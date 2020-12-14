Repeal three agriculture laws

Jan Adhikar Mancha supports the ongoing farmers’ movement. Mancha condemns state repression and false propaganda against the movement

From the very first day of the call of “Delhi Chalo” programme of the All Indian Kishan Sangarsha Samiti to the observation of International Human Rights day of 10 December, we have been observing the Goebbelsean propaganda of misinformation and disinformation unleashed by the Central Government and the Godi Media on the farmer’s movement. The forces, who are constantly trying to hand over entire agriculture sector to the big Corporates, are engaged in accusing the movement, as ‘Khalisthani’,‘Urban Naxal’ and then ‘anti-national’. When the initial attack and propaganda fell through, they took the observation of Human Rights Day by the movement as a plea to accuse it having “link with foreign elements”. We in Jan Adhikar Manch strongly believe that these false propaganda are not only meant to divert the attention of the people from the anti-federal, anti-constitutional and anti-people character of these laws but are also a desperate bid to hide their pro-corporate characters.

We stand firm in support of the movement and demand these laws be repealed because,

The provisions made in these laws are anti-people as these debar any person or organization from enjoying the provision of Article 32 of the Constitution. The law takes away the rights of farmers to approach the judiciary for any grievance as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, a bureaucratic functionary, has been entrusted with the job of settlement of grievances.

These laws will throw the peasants out of their land and push them to the pool of vast army of easy labour force. It will lead to concentration of agricultural land at the hand of corporate houses.

These laws will lead to closure of Mandis and PDS system and thereby, will destroy the food security of most vulnerable section of the society.

These laws are against the federal structure of the Indian democratic system (Article 1 and 246).

As the movement is gaining momentum, it is heartening to see all sorts of organisations like democratic organizations, opposition political parties, Trade Unions, Bar Associations and also individuals from various walks of life like sports persons, artists, scientists coming forward to resister their protest and express their solidarity with the movement.

We call upon all of you to stand in support of our Annadata. We also urge the government to stop repressing the farmers and repeal all three farm laws and all other laws including labor laws, NEP etc brought during lockdown time.

Constituent Organizations of Jan Adhikar Manch: All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha (AIKMS); AIKKS, AIKMS, Adivasi Bharat Mahasabha; Upakulia Jami O Jungle Surakshya Samiti; GASS; CMS-Odisha (AIKMKS); Janbadi Lekhak Sangh; Banwasi Surakshya Parishad, Kandhamal; Basti Surakshya Manch; Humanist Rationalist Organization; MASM; Campaign Against Fabricated Cases; Malkangiri Zilla Adivasi Sangh; IFTU and TUCI

Email – janadhikarmancha@gmail.com

Issued by: Biswapriya Kanungo, Convenor, Jan Adhikar Manch, Odisha

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER