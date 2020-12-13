De-housed for Me

in Arts/Literature by December 13, 2020

You did not know did you?
That my house gives me rights.
You did not know did you?
That my house gives me virtue.

Food, Clothing, Shelter
I demand that you are not naked
But not full or warm
I won’t offer you sleep

Not on my lawn
Or even in a park
Not here, I say
Brooms and authorities both sweep

The dust, the garbage.

My TV blares
I sing with Alexa
I have a house
You stay quiet

What you know
That I will not see
With my infinite grace
You were de-housed for me

Romi Mahajan is an Author, Marketer, Investor, and Activist

