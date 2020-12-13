You did not know did you?
That my house gives me rights.
You did not know did you?
That my house gives me virtue.
Food, Clothing, Shelter
I demand that you are not naked
But not full or warm
I won’t offer you sleep
Not on my lawn
Or even in a park
Not here, I say
Brooms and authorities both sweep
The dust, the garbage.
My TV blares
I sing with Alexa
I have a house
You stay quiet
What you know
That I will not see
With my infinite grace
You were de-housed for me
Romi Mahajan is an Author, Marketer, Investor, and Activist
