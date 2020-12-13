You did not know did you?

That my house gives me rights.

You did not know did you?

That my house gives me virtue.

Food, Clothing, Shelter

I demand that you are not naked

But not full or warm

I won’t offer you sleep

Not on my lawn

Or even in a park

Not here, I say

Brooms and authorities both sweep

The dust, the garbage.

My TV blares

I sing with Alexa

I have a house

You stay quiet

What you know

That I will not see

With my infinite grace

You were de-housed for me

Romi Mahajan is an Author, Marketer, Investor, and Activist

