes, it is useful to present the facts of the worsening China-Australia dispute in a clear and carefully documented fashion, as systematically set out below.

(1). The Chinese Foreign Ministry Cartoon was falsely described by the Australian Mainstream as a “doctored image” and a “fake image”.

Zhao Lijian (deputy director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s Information Department) made a Tweet that stated “Shocked by murder of Afghan civilians & prisoners by Australian soldiers. We strongly condemn such acts, & call for holding them accountable” [31]. The Tweet simply stated what everyone else was saying around the world and in Australia about shocking Australian war crimes in Occupied Afghanistan. However the Tweet was accompanied by a strong Cartoon by renowned Chinese “wolf warrior” artist, Wuheqilin, that showed an Australian soldier on an Australian flag holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child holding a lamb, and carrying the caption: “Don’t be afraid, we are coming to bring you peace” [31]. The Australian media blurred the child’s image for child privacy reasons [32].

Australian Mainstream media and politicians, including the PM Scott Morrison and the Leader of the Labor Opposition, Anthony Albanese, reacted angrily to the Cartoon. The PM described the Tweet post as “truly repugnant” and “utterly outrageous”. The Australian Government’s call for an apology was rejected by the Chinese Government. Hu Xijin (editor of the Chinese paper “The Global Times”): “On what ground does Morrison feel angry over the use of this cartoon by the spokesperson of Chinese FM? It’s ridiculous and shameless that he demanded China to apologise” [31, 32]. As reported by the author (me) over 2 decades, a serial war criminal Australia as a lackey of serial war criminal America has been complicit in the passive mass murder of millions of children in Afghanistan and in about 20 other countries in the post-9/11 US War on Muslims [13-20].

While the Chinese sensibly regard the image as a Cartoon or a “Work of Art” , astonishingly the Australian Mainstream presstitutes regard it not as a Cartoon but as deliberately fabricated propaganda, a “doctored image”, or a “fake image”. The utter dishonesty of the jingoistic and extreme nationalist Australian Mainstream journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes over the Chinese Cartoon as “fake news” is jaw-dropping – do they really believe that the Chinese FM is actually saying that Australian soldiers spread out a huge flag of Australia like a picnic blanket before cutting the throats of lamb-cuddling Afghan children?

A pertinent cartoon by Luo Jie (China daily cartoonist) shows a Panda (China) watering a green bed of flowers (Afghanistan) [33]. An even more pertinent Luo Ji cartoon shows a Sancho Panza (US lackey Australia) futilely attacking a windmill (China) at the behest of Don Quixote (Uncle Sam, America) in a 2020 take on Miguel de Cervante’s classic 17th century novel “Don Quixote of La Mancha” [34]. Conversely, a Danish newspaper refused to apologize to the Chinese Embassy for publishing a cartoon entitled “Coronavirus” showing the Chinese flag with the 5 yellow stars replaced by images of the coronavirus [35].

Cartoons are meant to stretch the boundaries. As they say in Australia , people should “just suck it up” (put up with it, tough it out). Among other things I am an artist and cartoonist – indeed I have illustrated 3 statistics textbooks with leavening cartoons [36]. However in response to the earliest (and least politically correct of these books) a feminist group quite rightly wrote indignantly to the author stating that x percent of my cartoons showed women in a subordinate role. I was relieved that one of my offered statistical cartoons was not included in the book – it shows 2 Arab sheiks having coffee in front of a tent with a harem of Arab beauties behind them inside the tent. One sheik observes “I can manage the combinations but the permutations are killing me” [36].

Intelligent observers in Australia speculate that the offending, “child-killer” Chinese Cartoon was deliberately set as bait, and that the jingoistic Australians led by the blustering buffoon PM Scott “Scomo” Morrison (aka Scum-o, Skim-o, Scam-o and Scheme-o) simply rushed in and took the bait.

Of course other related Chinese cartoons have been published and it is likely that lots more are on the way [37, 38]. Thus a cartoon shows an Australian soldiers being filmed holding a sign saying “Human Rights” and standing on a blanket hiding a bleeding body – but the only image captured is the soldier holding the human rights sign [38]. Another cartoon shows a confident kangaroo (Australia) discarding a blooded knife with one hand and with the other hiding a scales of justice with an evil red devil and a pure white angel equally balanced. [38].

(2). The Chinese Cartoon was in response to the massively redacted Australian Brereton Report revealing the “tip of the iceberg” of Australian war crimes, the killing of 39 Afghan prisoners by elite Australian soldiers.

The massively redacted 2020 Brereton Report found that 25 Australian soldiers were involved in war crimes involving torture and the cold-blooded murder of 39 unarmed Afghan civilians or prisoners “not in the heat of battle”. It recommended that 19 of these soldiers be investigated for prosecution. However Australia has never punished any of its war criminals (except 8 for killing Australian Aboriginals,) and violates International Law by rejecting trials by Afghanistan or the International Criminal Court (ICC) [20]. However, as a UK or US lackey a racist White Australia has invaded 85 countries [39, 40], and has been complicit in massive war crimes in 40 areas, 30 of which are genocidal and utterly dwarf the miniscule instances reported in the redacted Brereton Report. As a mendacious lackey of American “democratic Nazism without gas chambers” a serial war criminal Australia ignores its horrendous war crimes that grossly violate the UN Charter, the UN Genocide Convention and the Fourth Geneva Convention [9-11].

As exampled by the post-WW2 Nuremberg Trials, it is Australian military commanders and politicians rather than ordinary soldiers who should be tried (many posthumously) for active and passive complicity in over 2 centuries of horrendous Australian war crimes from the ongoing Aboriginal Genocide [11] to the terracidal Climate Genocide in the War on Terra that is set to kill 10 billion people this century en route to a sustainable population by 2100 of only 1 billion [12]. For all that it offended Australians (as Cartoons are meant to), the Chinese Cartoon (falsely described by Australian Mainstream journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes as a “doctored image”, “fake image” and “fake tweet” etc) contained a serious truth: that the US Alliance including serial war criminal Australia has been involved in the passive mass murder of children in Occupied Afghanistan. Set out below are estimates of how many Afghan children have been murdered by Australia and the US Alliance in Occupied Afghanistan over the last 19 years while Western media resolutely looked the other way.

(3). Mass murder of millions of Afghans, including Afghan children, by the US Alliance in gross and intentional violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

In 2008 I wrote: “The Ruler is responsible for the Ruled and there is a moral obligation of a Ruler to do everything possible to preserve the health and lives of subject citizens. However International Law via Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War [Fourth Geneva Convention] (see: http://www.unhchr.ch/html/menu3/b/92.htm ) is quite explicit in demanding that the “Occupying Power” does everything it can “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” to ensure food, medical supplies, and health of the population. Australia, the US, the UK and their allies have been patently failing to meet these obligations in Occupied Afghanistan and indeed in Occupied Iraq as reflected in huge post-invasion under-5 infant deaths totalling 2.3 million and 0.6 million, respectively; post-invasion excess deaths (avoidable deaths) totalling 3-7 million and about 2 million, respectively; and refugees totalling 4 million and 4.5 million, respectively” [39].

On the occasion of the 9th anniversary of US invasion of Afghanistan I made the following estimates (2010): “As of 7 October 2010, the 9th Anniversary of the US invasion of Afghanistan , the human cost of the Afghan War has been estimated as about 4.9 million violent deaths or non-violent avoidable deaths from Occupier-imposed deprivation. A detailed and documented Afghan War Human Cost Fact Sheet has been prepared to assist humane public discussion of the ongoing, US Alliance-imposed Afghan Holocaust and Afghan Genocide that has now reached the dimensions of the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million dead, 1 in 6 dying from deprivation).

Post-invasion non-violent avoidable deaths from deprivation total 3.7 million. Post-invasion violent deaths total 1.2 million ( assuming advice that the level of violence has been 4 times lower in the Afghan War than in the Iraq War and an Iraq War violent deaths/non-violent deaths ratio of 1.3). Post-invasion under-5 infant deaths total 2.6 million. Afghan refugees total 3.2 million, this comprising 2.7 million in Iran and Pakistan and 0.4 million internally-displaced persons (IDPs) in Afghanistan). The US bombing and US-backed Pakistani Army offensive in NW Pakistan generated 2.5 million Pashtun refugees. Annual under-5 infant deaths in Occupied Afghanistan total 311,000, 90% avoidable and due to war-imposed deprivation. It has been estimated that the annual death rate is 7% for under-5 year old Afghan infants as compared to 4% for Poles in Nazi-occupied Poland and 5% for French Jews in Nazi-occupied France. Annual per capita total health expenditure permitted by the Occupiers in Occupied Afghanistan totals US$29 as compared to US$3,122 for Occupier Australia. Life expectancy at birth m/f (years): 42/43…” [40]. This detailed analysis was re-published by the Revolutionary Association of the Women of Afghanistan (RAWA) under the title “Afghan War, Afghan Holocaust & Afghan Genocide 9th Anniversary – 4.9 million dead, 3.2 million refugees: report” and with the cogent sub-heading: “It has been estimated that the annual death rate is 7% for under-5 year old Afghan infants as compared to 4% for Poles in Nazi-occupied Poland and 5% for French Jews in Nazi-occupied France” [41].

The carnage in Occupied Afghanistan is set out in the website “Afghan Holocaust Afghan Genocide” [42], noting that “holocaust” implies a huge number of deaths, and “genocide” is defined by Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention thus: “In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, as such: a) Killing members of the group; b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group” [43]. The crimes of the US Alliance in Afghanistan violate not only the UN Genocide Convention [43] but also the “Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War” [44], “Convention on the Rights of the Child”[45], “Universal Declaration of Human Rights” [46], “Convention and Protocol relating to the Status of Refugees” [47], and the “United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples” [48].

(4). 2020 revision of Afghan Holocaust carnage numbers based on the latest UN data and ignoring US mendacity.

Under US Alliance Occupation the reported Afghan Life Expectancy at birth has increased from 57.0 years (2003) to 64.3 years (2018). However can we trust the reported figures from a country under US Occupation? Indeed data on Iraq mortality reported by the US-installed Iraqi Government are quite implausible. Thus the US-installed Iraqi Governments have had an appalling record of understating horrendous medical statistics e.g. absurdly claiming that Iraqi infant mortality declined as a consequence of sanctions, invasion and devastation (as reported to the UN), and claiming that rates of spontaneous abortion, still births and congenital birth defects in devastated and toxin-contaminated areas of post-invasion Iraq were normal, contrary to the shocking findings of expert researchers on the spot and outside the US-installed Iraqi Health Ministry [51]. While the US boasted of “liberating” the huge Iraqi city of Mosul, it is estimated by the UK Independent that 40,000 Iraqis were killed [52]. Great anti-racist Jewish American journalist I.F. Stone famously stated “Governments lie”, and famed US writer Gore Vidal asserted “Unlike most Americans who lie all the time, I hate lying… Americans are not interested in the truth about anything. They assume everybody is lying because they go out and lie everyday about the automobile they are trying to sell you…This is a country of hoax” [54, 55]. Indeed the US Center for Public Integrity found that the Bush Administration had made 935 false assertions between 9/11 and the illegal invasion of Iraq [56]. More recently the Washington Post found that President Donald Trump had made over 20,000 false or misleading claims in the last 4 years [57].

Ignoring American mendacity and using the UN World Population Prospects 2019 Revision [58], one can make the following averaged estimates for Afghanistan over the period 2001-2020: avoidable deaths from deprivation (2.4 million) , under-5 infant deaths (2.0 million), under-5 infant deaths (1.5 million), and avoidable deaths from deprivation as a percent of population (0.4%). Assuming 1.2 million violent deaths (see (3) above), Afghan deaths from violence or deprivation under US Alliance and Australian occupation total 3.6 million as compared to 7 million determined using prior UN data [16, 17, 42].

