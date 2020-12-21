Christmas Message for Father Stan Swami

Dear Father Stan Swami,

It would be silly for me to start by hoping you are well, for I know about the state of your ill health and the complete disregard of the prison authorities in this respect. However, I have been moved to write to you by the Xmas season that is upon us.

I am saddened that due to the application of the un-just UAPA law in India, one which is used far too often by the present ruling regime, you will be spending this Christmas, in the year of the Lord 2020, inside the prison. This cruel curtesy, from the Indian authorities, has been extended to around a couple of dozen others, your fellow inmates perhaps in different locations, arrested under the ridiculous charges of instigating violence in Bhima Koregaon, at the outbreak of year 2018. The fact that cases against those arrested are still being formulated, speaks volumes about the legitimacy of these arrests. Those arrested are serving sentence without being convicted in court, let alone after a fair trial. It is very evident that the state is using every dodgy trick in the book, which stinks of foul play, fabrications and concoction of falsehoods. The NSA agency has been deployed to carry out this dirty work, which serves the Hindutva/Fascist orientated government of India’s agenda of quashing any form of dissent.

Your exemplary lifelong work, in service of those in need, delivered in deed, can be seen by all un-blinkered eyes. Father Swami you and your fellow inmates, deserve to be roaming around free amongst the People you have served, the People who love you. You do not deserve to be in prison. You deserve your God given gift of life to be enjoyed as you see fit. I am not a Christian but I do enjoy the festivities of Christmas. With you and your friends locked-up in the notorious Indian prisons, for us celebrating Christmas is going to be a sombre affair, for we feel helpless, unable to help you.

Within the confines of your cell, I pray that you find solace in the spiritual learning you have gathered in your life and pass on those fruits to your follows around you.

I wish you a Happy Christmas and a Happy New Year

Every cloud has a silver lining. We, the People, hope to secure your release at the earliest. People will be victorious. Please pass on my Seasonal Greeting to: Jyoti Raghoba Jagtap, Sagar Tatyaram Gorkhe, Ramesh Murlidhar Gaichor, Sudhir Dhawale, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Rona Wilson, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Anand Teltumbde, Gautam Navlakha, Hany Babu.

Please also remember Prof G N Saibaba and countless others, too many to name.

Best regards,

Lekh Pall, Peoples’ Struggle for Democratic and Human Rights – UK

