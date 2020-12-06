A journey is forgotten

once it is made, these

days the journey goes

on, continuously on

like seasonless serials

on internet tv

journeys

his and his

theirs, same

these men who come

to us in photographs

as moments of their

worlds, captured in

reel, more than one

cared to know, now

it sends a chill down

our spines, now real

we are forced to join

the journey, reminded

about real men who

grieve the land, and

men who let the men

who grieve the land

do so—

the reels play on

blurred

as their shoulders

touch, in an electric hate

warning signs colluding

as they graze each other

I wonder

if these shoulders rise

any different?

when their dead are carried

if their lands still divides

itself

when

men on both sides

bend their backs in

homage to theirs?

in anger gridlocked

they march in flocks

to cremation grounds

a journey that ends in

bald dead ends, same

quivering asylums stinging

through their tears, spent

eyes comatose, en masse’

their shoulders hold up

their bagged dead, same

in coffins, in palanquins

of chaos, funeral visions

ending in flames, same

of protestors or those

who come to prevent

their protests, same

Kashiana Singh lives in Chicago and embodies her TEDx talk theme of Work as Worship into her everyday. Her first collection is Shelling Peanuts and Stringing Words. Her chapbook Crushed Anthills is a journey through 10 cities. Her poems have been published on various platforms including Poets Reading the News, Visual Verse, Oddball Magazine, Café Dissensus, TurnPike Magazine, Inverse Journal. She is the winner of the 2020 Reuel International Poetry Award. Kashiana proudly serves as an Associate Poetry Editor for Poets Reading the News.