(5). Australian complicity in mass murder of Afghan children and gross violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

Using UN and other data I have compared Australian-complicit mass murder of children in Afghanistan as compared to China’s health successes in neighbouring Tibet (2018): “The most fundamental human right is the right to life. While legitimately criticized for the one party state, the death penalty, censorship, urban air pollution and harsh treatment of dissidents, China has been hugely successful in radically reducing infant mortality and maternal mortality in Tibet and in China as a whole. In stark contrast, the war criminal US Alliance occupation of neighbouring Afghanistan continues to be associated with an under-1 infant mortality and maternal mortality incidence that is 7 times higher and 4-12 times higher, respectively, than that in Tibet – evidence of gross violation of the Geneva Convention and the UN Genocide Convention by the [wealthy] US Alliance… The UN Population Division informs that the annual number of births in Occupied Afghanistan is 1,155,458 (2015). The infant mortality (under-1 infant deaths per 1,000 live births) of 111 for US Alliance-occupied Afghanistan means that 111 x 1,155.5 = 128,261 under-1 year old infants die each year in Occupied Afghanistan. If the US provided life-sustaining food and medical services to its conquered Afghan subjects “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” (i.e. to yield an under-1 infant mortality of 6 deaths per 1,000 live births as in the US ) then Occupied Afghanistan under-1 infant deaths would only total 6 x 1,155.5 = 6,933. Failure of the US Alliance to observe the unequivocal demands of the Geneva Convention results in the avoidable death of under-1 Afghan infants totalling 128,261 – 6,933 = 121,328 each year or 40 times the carnage in the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity (3,000 killed). Over the 16 years of the Afghan War this US Alliance mass murder of infants amounts to the death of 16 years x 121,328 per year = 1.9 million under-1 year old Afghan infants”[49].

One could update this for 2020 and crudely estimate that in the 19 years since the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 this Australia-complicit US Alliance mass murder of infants amounts to the death of 19 years x 121,328 per year = 2.3 million avoidable under-1 year old Afghan infant deaths.

Australian Liberal Party-National Party Coalition and Labor Party (aka Lib-Lab) MPs should be arraigned before the International Criminal Court (ICC) for egregious war crimes in flagrant contravention of the Fourth Geneva Convention. Mendacious, Afghan Genocide-ignoring Australian Mainstream journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes should be similarly arraigned before the ICC as accessories after the fact of horrendous war crimes.

(6). Australia and the US Alliance as a whole needs de-Nazification, truth-telling, and war crimes trials of pro-war politicians.

Anti-racist Jewish British writer, Harold Pinter, in his 2005 Literature Nobel Prize Acceptance Speech (2005): “The invasion of Iraq was a bandit act, an act of blatant state terrorism, demonstrating absolute contempt for the concept of international law… We have brought torture, cluster bombs, depleted uranium, innumerable acts of random murder, misery, degradation and death to the Iraqi people and call it ‘bringing freedom and democracy to the Middle East’. How many people do you have to kill before you qualify to be described as a mass murderer and a war criminal? One hundred thousand? More than enough, I would have thought. Therefore it is just that Bush and Blair be arraigned before the International Criminal Court of Justice” [59]. My comment re the Afghan War alone : “3.6 million? More than enough I would have thought”.

Further calls for war crimes trials (e.g. before the International Court) have come from humanitarians from the Left and the Right. Thus John Valder (former head of the conservative Australian Liberal Party that has backed all post-1950 US Asian wars and the post-9/11 War on Terror) demanding that Australian PM John Howard (also a former leader of the federal Liberal Party) be tried as a war criminal over the illegal invasion of Iraq (2004): “Bush, Blair, and Howard, as leaders of the three members of the coalition of the willing, inflicted enormous suffering on the people of Iraq. And, as such, they are criminals. I believe the only deterrent to a repetition of the Iraq situation is punishment in some form as war criminals.” [60].

Pip Hinman (Socialist Alliance) writing in Green Left (2020): “Afghanistan: Charge politicians and generals responsible for war crimes… Every government that presided over Australia’s participation in this war is complicit in war crimes against the people of Afghanistan. This complicity is underlined by the persistent attempts to hide these war crimes by intimidating, and even persecuting, whistleblowers and journalists who have tried to expose the truth. The people who ordered and organised this cover-up should be charged with complicity in war crimes. The war on Afghanistan is one big war crime by the US and its imperialist allies, including Australia, and it is still being perpetrated. We should not for an instant think that justice has been served by the Brereton report. We still need to continue to demand that all Australian and other imperialist troops are withdrawn from Afghanistan; for serious reparations to be made to the Afghan people; for all the war criminals to be brought to justice — including the generals and political leaders who were ultimately in charge” [61]. Similarly Australian Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi, speaking at a 23 November 2020 public protest outside Australiana Defence of Defence offices against Australia’s war crimes in Afghanistan (2020): “The perpetrators of these crimes, and their superiors, must be held to account and they must face the full force of the law. Justice has to be served here” [62].

In 2005, 2008 and 2010 I made formal complaints to the ICC over Australian and US Alliance war crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere [63-65]. Indeed I have been demanding truth and justice in relation to these and like Western atrocities for 25 years, most notably in hundreds of carefully researched and documented articles, in endless letters to Australian MPs and to Australian and world media, and in a succession of 6 huge books [13, 17, 66-70] . However the Silence has been Deafening.

Look-the-other-way, serial war criminal Australia needs de-Nazification [20]. There is an urgent need for war crimes trials of Australian politicians involved in the following horrendous crimes against Humanity (deaths from violence or imposed deprivation in brackets): the post-9/11 Afghan Holocaust and Afghan Genocide (3.6 million), the post-9/11 Muslim Holocaust and Muslin Genocide (32 million), post-1950 US Asian wars (40 million), the post-1914 Iraqi Holocaust and Iraqi Genocide (9 million), and the 2003-2011 Iraqi Holocaust and Iraqi Genocide (2.7 million) [10, 13-20].

For sure, the small number of about 2 dozen Australian soldiers who committed shocking one-on-one war crimes should be investigated, tried and punished appropriately. However such judicial war crimes processes must even more importantly include trials of military officers, military commanders, leading politicians and Mainstream journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes who failed (and continue to fail) to exercise requisite curiosity and due diligence in relation to the actuality and inevitability of such war crimes. Indeed Max Igan has stated: “Anyone who seeks death or destruction against anybody is an insult to Life and has no place as a leader of anybody” (see page 766 [70]).

Vastly more important than the trial, punishment, blaming and shaming of soldiers is the need to establish (a) the war criminal culpability of politicians in the invasion of Afghanistan, and (b) the horrendous details of the subsequent and indeed ongoing Afghan Holocaust and Afghan Genocide. Indeed from a science-based perspective, in the interests of crucial truth-telling there is a case for immunity from prosecution for all those involved in return for truthful testimony at public hearings in which all those interrogated are compelled to answer questions truthfully. In such a truth-directed scenario the only “punishment” of guilty parties would be the utter ignominy from public exposure of their complicity in the mass murder of millions of innocent people and of millions of innocent children in particular.

As powerfully implicit in the Chinese Cartoon about Australian war crimes in Afghanistan, “thou shalt not kill children”, and “silence kills and silence is complicity”.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia over 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript ) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: https://countercurrents.org/polya170612.htm ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ). He has recently published Gideon Polya, “US-imposed Post-9-11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide”, Korsgaard Publishing, Germany, 2020, and Søren Roest Korsgaard, Jerry Day, Paul Craig Roberts, James Corbett, Gideon Polya, John Remington Graham, and Reiner Fuellmich, “The Most Dangerous Book Ever Published: Deadly Deception Exposed!”, Korsgaard Publishing, Germany, October 2020. When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .

