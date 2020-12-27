Review: “The Most Dangerous Book Ever Published: Deadly Deception Exposed!”

Famed anti-racist Jewish American journalist I.F. Stone opined “Governments lie” and those 2 words summarize the message of “The Most Dangerous Book Ever Published: Deadly Deception Exposed!” This iconoclastic 766-page book contains a total of 78 essays contributed by 7 prominent Alternative writers who variously take a sledgehammer to the monolithic lies of Big Government that are uncritically forced on citizens of the US Alliance by mendacious Mainstream presstitutes.

“The Most Dangerous Book Ever Published: Deadly Deception Exposed!” was compiled and contributed to by Soren Roest Korsgaard, writer, editor of “Crime & Power” and head of Korsgaard Publishing (Germany). The 7 Alternative contributors are Soren Roest Korsgaard (Danish writer, editor, publisher and book author), Jerry Day (Emmy-winning Californian writer and powerful orator on YouTube), Dr Paul Craig Roberts (eminent American economist, writer, editor, commentator and former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury in the Reagan Administration), James Corbett (American lecturer, investigative journalist and producer of the Corbett Report), Dr Gideon Polya ( me, a forthright Australian scientist, academic, Humanist, artist and humanitarian and environmental activist), John Remington Graham (lawyer, public defender, public prosecutor, law professor and author) and Dr Reiner Fuellmich (German consumer protection and trial lawyer in California and Germany).

I of course stand by everything I have written (unless I am persuaded otherwise by data and rational argument). I am in strong agreement with the other authors that “Governments lie” and that One Percenter-dominated administrations in the Western Corporatocracies are massively deceiving the public in the interests of corporates and the immense private profit of the obscenely rich and powerful. However as a scientist I differ from some of the other writers in relation to some matters. Indeed Soren Korsgaard writes at the beginning of the book that “Each essay represents the opinion of the respective writer, and it should not be inferred in any way that the writers agree with anything in the book not authored explicitly by them” (page 3 [1]).

(1). Governments lie and compliant Mainstream media presstitutes lie by commission and omission.

In reading “The Most Dangerous Book Ever Published: Deadly Deception Exposed!” I was swept away by the fervent contrarianism and moral indignation of these Alternative writers, especially Jerry Day who is a fantastic, anti-Big Government critic and a latter-day Mark Twain or Ambrose Bierce in his arresting, succinct skewering of Mainstream cant. Indeed the 766 pages of the book can be summarized in those 2 words from famed anti-racist Jewish American journalist I.F. Stone (author of “The Hidden History of the Korean War”) who, in addressing journalism students, famously stated “Among all the things I’m going to tell you today about being a journalist, all you have to remember is two words: governments lie” [2, 3]. Nobody likes being lied to, and “The Most Dangerous Book Ever Published” exposes massive lying by US and US Alliance governments and Mainstream journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes.

Famed American historian, novelist and astringent social critic, Gore Vidal, has sweepingly condemned the dominant American culture of mendacity thus: “Unlike most Americans who lie all the time, I hate lying. And here I am surrounded with these hills [in Hollywood] full of liars — some very talented… Yeah, about themselves, about their beliefs, about their histories. Degrees, from universities — this is piled up lies… Americans are not interested in the truth about anything. They assume everybody is lying because they go out and lie everyday about the automobile they are trying to sell you…This is a country of hoax. P.T. Barnum is the god of this republic, which is no longer a republic alas. It is an oligarchy and a rather vicious one” [2, 3]. And as for mendacious Mainstream media presstitutes Gore Vidal has declared: “The corporate grip on opinion in the US is one of the wonders of the Western world. No First World country has ever managed to eliminate so entirely from its media all objectivity – much less dissent” and “The media, never much good at analysis, are more and more breathless and incoherent. On CNN, even the stolid John Clancy started to hyperventilate when an Indian academic tried to explain how Iraq was once our ally and “friend” in its war against our Satanic enemy Iran. “None of that conspiracy stuff,” snuffed Clancy. Apparently, “conspiracy stuff” is now shorthand for unspeakable truth” [2, 3].

Professor Edward Herman (finance, University of Pennsylvania) and Professor Noam Chomsky (linguistics at 85-Nobel-Laureate MIT) have concluded in their seminal book “Manufacturing Consent” (1988): “In sum, the mass media of the United States are effective and powerful ideological institutions that carry out a system-supportive propaganda function by reliance on market forces, internalized assumptions, and self-censorship , and without any significant overt coercion. This propaganda system has become even more efficient in recent decades with the rise of the national television networks, greater mass-media concentration, right-wing pressures on public radio and television, and the growth in scope and sophistication of public relations and news management” [4]. Noam Chomsky (famed anti-racist Jewish American progressive writer) has succinctly stated: “Any dictator would admire the uniformity and obedience of the [US] media” [2, 3].

Lying by omission is far, far worse than repugnant lying by commission because the latter at least permits public refutation and public debate [5]. As described in the chapter “Mainstream media: Fake news through lying by omission” (pages 485-490 [1]), there is massive lying by omission by Mainstream journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes. “The Most Dangerous Book Ever Published” in 766 pages attempts to partly redress trillions of pages of Mainstream lying by commission and lying by omission.

(2). Governments correctly recognize the Covid-19 pandemic but have grossly failed in their responses, and seek to exploit the disaster for endlessly greedy One Percenters.

However, while “Governments lie” they don’t lie about everything all the time. Further, while Northern Hemisphere US Alliance Governments and the neoliberal One Percenters they represent patently hope to engineer a massive wealth and power transfer from the Covid-19 pandemic, they accept the science about the reality of Covid-19 and vaccinations while cold-bloodedly and murderously failing to take requisite action. Thus (as of 27 December 2020) “Covid-19 deaths per million of population” are 1,024 (US) as compared to 5 (culturally similar New Zealand) [6], from which we can deduce 1,024 – 5 = 1,019 avoidable American Covid-19 deaths (so far) and 1,019 deaths per million x 331.9 million Americans = 338,206 avoidable American Covid-19 deaths. Other US Alliance Governments (notably the UK Government) have similarly failed their citizens in the Covid-19 pandemic, and should be arraigned with Donald Trump and his associates before the International Criminal Court for knowing, intentional mass murder of their elderly citizens in an ongoing Gerocide (about 95% of the deaths are of people of 50 and over) [7-12].

While some of the authors of “The Most Dangerous Book Ever Published” are correct in exposing an already evident One Percenter “control” agenda in the Covid-19 pandemic and other areas, and have a legitimate cynicism about the mendacity and agendas of power-driven governments and profit-driven corporations, in my view they are incorrect in variously casting doubt on the top science in relation to the seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the importance of vaccination, lockdown, and other measures. The last chapter, by lawyer Dr Reiner Fuellmich, offends in this respect and is necessarily forthrightly critiqued below by me as a biological scientist. Some of this libertarian indignation would have been usefully directed at the Covid-19-effected intentional mass murder of US and other Western citizens by their governments [8].

As a scientist domiciled in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, I must clearly state that while I deeply appreciate the various well-justified, anti-Big Government, and “Governments lie” positions of my libertarian co-authors, as a scientist I also appreciate Melbourne’s nearly 60 days of zero (0) new Covid-19 cases (as of 27 December 2020) brought about through cutting edge science, stringent travel bans, curfew, face masks, stringent social distancing, hand sanitizer use, mass police- and soldier-guarded quarantining, mass PCR-based testing, huge contact tracing, many months of stringent Lockdown suffered by a compliant population and fines for non-compliance – indeed Australia can now well afford to wait many months for the UK or US vaccines (our own Australian vaccine unfortunately had to be abandoned at the end for stringent quality control reasons and despite a huge investment), and will benefit operationally from results from mass vaccination in the US and UK (Australians will benefit from any Anglo-American mistakes or unforeseen occurrences).

(3). Scepticism, alternative hypotheses and science-based truth-telling are vital for the health and advance of Humanity – hence “Deadly Deception Exposed!”

Science, that is crucial for understanding the world and thence for rational risk management, successively involves (a) getting accurate information, (b) the critical testing of potentially falsifiable hypotheses, and (c) the formulation of ever-better models of reality [13]. Government and corporate lying by commission and omission short circuits this process. Accordingly, exposing deception and revealing the Awful Truth is vital for a better world. Of course it must be recognized that while Governments lie they don’t lie all the time and hence not all “alternative” hypotheses advanced to counter the assertions of mendacious Governments are necessarily correct. Below is a brief snapshot and critique of just a few of the 78 previously-published contributions from these 7 Alternative commentators.

(i). Soren Roest Korsgaard. The book commences with a powerful essay by Soren Korsgaard entitled “One World digital dictatorship” that describes the accelerating movement by both Western-style democracies and one-party states (notably China) towards world-wide Digital Dictatorship (Digital Imprisonment) involving mass data collection on everyone, mass surveillance, facial recognition-based tracking, cryptocurrency-based cashless societies, and social credit-based disempowerment. This important analysis sets the tone of the book, and considers a theme repeated by other authors – the extent to which people should surrender personal rights, autonomy and privacy in collectively embracing mass compliance in the interests of asserted “Government for the people”, economic efficiency, public security, and public health.

In previously reviewing “One World digital dictatorship” I concluded: “Crucially, just as biological evolution by Darwinian natural selection requires mutation and genetic diversity, so social evolution and adaptation requires selection from a variety of ideas (memes). Ergo, at this critical time dissident views should be encouraged and not suppressed. Yet mass personal data acquisition and social credit systems in a Digital Dictatorship will not only violate human rights and civil rights but will suppress the very diversity of ideas that is crucial for tackling the present existential crisis facing Humanity. French philosopher René Descartes famously stated “I think, therefore I am” but in a Digital Dictatorship (Digital Prison) mendacious government will determine what we are allowed to think. What must decent people do? Decent people must (a) inform everyone they can, (b) urge zero tolerance for lying (including lying by omission), (c) insist on transparency and application of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights to everyone, and (d) urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against all people, politicians, parties, corporations and countries complicit in the worsening digital imprisonment of Humanity” [14].

Soren Korsgaard contributed a further 8 powerful essays to this anthology, to whit “Public enemy number one: Government not drugs”, “The United States is the largest prison camp in the world”, “The United States justice system violates human rights”, “The fluoride-induced American Holocaust continues unabated’, “The notion of evil killer genes examined”, “American mobster: Chris Kyle, the American sniper”, “The new 9/11: a global viral pandemic”, and “The future life in a digital gulag”. Re fluoridation one appreciates the much-debated potential downsides of mass medication of populations in general, and specifically in relation to fluoride and dental fluorosis in population groups differing in fluoride intake from the environment, from diet (e.g. excessive tea drinking) and from kidney dialysis [15-19]

“The new 9/11: a global viral pandemic”(pages 105-128 [1]) cogently presents a Problem, Reaction and Solution (PRS) model for social manipulation in the US Government’s 9/11 false flag atrocity that successively involved creating the Problem (the US false flag atrocity presented as a “terrorist attack”), manufacturing a Reaction (crucially involving compliant Mainstream media and silencing dissidents from the “official version”), and finally generation of a draconian Solution (involving “anti-terrorism laws” severely curbing civil liberties and creating a “security state”. It is then legitimately argued that epidemics and pandemics (man-made or otherwise) (the Problem) could be exaggerated by Mainstream media with silencing of dissident opinion (Reaction), with the eventual aim of a Solution (mass compliance with health measures, with this being exploited for the benefit of and further control by neoliberal One Percenters). I agree with the deadly reality of Covid-19, the public health measures (that have brought it under control with great success in Australia, New Zealand and East Asia) , and with foreshadowed mass vaccinations. However it is already apparent that the Covid-19 pandemic is being used to engineer mass wealth transfer to the rich, curb of civil liberties, increase Government control, and increase censorship and disempowerment.

(ii). Jerry Day. The powerful contributions from Jerry Day total 27 transcribed YouTube presentations. Jerry Day gets to heart of “Who rules us?” in “The Power of Paper” (138-140 [1]): “I am going to show you two instruments of tyranny The first is a gun, a symbol of force, violence, and destruction. This is not the best instrument of tyranny. This is the type of thing used by tyrants who are stupid, clumsy, and desperate. When the masses are being controlled by a weapon , they can clearly see they must destroy or escape whoever is pointing it at them. The smart tyrants use the other instrument of tyranny: paper. The paper on which is printed the auto registration you must show, the proof of the insurance you must show, the tax form you must file, the permit or licence you must pay for, the application you must fill out. Whether we realize it or not, we only submit to this, because we are being threatened by force” (page 138 [1]).

Now you can legitimately quibble about such arguments and the need for centralized health, hospital, education, transport, financial and security systems, but I must confess to being swept away by Jerry Day’s passionate, witty, and libertarian arguments. He has a powerful , fundamental point that government is meant to serve us and not the reverse. This message is variously repeated in his 27 brief chapters that at the very least provide powerful libertarian talking points for discussion from the family dinner table to the US Congress. Nevertheless, and for all my admiration for Jerry Day’s wonderfully succinct, libertarian, and Mark Twain- and Ambrose Bierce-style assertions [20, 21], I would be bold enough as a dreary scientist to challenge him below, by way of example, in 2 areas in which I have some professional expertise as a biological chemist.

Thus in the heavily satirical “Your Role in Climate Change” (pages 114-145 [1]), Jerry Day states: “ This is not a test. This is an actual announcement. The government no longer works on your behalf. It now works on behalf of the climate… Your country, now called the United States of Climate, encourages you to embrace your new role in our country’s civic structure. In order to ease the transition for you, your government now regards your confusion and objections as crimes to be administered by ruthless government sponsored death squads positioned on highways and in doorways where you must pass through. This will help you to develop your personal habits of continual labor and worship of the climate. Thank you for serving the climate” (page 145 [1]). My scientist response to Jerry Day’s splendid satirical witticism is the horrible reality that a catastrophic plus 2 degrees Centigrade of average global warming is now effectively unavoidable, and that in a worsening Climate Genocide in the absence of requisite action, 10 billion people will die this century en route to a sustainable human population in 2100 of merely 0.5 – 1 billion people. I would, however, venture the humane assertion that we are nevertheless obliged to do everything we can to make the future “less bad” for our children, grandchildren and future generations [23].

By way of a converse example, in “Censorship and the PDN – Can You Handle the Truth?” Jerry Day argues thus: “Have you noticed that a few week ago we had very little censorship and now we have a lot? In early 2020 , YouTube started brutally censoring videos on coronavirus for no apparent reason. They said the topic was sensitive, so they’re censoring it? A few years ago sensitive topics were not censored on YouTube or anywhere else, why now? YouTube’s executives have declared that if any video has any content that does not agree with the Word Health Organization [WHO] – that video will be censored” (page 264 [1]. Jerry Day goes on to cite censorship of negative outcomes of vaccination and of people disputing the ”official version of 9/11” . He advocates a personal Popular Decentralized Network (PDN) to evade such censorship. Well, science says that while vaccination is a terrific life-saver there is a very low incidence of bad outcomes. Thanks to Australia’s top epidemiologists and its excellent health system, as of 27 December 2020 Australia has registered 35 Covid-19 deaths per million of population as compared to a shocking 1,024 Covid-19 deaths per million of population in the Trump-misruled and YouTube-censored US. However I just heard a top epidemiologist on Australian ABC Radio Nation declaring that the WHO as a more political and less scientific organization was behind the world’s cutting edge epidemiologists throughout the Covid-19 pandemic on a number of important matters (they got it right in the end but lagged behind the epidemiologists). Similarly, numerous science, architecture, engineering, aviation, military and intelligence experts utterly reject the “lying Bush official conspiracy theory about 9/11” and provide a wealth of cogent evidence that the US Government was responsible for the 9/11 atrocity [24, 25]. Censorship is inimical to scientific and scholarly inquiry, science-based rational risk management crucial for societal safety, and an informed electorate vital for a decent democracy [2-5, 26 – 28 ]. In the middle of the Covid-19 Pandemic, science-informed censorship would mean gagging idiot Trump and the circa 50% of the population that agrees with him. However dangerous falsehoods about the Covid-19 Pandemic, vaccination etc should be publicly condemned and countered with the science-based facts. In general there should be no censorship, and the worst punishment of the liars, ill-informed, mistaken or confused would be the ignominy of public exposure of their incorrectness though a science-informed judicial process.

(iii). Dr Paul Craig Roberts. The most eminent of the contributors, Dr Paul Craig Roberts, has 18 powerful contributions in this contrarian and libertarian anthology. Every American should read “Does The United States Still Exist?” that commences: “To answer the question that is the title, we have to know of what the US consists. Is it an ethnic group, a collection of buildings and resources, a land mass with boundaries, or is it the Constitution? Clearly what differentiates the US from other countries is the US Constitution. The Constitution defines us as a people. Without the Constitution we would be a different country. Therefore to lose the Constitution is to lose the country. Does the Constitution still exist? Let us examine the document and come to a conclusion” (page 270 [1]). After detailing massive violation and perversion of the US Constitution and its Amendments, Dr Roberts concludes: “Historically , a government that can, without due process , throw a citizen into a dungeon or summarily execute him is considered to be a tyranny., not a democracy. By any historical definition, the United States today is a tyranny”. There would be agreement from the citizens of 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9/11 false flag atrocity with the loss of 32 million Muslim lives from violence (5 million) or from imposed deprivation (27 million) [24, 29].

Among many other analyses, Dr Roberts provides 7 cogent articles that are alternative assessments of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting (pages 293-318 [1]). Dr Roberts provides a critical forensic article about the death of a fentanyl-compromised George Floyd entitled “Should we be Protesting About George Floyd or Julian Assange?” In relation to the tragic death of George Floyd I made the following quantitative analysis: “Largely ignored by mendacious, Zionist-subverted and US-beholden Western Mainstream media is the large-scale Apartheid Israeli killing of Indigenous Palestinians of the Occupied Palestinian Territory who have been in highly abusive and deadly custody for 53 years under the heel of serial war criminal and genocidally racist Apartheid Israel. “Annual deaths in custody per million of population” this century is 1.5 (unarmed Black Americans killed by cops), 30 (Indigenous Australians killed in custody) and 110 (Occupied Palestinians violently killed by Apartheid Israeli armed forces and police). Yet a Google Search for the phrase “Black lives matter” yields 55,000,000 results whereas a Google Search for “Palestinian lives matter” yields only 27,000 results i.e. over 2,000 times fewer results for an 73-fold worse atrocity on a per capita basis” [31, 32].

However Dr Roberts’ most controversial article is surely his radical reinterpretation of the origins and conduct of World War 2 (WW2) , “Lies About World War II” (pages 326-336 [1]), in which he heaps blame on the British PM Winston Churchill. A detailed analysis of this thesis is not possible here but a succinct comment is simply that war is avoidable and that it takes two to tango i.e. the fault for the WW2 atrocity variously lies with the governments of all the major participants (but especially of the UK, US, Russia, Germany, and Japan) [33]. Only a dozen of my wider family survived the WW2 Jewish Holocaust in Hungary in 1944-1945. However born of the aphorism “The victor writes history” I have always had a profound scepticism about official British histories that has been justified time and time again by careful examination of quantitative data. Thus in relation to Churchill, as an Australian I am well aware that he was responsible for the disastrous Gallipoli Campaign in WW1 in which thousands of Australians died (the day of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) invasion, 25 April 1915, is commemorated as a sacred , war dead memorial Anzac Day in Australia and New Zealand, and the Armenians observe the 24 April as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day to remember the Armenian Genocide – 1.5 million Armenia killed by the Turks – that commenced on the eve of the Allied invasion after months of Allied shelling of the Dardanelles) [34]. Churchill was responsible for rejecting scientific advice and ordering a vengeful bombing of German cities that killed 600,000 German civilians, no doubt contributed to the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (notably through disruption of food supplies in Europe) [35], and led to massive shipping losses in the Atlantic [36] that in turn led to halving of Allied shipping in the Indian Ocean and massive famine in India [33]. Churchill was responsible for the “forgotten” WW2 Bengali Holocaust (1942-1945 Bengal Famine) in which 6-7 million Indians in Bengal and the adjoining provinces of Assam, Bihar and Orissa (now Odisha) were deliberately starved to death for strategic reasons by the British with Australian complicity (Australia permitted its Indian allies as little as 0.3 million tons of wheat out of its 24 million tonne wartime production) [37].

My dear late wife was of Bengali and Bihari origin but a British colonial and Australian education left her and her numerous relatives utterly aware of this atrocity. In his 6-volume “The Second World War” that helped him gain the Nobel Prize for Literature, Churchill made no mention of the Bengali Holocaust. Indeed his only public comments on Bengalis were “They breed like rabbits” and “I hate Indians”. My 4 grandparents-in-law were Indian “5-year slaves” or indentured labourers brought to slave on British and Australian sugar plantations in Fiji (the last were released from servitude in 1920), however Churchill on indentured labour (in the Transvaal): “The conditions of the Transvaal ordinance … cannot in the opinion of His Majesty’s Government be classified as slavery; at least, that word in its full sense could not be applied without a risk of terminological inexactitude” [38]. As for my Jewish Hungarian relatives, pro-Zionist Churchill vetoed the Joel Brand plan to exchange 0.8 million Jewish Hungarians for 10,000 trucks loaded with tea, coffee and soap (half subsequently died) [39, 40]. Indeed Churchill’s worst crimes may turn out to be the creation of a nuclear terrorist Britain and bloody Indian Partition leading to a present continuing, planet-threatening nuclear standoff between Pakistan and India [41].

Dr Roberts’ “Free Speech No Longer Exists in US Universities” (pages 337-338 [1]) acknowledges free speech constraints in former bastions of free speech (for my detailed analysis of this abomination in Australian universities see [27]). In “Conspiracy Theory” (pages 289-292 [1]) Roberts states: “In the United States “conspiracy theory” is the name given to explanations that differ from those serving the ruling oligarchy, the establishment or whatever we want to call those who set and control the agendas and the explanations that support the agendas… The explanations imposed on us by the ruling class are themselves conspiracy theories. Moreover they are conspiracy theories designed to hide the real conspiracy that our ruler are operating. For example, , the official explanation of 9/11 is a conspiracy theory… Is it a believable conspiracy?… there is no evidence to support the official conspiracy theory of 9/11. Indeed , all known evidence contradicts the official conspiracy theory”. I strongly agree. Numerous science, architecture, engineering, aviation, military and intelligence experts have concluded from hard evidence that the US Government was responsible for 9/11 [25, 42-44].

However I strongly disagree (especially as a 76 year old) with the chapter entitled “The Covid Deception” that a asserts “ruling class” over-statement of the Covid-19 threat for reasons of power and profit. I have no doubt that the ”ruling class” will exploit the Covid-19 pandemic for power and profit, and there is plenty of evidence for this from the Covid-19-devastated US, UK and Western Europe, and even from neoliberal-ruled Australia that has almost eliminated the coronavirus through resolute public health measures but is installing a crippling post-Covid-19 neoliberal resurgence and devastating austerity. However the fact that Covid-19 deaths largely derive from coronavirus impacts on aged person’s co-morbidities is no argument for taking Covid-19 less seriously and not doing everything one can to protect the community from infection. Thus bone breaking carries a greatly increased probability of death among the elderly, and the humane responses are to minimize the probability of the elderly falling and breaking bones. As recognised by Dr Roberts, the horrible reality is that about 95% of Covid-19 deaths occur in people of 50 years and older. Thus 94.5% of Covid-19 deaths in the US (May-August 2020) were of 50 and over people, over 95% of Covid-19 deaths were 50 or older in Australia, and in England 92% of Covid-19 deaths as of 16 December 2020 were 60 and older. Conversely, in Australia 33.7% of detected cases have been in 50 or older people, and 66.3% in younger than 50 people [45]. The human response (as very successfully applied in Australia and even more so in New Zealand; see section 3vii below) was to apply national and state border closures, lockdowns and mandated anti-infection measures.

It is clear that the “ruling class” in North America and Western Europe (for surmised reasons of power and profit) actually greatly under-stated the seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic with the consequence of horrendous and continuing mass mortality. In East Asia (customarily regarded as having great respect for the elderly) and in Australia and New Zealand (countries with a long-standing tradition from working class migration of democracy and egalitarianism) the Covid-19 pandemic was quickly brought under control. Indeed I argue that Trump and Johnson should be arraigned before the International Criminal Court for the intentional mass murder of the elderly (Gerocide) [45, 46] with about 340,000 deaths in the US and about 70,000 in the UK (as of 27 December 2020) [45]. Even neoliberal Australia did 7 times worse than New Zealand and 120 times worse than Taiwan, but I would much too generously concede that it did so out of neoliberalism-connected incompetence rather than out of its malignant, neoliberal ideology per se. In contrast, in terms of “Covid-19 deaths per million of population” the US and the UK are presently doing 3,300 times worse than Taiwan [6].

(iv). John Remington Graham. In this section of the book there are 7 documents by John Remington Graham (a US public defender, public prosecutor and law professor) about the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing in which 2 Chechen American brothers, Tamerlan Tsarnaev and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev were alleged to have remotely exploded 2 pressure cooker bombs full of shrapnel. The bombs exploded 14 seconds and 190 meters apart near the finishing line of the race. 3 people were killed, hundreds were injured and 17 required limb amputations. In the subsequent manhunt an MIT policeman was shot dead, a man was kidnapped in his own in his car, and in a subsequent shootout two police officers were severely injured (one of whom died a year later). Tamerlan was shot several times, and his brother Dzhokhar ran him over while escaping in the stolen car, with Tamerlan dying soon after. Dzhokhar was later cornered and shot by police, hospitalized, put on trial, found guilty of numerous offences and sentenced to death. The death sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment but further legal processes are ongoing [47]. What was particularly horrifying and obscene about this crime in a country in which mass killings (many, appallingly of school children) are a regular occurrence, was the horrible mangling of the super-fit young bodies of superb marathon athletes

John Remington Graham asserted: “The secret of this case, assiduously covered up by counsel on both sides, and the news media, is that the FBI crime lab and the indictment identified the culprit as carrying a heavy-weight black backpack at the time of the explosions, but that the street video used by the FBI to identify the culprit eventually mentioned in the indictment showed that at the time of the explosions, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev carried a light-weight white sack over his right shoulder, and so was obviously not guilty; but that we have photographs of men in paramilitary gear carrying exactly the type of backpacks identified by the FBI crime lab and indictment. These men in paramiltary gear were never approached or questioned by the FBI. They have escaped public justice, the same as the murderers of Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy have escaped public justice” (page 395 [1]).

In commenting on the case, Dr Paul Craig Roberts has stated: “The federal appeals court for the First Circuit has disappointed us by only vacating Dzhokhar’s death sentence and not his false conviction… The ruling instructs the lower federal district court to hold a new trial to determine Dzhokhar’s punishment… Nevertheless, the federal appeals court opens a wedge by admitting that something was wrong, and Dzhokhar‘s punishment has to be reconsidered in a new trial. If there were attorneys and bar associations that served justice rather than career and money, they could use the opening provided by First Circuit to blow up the hoax conviction of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev together with the hoax false flag Boston Marathon Bombing… The Appeals Court opens the opportunity, but if no one cares, the Appeals Court is not going to take the hit for declaring an innocent person innocent. A country whose lawyers no longer fight for justice, but only for money, is a lost and destroyed country” (pages 398-399 [1].

I am not competent to comment on the merits of the legal assertions and legal actions but would make the following comments on death sentences. The death sentence (as in the US, China and a swathe of Muslim countries) is bad for the following reasons: (1) it is irreversible and when inevitably applied to some innocent people is an irreparable wrong; (2) the process of the death sentence can be inhumane; (3) those in involved in the process (notably law officers and family) can be psychologically scarred; (4) it removes the possibility of transgressor redemption; (5) it obviates criminological scientific research (e.g. on the genetic, nature versus nurture, psychological, physiological, anatomical and biochemical basis of homicide); (6) it encourages false confessions by innocent people under threat of death in coercive plea bargains (a gross violation of the human rights of utterly innocent people in the US), (7) it cheapens life in the eyes of society, and (8) it empowers the State to violently kill people and hence puts countries on a deadly track from executions of individual criminals to the Nazi-style killing of “undesirables” and thence to war, nuclear mass murder, omnicide and terracide.

(v). Dr Gideon Polya. I have 12 chapters in “The Most Dangerous Book Ever Published: Deadly Deception Exposed!” (pages 400-635 [1]). I stand by what I have written until I am convinced otherwise by hard data and rational argument. My contributions are mostly about horrendous avoidable mass mortality from imposed deprivation and the resolute ignoring of these horrendous realities through the resolute lying by omission of Mainstream journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes. My endlessly restated mantra is that peace is the only way but silence kills and silence is complicity.

The titles of my contributions are self-explanatory: “Ongoing Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust and horrendous carnage from war and hegemony”, “Churchill’s crimes from Indian Holocaust to Palestinian Genocide”, “Paris Atrocity context: 27 million Muslim avoidable deaths from imposed deprivation in 20 countries violated by US Alliance since 9-11”, ”Mendacious war criminal Obama’s final speech to the UN General Assembly”, “Mainstream media: Fake news through lying by omission”, “American-killing Trump’s Afghanistan speech threatens Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Humanity”, “Do Bing Searches to circumvent mendacious pro-Zionist Google censorship – Bing it!”, “70th anniversary of Apartheid Israel: History of violent invasion. Chronology of Palestinian Genocide”; “Britain robbed India of $45 trillion & thence 1.8 billion Indians died from deprivation”; “Review: “Becoming” by Michelle Obama – Mainstream lying , genocide ignoring & holocaust ignoring”; “US-imposed Opiate Holocaust – US protection of Afghan opiates has killed 5.3 million people since 9-11”; and “Redaction: Mainstream Media censorship & self-censorship in pre-police state Australia”.

Unfortunately in my own country, Australia, my well-documented, forthright and voluminous writings have been rendered invisible for a dozen years by a surmised A to Z of mendacious, racist and traitorous people from US-, UK- and Apartheid Israel- beholden Australian Intelligence, through US-, UK- and Zionist-perverted Mainstream media gatekeepers to degenerate Zionist supporters of nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, serial war criminal, grossly human rights-abusing, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel and its ongoing Palestinian Genocide [24, 30, 41, 48-60]. US lackey Australia is second only to the US as a supporter of Apartheid Israel (and hence of the UN-condemned and obscene crime of Apartheid). Apartheid Israel and its traitorous and racist Zionist agents have grossly subverted and perverted Australians and Australians institutions [61-72]. I must here declare that DNA analysis shows that I am 24% British Celtic and 57% Ashkenazi Jewish with zero (0) English, German, French, Scandinavian or Middle Eastern contribution, this being consonant with about 300 years of recorded Scottish family history and about 300 years of Jewish Hungarian family history. Indeed I come from one of the most world-famous Jewish Hungarian families (ask any surgeon or mathematician). Like me, the Eastern European Ashkenazi Jews who run Apartheid Israel – from Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner to serial war criminal Netanyahu have zero (0) Semitic genetic contribution and are thus are walking testament to the sheer falsehood of racist Zionist claims to Palestine. In stark contrast, the cultural and genetic descendants of the Jewish and non-Jewish Palestinians at the time of Jesus are the Semitic Indigenous inhabitants, the sorely oppressed Palestinians. In contrast to the 7 million Exiled Palestinians, the 2 million Palestinian Israelis, and 5 million Occupied Palestinians, the 6.8 million Jewish Israelis overwhelmingly derive from Yemeni, Berber and Khazar converts to Judaism [73-77]. Indeed Orthodox Judaism has insisted for 2,000 years that Jews can only return to Zion (Jerusalem) when the Messiah arrives to declare the glory of the Lord to all mankind [73]. Yet the mendacious, racist and Zionist-subverted Mainstream presstitutes are utterly mute. “Deadly Deception Exposed” indeed.

(vi). James Corbett. Lecturer and architect of the hard-hitting Corbett Report, James Corbett, has 5 contributions to “The Most Dangerous Book Ever Published: Deadly Deception Exposed!”, namely “How Bill Gates monopolized global health”, “Bill Gates’ plan to vaccinate the world”, “Bill Gates and the population control grid”, “Meet Bill Gates”, and “COVID-911: From Homeland security to Biosecurity” (pages 637-744 [1]).

James Corbett has commented thus on the extraordinary and indeed wonderful philanthropy of Bill and Melinda Gates: “Given the incredible reach that the tentacles of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have into every corner of the global health markets, it should not be surprising that the foundation has been intimately involved with every stage of the current pandemic crisis, either. In effect, Gates has merely used the wealth from his domination of the software market to leverage himself into a similar position in the world of global health (pages 647-648 [1]). Vastly disproportionate wealth and associated disproportionately huge political influence is the norm in rich, capitalist societies but disproportionately huge influence over global health policy as well gives rise to legitimate concern. Australian academic Professor Clive Hamilton has raised similar concerns over the interest of some of the super-rich, including Bill Gates and Richard Branson, in controversial and potentially dangerous global bioengineering proposals to counter global warming. Such “techno fixes” impelled by super rich billionaires or indeed particular “exceptionalist” governments would be advanced for continuing greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution but with very dangerous consequences for all of Humanity [78-80].

James Corbett forcefully expresses his concerns about the mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccines: “That an experimental vaccine – developed in a brand new way and rushed through with a special, shortened testing regime – should be given to adults, children, pregnant women, newborn babies, and the elderly alike, would be, in any other situation, unthinkable. To suggest that such a vaccine should be given to the entire planet would have been called lunacy mere months ago. But now the public is being asked to accept this premise without question” (page 665 [1]). Indeed all vaccine candidates (proteins, attenuated viruses or mRNA-based) have had their developmental difficulties in getting the dosage right [81]. The mRNA approach is exciting because if it works well it will be a “proof of principle” that can be thence enable application of this approach to quickly generate vaccines against all kinds of novel and dangerous viruses as they inevitably arise. However the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines are the first RNA vaccines to have been approved for human use. A theoretical concern is that if there were a concomitant viral infection that yielded a viral reverse transcriptase in human cells then the RNA of the vaccine could be reverse transcribed into DNA that could be incorporated into the DNA of the genome of human cells, including haploid gametes (with subsequent transmission of this unacceptable genomic alteration to future generations with unknown consequences) [82].

James Corbett: “Money is not the end goal of Gates’ “philanthropic” activities. Money is just the tool that he is using to purchase what he rely wants: control. Control not just of the health industry, but control of the human population itself” (page 671 [1]). James Corbett indicates the support of Bill Gates and some fellow super-billionaires for human population control: “Given that these extraordinarily rich and powerful men – including Warren Buffett, David Rockefeller, and Ted Turner – have all expressed their belief that the growing human population is the greatest threat faced by humanity, it should not be surprising that they would convene a conference to discuss how best to channel their vast wealth into the project of reducing the number of people on the planet. Particularly unsurprising is that attendees of the meeting later dubbed Bill Gates – a man for whom population control is particularly close to his heart – as the “most impressive” speaker at the event” (page 677 [1]).

Bill Gates is quite correct on population. As a scientist it is clear to me that nuclear weapons and climate change are the 2 key existential threats to humanity. Thus a nuclear winter subsequent to a nuclear war would wipe out most of Humanity and the Biosphere [24, 41], and in the absence of requisite action a worsening Climate Genocide is set to kill about 10 billion people this century en route to a sustainable human population of only 0.5-1 billion by 2100 [23, 24, 83]. However excessive population is the existential threat here and now for the impoverished masses of the Developing World (minus China) of whom 15 million die avoidably each year from deprivation and deprivation-exacerbated disease [24, 84]. Thousands of expert scientists have warned the world that time is running out to save Humanity and the Biosphere from further catastrophic climate change and further massive biodiversity loss. Massive harm has already occurred due to continuing carbon pollution, population growth and economic growth, and it is clear that zero growth in these areas is insufficient – using the world’s coral as a “canary in the mine” it can be readily shown that there must be negative carbon pollution (atmospheric CO 2 draw-down from the present 415 ppm CO 2 to a safe and sustainable 300 ppm CO 2 ), negative population growth (population decline by about 50%) and a corresponding negative economic growth (degrowth) of about 50% (to be mainly borne by rich Developed Countries) to halt and reverse this worsening disaster [85]. Professor Dabo Guan (School of International Development, University of East Anglia, UK) has commented thus on inescapable limits to growth (2016): “For everyone in the world to have an American lifestyle, we would need seven planets, and three to live as Europeans” [86]

However James Corbett has valid and serious concerns in relation to “population control” in relation to information and behaviour through detailed digital records of everyone, and reports Bill Gates’ interest in technologies that could insert microchips during vaccination that can record vaccination history (and potentially much else besides) as a micro quantum dot “bar-code tattoo” (page 684 [1]). James Corbett describes how Bill Gates is a supporter of the Indian Aadhaar system for digitizing information on every Indian, and of a cashless society (pages 686-694 [1]). However for all of its “efficiencies” this pervasive, cashless, “biometric digitization economy” can control, exclude and punish those out of favour with the Government, and is an example of a globally advancing “digital dictatorship” system that Soren Korsgaard so powerfully describes in the first chapter of “The Most Dangerous Book Ever Published: Deadly Deception Exposed!” (pages 12-43 [1]; see (i) above and [14]). Hollywood is very prescient, and the movie “Changing Lanes”(2002) describes how an African-American insurance salesman (played by Samuel L. Jackson) is maliciously made a digital economy “nonperson” at the press of a button [87]. In similar vein, the movie “The Long Kiss Goodnight” (also starring Samuel L. Jackson) (1996) presented a convincing 9/11-style Government false-flag operation 7 years before 9/11 actually happened [88]. James Corbett concludes: ”The very purpose of a globally-integrated ID grid and cashless payment architecture is to remove privacy from our lives… No, this Gates-driven agenda is not about money . It is about control. Control over every aspect of our daily lives, from where we go, to who we meet, to what we buy and what we do” (page 694 [1]).

In “Meet Bill Gates”, James Corbett describes the rise of Bill Gates and his global agenda. He concludes “[Examination] tells us that Gates is deceiving the public into supporting his takeover of the world with a false front of philanthropy. It tells us that the goal of the Gates, like the goal of the Rockefellers before them, is not to improve the world for humankind, but to improve the world for their kind… No, if Bill Gates is a eugenicist, driven by a belief in the superiority of himself and his fellow elitists, then what we are facing is not one man, or even one family, but an ideology… No, an ideology cannot be stopped by stopping one man. It can only be stopped when enough people learn the truth about this agenda and the world of total, pervasive control that is coming into view” (pages 715-716 [1]).

As for myself, I applaud Bill Gates’ philanthropy, especially for biomedical research (e.g. for a malaria vaccine – in 2019 there were 229 million cases of malaria worldwide and 409,000 malaria deaths [89]). However I share the serious concerns of James Corbett and many others about the looming “digital prison”, maldirection of national resources, growing wealth inequity, and political domination by neoliberal One Percenters. Governments should follow the example of armed forces -free Costa Rica and divert the fortune presently spent on armed forces to conservation, education and health. Professor Thomas Piketty has argued that the huge and growing wealth inequity is bad for economy (the poor cannot afford the goods and services they produce) and bad for democracy (Big Money buys votes by imposing false perceptions of reality) [90-93]. The Western democracies have become Kleptocracies, Plutocracies, Murdochracies, Lobbyocracies, Corporatocracies and Dollarocracies in which Big Money purchases people, politicians, parties, policies, public perception of reality, votes, and hence more power and more private profit. Just as evolution involves selection of the most useful genetic variants, and science involves the selection of the best hypotheses, so societies (whether greedy Corporatocracy America or intrinsically altruistic One Party China) should encourage effective free speech and genuine democracy to enable selection of the best ideas for societal improvement. Thus neoliberal greed, that has brought Humanity and the Biosphere to the precipice, involves maximal freedom for the rich and advantaged to exploit human and natural resources for private profit. Conversely, social humanism (socialism, democratic socialism, human rights-cognizant communism, eco-socialism, the welfare state, universal basic income) seeks to sustainably maximize happiness, opportunity and dignity for everyone through evolving, culturally cognizant, intra-national and international social contracts[ 94-100].

“COVID-911: From Homeland Security to Biosecurity” raises the fundamental point that billionaires, corporations, governments and the “Deep State” will inevitably seek advantage out of the Covid-19 pandemic to the detriment of the people. James Corbett commences this chapter thus: “9/11, as we were told repeatedly in the days, weeks , and months after the attack, was the day that changed everything. And now a new event has come along to once again throw the world into chaos. But whereas the post-9/11 era introduced America to the concept of homeland security, the COVID-19 era is introducing the world to an altogether more abstract concept: biosecurity. This is the story of the COVID-911 security state” (page 721 [1]). However there is a big difference between the 2 situations. Numerous science, architecture, engineering , aviation, military and intelligence experts conclude from a wealth of scientific evidence that the US Government was responsible for 9/11 [25] and used its false flag atrocity to grossly subvert human rights and civil rights of Americans at home while invading 20 countries and killing 32 million Muslims abroad [24, 29, 30]. In contrast, the Covid-19 pandemic arose accidentally from transmission of the deadly and contagious severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS–CoV–2) to humans from another vector (mostly likely bats) [101].

Severe measures were absolutely required to halt the deadly contagion, namely travel bans, lockdown, curfew, hand sanitizing, social distancing, mask-wearing, PCR-based testing, contact tracing, quarantining, vigilance, and fines for non-compliance. However while these temporary measures impinged our precious liberties they were absolutely required to save lives (and save economies in the long run). However powerful people have inevitably sought to exploit the Covid-19 emergency for reasons of control. Thus, for example, while any censorship is anathema to science, social media have commenced censoring contrarian views. In my view this is the thin edge of the wedge – if They start censoring A (for whatever noble reason) then inevitably censorship might happen to matters B through to Z. The response to anti-science opinions should not be censorship but authoritative, science-based refutation and correct advice. Indeed the deadly problem in North America and Western Europe was not Covid-19 scaremongering but actually the converse – the failure to address the Covid-19 pandemic properly has led (as of 27 December 2020) to about 1,764,000 deaths worldwide, 340,000 deaths in the US, and 70,000 deaths in the UK as compared to a mere 25 deaths in humane, and science-informed New Zealand. I reiterate that the US and UK Governments have been involved in intentional Gerocide of their elderly citizens (95% of the dead are 50 and over) and that Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and like killers should be arraigned before the International Criminal Court [8].

(vii). Dr Reiner Fuellmich. The last chapter of the book is entitled “Crimes against humanity” and can be summarized as a libertarian, “Covid-19 sceptic”, “PCR test sceptic” , “lockdown sceptic”, “mask wearing sceptic” and “vaccination sceptic” manifesto by a non-scientist German lawyer who “is one of four members of the German Corona Investigative Committee” (page 745 [1]). His chapter has merit in that it provides a good example for citizens and students of arguments based on half-truths leading to incorrect and dangerous conclusions. As set out below, my country Australia provides the hard evidence for the success of taking the Covid-19 pandemic extremely seriously and applying travel bans, lockdown, curfew, mask wearing, hand sanitizing, social distancing, PCR-based testing, contact tracing, quarantining, vigilance, and fines for non-compliance.

(a). The PCR-based test can detect whether the person has encountered the coronavirus but does not prove that the person has Covid-19 disease – the person may have Covid-19 disease but can be either symptomatic or asymptomatic; alternatively the person may be disease- free and is merely shedding coronavirus genome fragments. Indeed with large-scale PCR-based testing and exhaustive contact tracing my state of Victoria in Australia has almost eliminated the coronavirus with zero (0) cases of community transmission in nearly 60 days of large-scale PCR testing, and testing of waste water for evidence of past or present cases of regional infection.

(b). Lockdown and border closures were successful in almost eliminating the coronavirus from Australia as a whole. Covid-19 rages world-wide except notably for Australia, New Zealand and East Asia. Thus strict border closure, quarantining, hygiene measures, PCR testing and contact tracing meant that there was a small but significant First Wave in April involving 100 deaths in Australia and 20 in New Zealand with “Covid-19 deaths per million of population” being 4 for both countries. Small outbreaks were generally rapidly contained but in Melbourne, Victoria, the coronavirus got away in a July-September Second Wave that lifted Victorian and Australian Covid-19 deaths to 820 and 908, respectively. “Covid-19 deaths per million of population” is presently 35 for Australia and 5 for New Zealand [6].

(c). Mask wearing, hand sanitizing, social distancing, quarantining, curfews, lockdowns and social compliance have variously been low to high impact and constrained our “freedom” but have saved lives in Australia (35 “Covid-19 deaths per million of population” as compared to 1,024 in the US as of 27 December 2020) [6] ). Contrary to Dr Fuellmich’s assertion that mask non-compliant people in Australia “are arrested, handcuffed and thrown into jail” (page 760 [1]), such people were actually warned, fined for non-compliance and only rarely arrested and then only for physical resistance in demonstrations.

(d). About 95% of Covid-19 deaths were 50 and older. Thus 94.5% of Covid-19 deaths in the US (May-August 2020) were of 50 and over people. Over 95% of Covid-19 deaths were 50 or older in Australia [8]. Dr Fuellmich reasonably states that “Again, to clarify: Covid-19 – this is the current state of affairs – is a dangerous disease, just like the seasonal flu is a dangerous disease. And , of course, Covid-19, just like the seasonal flue, may sometimes take a severe clinical course and will sometimes kill patients”, and then asserts “In Germany… fatalities… had almost all been caused by pre-existing conditions, and almost all of the people who had died, had died at a very old age. just like in Italy, meaning: They had lived beyond their average life expectancy” (page 753 [1]). In my state of Victoria Federally-funded Aged Care Homes had high mortality but nobody died in State-run homes during the tragic Second Wave i.e. the considerable mortality of older people in Aged Care Homes for which the Federal Government was responsible was avoidable. Indeed I have described the huge avoidable mortality of older people in the Covid-19 Pandemic as “Gerocide” [8], a term used by front-line Italian doctors to describe the avoidable deaths of older people in overwhelmed hospitals [45].

(e). Livelihoods versus lives – the human cost of Lockdown needs to be carefully assessed. Lockdown stops the spread of the coronavirus and disproportionately protects the elderly from Covid-19 death. However lockdown comes at an enormous economic cost that will inevitably be associated with a significant excess mortality [84]. Thus the IMF estimates that the economic cost to the World of Covid-19 over 2 years will be $9 trillion [7-13]. Accordingly, there has been huge pressure against lockdown from the politically dominant One Percenters (notably excepting prosperous medical professionals who are on the dangerous front-line in the fight against Covid-19). This “livelihoods versus lives” campaign has been most blatant in the US as exampled by anti-science President Donald Trump and his fervent Racist Religious Right Republican (R4) supporters, and has led (so far) to 340,000 American Covid-19 deaths [8].

Leo Benedictus writing in Full Fact demolishes the arguments of the “lockdown sceptics” but concludes on a philosophic note: “Scepticism matters… Still, sceptical theories can be valuable even when they are wrong—by forcing us to prove with evidence what we believe is obvious. In this case, the idea that the spring lockdown had no effect on the UK’s Covid outbreak simply does not fit the evidence we have. It is also contradicted by a large body of scientific opinion and research. On the other hand, it is easy to see why the mainstream view became the mainstream view. You would expect a national lockdown to stop an infectious virus spreading. Afterwards, you would expect the data to look the way it looks. The idea may be dull and disappointing, but it has widespread scientific support. Sadly, when lockdown ended, it also explains why the virus returned” [102].

Final comments.

“The Most Dangerous Book Ever Published: Deadly Deception Exposed!” is a huge and challenging compilation of variously “alternative”, “contrarian” and “libertarian” views that often deviate radically from the neoliberal Establishment pap fed to the masses by mendacious, Elephant-in-the -Room-ignoring Mainstream journalist, editor, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes. That said, from my perspective as a scientist some of the opinions in this huge book are inevitably not correct or are arguable. Nevertheless, the compiler of this anthology, Soren Korsgaard, was quite clear in stating that “Each essay represents the opinion of the respective writer , and it should not be inferred in any way that the writers agree with anything in the book not authored explicitly by them” (page 3 [1]). Indeed that is why I have written this review. Further, as pointed out above, sceptical opinions are useful, even when they are wrong, by impelling clear thinking and acquisition of pertinent data. Governments lie and a huge industry of Mainstream presstitutes is devoted to backing Establishment mendacity through lying by commission and lying by omission. My suggestion is to read humane, science-informed and truth-seeking Alternative media like Countercurrents.

References.

[1]. “The Most Dangerous Book Ever Published: Deadly Deception Exposed!” Korsgaard Publishing, Germany, 2020.

[2]. “Mainstream Media Lying”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammedialying/home .

[3]. “Mainstream Media Censorship”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammediacensorship/home .

[4]. Edward S. Herman and Noam Chomsky, “Manufacturing Consent. The political economy of the mass media” , page 306, Pantheon, 2002.

[5]. “Lying by omission”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammedialying/lying-by-omission .

[6]. Worldometer, “Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic”: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ .

[7]. Gideon Polya, “Covid-19 pandemic, climate & Australia: risky ignoring of scientific advice”, Countercurrents, 28 July 2020: https://countercurrents.org/2020/07/covid-19-pandemic-climate-australia-risky-ignoring-of-science-based-advice/ .

[8]. Gideon Polya, “US Alliance Covid-19 Gerocide: Intentional mass killing of elderly by US Alliance Countries”, Countercurrents, 21 October 2020: https://countercurrents.org/2020/10/us-alliance-covid-19-gerocide-intentional-mass-killing-of-elderly-by-us-alliance-countries/ .

[9]. Gideon Polya, “Post-Covid-19 needs-based economy, zero emissions, UBI, Green New Deal & free university education”, Countercurrents, 3 May 2020: https://countercurrents.org/2020/05/post-covid-19-needs-based-economy-zero-emissions-ubi-green-new-deal-free-university-education/ .

[10]. Gideon Polya, “Action Cost/Deaths Ratios For Covid-19, Malaria, Infant Health, Starvation, Poverty & Pollution”, Countercurrents, 17 April 2020: https://countercurrents.org/2020/04/action-cost-deaths-ratios-for-covid-19-malaria-infant-health-starvation-poverty-pollution .

[11]. Gideon Polya, “UK-Australia COVID-19 deaths, deprivation deaths in Developing countries, Indigenous avoidable deaths”, Global Research, 8 April 2020: https://www.globalresearch.ca/uk-australian-covid-19-deaths-versus-developing-country-indigenous-avoidable-deaths-deprivation/5708948 .

[12]. Gideon Polya and Richard Hil , “Covid-19-inspired Western altruism ignores the World’s unpeople”, Arena, 5 May 2020: https://arena.org.au/covid-19-inspired-western-altruism-ignores-the-worlds-unpeople/ .

[13]. “Gideon Polya”: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home .

[14]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “One World digital dictatorship” by Soren Korsgaard – digital nightmare”, Countercurrents, 23 January 2020: https://countercurrents.org/2020/01/review-one-world-digital-dictatorship-by-soren-korsgaard-digital-nightmare/ .

[15]. John Bela Polya, “Are we safe. A layman’s guide to controversy in public health”, Cheshire, 1964.

[16]. Marie Ludlow, Grant Luxton and Timothy Mathew, “Effects of fluoridation of community water supplies for people with chronic kidney disease”, Nephrol. Dial. Transplant (2007) 22: 2763–2767: https://www.kidney.org/sites/default/files/docs/khafluoridation_ckd-ndt_2007.pdf .

[17]. National Kidney Foundation, “Fluoride”: https://www.kidney.org/atoz/content/fluoride .

[18]. “Is fluoridated drinking water safe?”, Harvard Public Health, Spring 2016: https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/magazine/magazine_article/fluoridated-drinking-water/ .

[19]. Douglas Main, “Facts about fluoridation”, Live Science, 1 May 2015: https://www.livescience.com/37123-fluoridation.html .

[20]. “Mark Twain quotes”: https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/tag/mark-twain .

[21]. “Ambrose Bierce quotes”: https://www.goodreads.com/author/quotes/14403.Ambrose_Bierce .

[22]. Ambrose Bierce, “The Devil’s Dictionary”, 1906.

[23]. Gideon Polya, “Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions”, Korsgaard Publishing, Germany, 2020.

[24]. Gideon Polya, “US-Imposed Post-9/11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide” , 400 pages, Korsgaard Publishing, Germany, 2020.

[25]. “Experts: US did 9/11”: https://sites.google.com/site/expertsusdid911/ .

[26]. Gideon Polya, “Rampant Orwellian falsehood in neoliberal Australia – and in your country too?”, Countercurrents, 1 March 2020: https://countercurrents.org/2020/03/rampant-orwellian-falsehood-in-neoliberal-australia-and-in-your-country-too .

[27]. Gideon Polya “Current academic censorship and self-censorship in Australian universities”, Public University Journal, volume 1, Conference Supplement, “Transforming the Australia University”, Melbourne, 9-10 December 2001: http://pandora.nla.gov.au/pan/57092/20080218-1150/www.publicuni.org/jrnl/volume/1/jpu_1_s_polya.pdf .

[28]. Gideon Polya, “Mainstream media fake news through lying by omission”, Global Research, 1 April 2017: http://www.globalresearch.ca/mainstream-media-fake-news-through-lying-by-omission/5582944 .

[29]. Gideon Polya, “Paris Atrocity Context: 27 Million Muslim Avoidable Deaths From Imposed Deprivation In 20 Countries Violated By US Alliance Since 9-11”, Countercurrents, 22 November, 2015: https://countercurrents.org/polya221115.htm .

[30]. “Muslim Holocaust Muslim Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/muslimholocaustmuslimgenocide/ .

[31]. Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israelis train US killer cops – Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israelis train US killer cops – Black, Indigenous and Palestinian lives matter”, Countercurrents, 8 June 2020: https://countercurrents.org/2020/06/apartheid-israelis-train-us-killer-cops-black-indigenous-and-palestinian-lives-matter/ .

[32]. Gideon Polya, “Black, Indigenous and Palestinian lives matter”, Scoop, 9 June 2020: https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/HL2006/S00057/palestinian-indigenous-and-black-lives-matter.htm .

[33]. Gideon Polya, “Jane Austen“Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (1998, 2008) that is now available for free perusal on the web: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ .

[34]. Gideon Polya, “Australian ANZAC Day, Armenian Genocide Day Of Remembrance And Australia’s Secret Genocide History”, Countercurrents, 24 March, 2013: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya240413.htm .

[35]. Lizzie Collingham, “The Taste of War: World War II and the battle for food”, Penguin, 2013.

[36]. C.P. Snow, “Science and Government”, 1961.

[37]. Gideon Polya (2011), “Australia And Britain Killed 6-7 Million Indians In WW2 Bengal Famine”, Countercurrents, 29 September, 2011: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya290911.htm .

[38]. “Terminological inexactitude”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Terminological_inexactitude .

[39]. “Joel Brand”, Wikipedia: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joel_Brand .

[40]. Alex Weissberg, “Advocate for the Dead. The story of Joel Brand”, Andre Deutsch, London, 1958.

[41].” Nuclear weapons ban, end poverty & reverse climate change”: https://sites.google.com/site/300orgsite/nuclear-weapons-ban .

[42]. Gideon Polya, “Lying Mainstream Media Ignore Expert New 9/11 WTC7 Demolition Report”, Countercurrents, 22 August 2020: https://countercurrents.org/2020/08/lying-mainstream-media-ignore-expert-new-9-11-wtc7-demolition-report/ .

[43]. Niels H. Harrit, Jeffrey Farrer, Steven E. Jones, Kevin R. Ryan, Frank M. Legge, Daniel Farnsworth, Gregg Roberts, James R. Gourley, Bradley R. Larsen, “Active Thermitic Material Discovered in Dust from the 9/11 World Trade Center Catastrophe, The Open Chemical Physics Journals, vol.2, pp.7-31 (25), 2009: http://www.bentham-open.org/pages/content.php?TOCPJ/2009/00000002/00000001/7TOCPJ.SGM .

[44]. Gideon Polya, “Exposure Of Neocon American And Zionist Imperialist 9-11 Deception”, Countercurrents, 8 September, 2012: https://countercurrents.org/polya080912.htm .

[45]. Adriana Servello* and Evaristo Ettorre , “COVID-19: The Italian Viral “Gerocide” of the 21st Century”, Arch Gerontol Geriatr. 2020 July-August; 89: 104111, 13 May 2020: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7219387/ .

[46]. Gideon Polya, “US Alliance Covid-19 Gerocide – intentional mass killing of elderly by US Alliance countries”, Countercurrents, 21 October 2020: https://countercurrents.org/2020/10/us-alliance-covid-19-gerocide-intentional-mass-killing-of-elderly-by-us-alliance-countries/ .

[47]. “Boston Marathon Bombing”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boston_Marathon_bombing .

[48]. “Boycott Apartheid Israel”: https://sites.google.com/site/boycottapartheidisrael/.

[49]. “Gaza Concentration Camp”: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/gaza-concentration .

[50]. “Jews Against Racist Zionism”: https://sites.google.com/site/jewsagainstracistzionism/ .

[51]. “Non-Jews Against Racist Zionism”: https://sites.google.com/site/nonjewsagainstracistzionism/ .

[52]. “Palestinian Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/ .

[53]. “Apartheid Israeli state terrorism: (A) Individuals exposing Apartheid Israeli state terrorism & (B) Countries subject to Apartheid Israeli state terrorism”, Palestinian Genocide: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/apartheid-israeli-state-terrorism .

[54]. “One-state solution, unitary state, bi-national state for a democratic, equal rights, post-apartheid Palestine”, : https://sites.google.com/site/boycottapartheidisrael/one-state-solution .

[55]. “Stop state terrorism” : https://sites.google.com/site/stopstateterrorism/ .

[56]. “State crime and non-state terrorism”: https://sites.google.com/site/statecrimeandnonstateterrorism/ .

[57]. Gideon Polya, “70th anniversary of Apartheid Israel & commencement of large-scale Palestinian Genocide”, Countercurrents, 11 May 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/05/11/70th-anniversary-of-apartheid-israel-commencement-of-large-scale-palestinian-genocide/ .

[58]. Gideon Polya, “Israeli-Palestinian & Middle East conflict – from oil to climate genocide”, Countercurrents, 21 August 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/08/21/israeli-palestinian-middle-east-conflict-from-oil-to-climate-genocide/ .

[59]. Gideon Polya, “Pro-Women’s Rights Supreme Court Judge Ruth Ginsburg Utterly Ignored Palestinian Genocide”, 20 September 2020: https://countercurrents.org/2020/09/pro-womens-rights-supreme-court-judge-ruth-ginsburg-utterly-ignored-palestinian-genocide/ .

[60]. Gideon Polya, “Palestinian Genocide Poem: “And Then They Stole The Falafel” , 31 May 2020: https://countercurrents.org/2020/05/palestinian-genocide-poem-and-then-they-stole-the-falafel/ .

[61]. Gideon Polya, “COVID-19: Occupiers US, Australia & Apartheid Israel grossly violate Geneva Convention re conquered Subjects”, Countercurrents, 7 May 2020: https://countercurrents.org/2020/05/covid-19-occupiers-us-australia-apartheid-israel-grossly-violate-geneva-convention-re-conquered-subjects/ .

[62]. Gideon Polya, “Pro-Apartheid Israel Australian Labor Party scraps outstanding anti-Apartheid candidate Melissa Parke”, Countercurrents, 17 April 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/04/pro-apartheid-israel-australian-labor-party-scraps-outstanding-anti-apartheid-candidate-melissa-parke/ .

[63]. Gideon Polya, “100th anniversary of 1918 Australian and New Zealand Surafend Massacre of Palestinians”, Countercurrents, 10 December 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2018/12/10/100th-anniversary-of-1918-australian-new-zealand-surafend-massacre-of-palestinians/ .

[64]. Gideon Polya, “Australian xenophobia targets China but ignores huge Israeli subversion of Australia”, Countercurrents, 7 July 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/07/07/australian-xenophobia-targets-china-but-ignores-huge-israeli-subversion-of-australia/ .

[65]. “Subversion of Australia”: https://sites.google.com/site/subversionofaustralia/ .

[66]. Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israel & pro-Apartheid US & Canada face world sanctions over Occupied Jerusalem”, Countercurrents, 20 December 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/12/20/apartheid-israel-pro-apartheid-us-australia-canada-face-world-sanctions-over-occupied-east-jerusalem/ .

[67]. Gideon Polya, “Paris Atrocity Context: 27 Million Muslim Avoidable Deaths From Imposed Deprivation In 20 Countries Violated By US Alliance Since 9-11”, Countercurrents, 22 November, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya221115.htm .

[68]. Gideon Polya, “Refutation Of Mainstream-Accepted Racist Zionist Lies Behind Israel ‘s Gaza Massacres And Palestinian Genocide”, Countercurrents, 26 July, 2014: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya260714.htm .

[69]. Gideon Polya, “Dual Israeli citizenship & Zionist perversion of America, Australia , India and Humanity”, Countercurrents, 30 July 2017 : https://countercurrents.org/2017/07/30/dual-israeli-citizenship-zionist-perversion-of-america-australia-india-humanity/ .

[70]. Gideon Polya, “Racist Zionism and Israeli State Terrorism threats to Australia and Humanity”: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/racist-zionism-and-israeli

[71]. Gideon Polya, “50 Ways Australian Intelligence Spies On Australia And The World For UK , Israeli And US State Terrorism”, Countercurrents, 11 December, 2013: https://countercurrents.org/polya111213.htm .

[72]. Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israel’s Palestinian Genocide & Australia’s Aboriginal Genocide compared”, Countercurrents, 20 February 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/02/20/apartheid-israels-palestinian-genocide-australias-aboriginal-genocide-compared/ .

[73]. Neturei Karta, “Israeli Independence Day”: http://www.nkusa.org/activities/Statements/20090429IID.cfm .

[74]. Shlomo Sand, “The Invention of the Jewish People”, Verso, London, 2009.

[75]. Arthur Koestler, “The Thirteenth Tribe”.

[76]. Eran Elhaik, “Uncovering Ashkenaz, birthplace of Yiddish speakers”, The Conversation, 6 May 2016: https://theconversation.com/uncovering-ancient-ashkenaz-the-birthplace-of-yiddish-speakers-58355 .

[77]. Martin Richards et al, “A substantial prehistoric European ancestry amongst Ashkenazi maternal lineages”, Nature, 2013: http://www.nature.com/ncomms/2013/131008/ncomms3543/full/ncomms3543.html .

[78]. Clive Hamilton, “Earth Masters. Playing God with the climate”, Allen & Unwin, 2013.

[79]. Daniel Flitton, “Why warming to a tech fix is risky business”, Sydney Morning Herald, 7 September 2013: https://www.smh.com.au/entertainment/books/why-warming-to-a-techno-fix-is-risky-business-20130905-2t7fs.html .

[80]. Gideon Polya, “This Changes Everything. Capitalism vs. the Climate” by Naomi Klein – Green Socialist Revolution ASAP”, Countercurrents, 11 December 2014: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya111214.htm .

[81]. Amy Sarcevic, “COVID-19 vaccine: who’s in the running?”, Hospital Health Care, 22 October 2020: https://www.hospitalhealth.com.au/content/clinical-services/article/covid-19-vaccine-who-s-in-the-running–374425267 .

[82]. Dr David Lim interviewing Professor Nikolai Petrovsky, “Going viral: Questions on the mRNA and DNA vaccines”, Medical Republic, 15 December 2020: https://medicalrepublic.com.au/going-viral-questions-on-the-mrna-dna-vaccines/38594 .

[83]. “Climate Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/climategenocide/ .

[84]. Gideon Polya, “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950”, G.M. Polya, 2007, that contains a succinct history of every country and is now available for free perusal on the Web: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com.au/ .

[85]. Gideon Polya, “How Much Negative Carbon Emissions, Negative Population Growth & Negative Economic Growth Is Needed To Save Planet?”, Countercurrents, 28 November 2018: https://countercurrents.org/2018/11/how-much-negative-carbon-emissions-negative-population-growth-negative-economic-growth-is-needed-to-save-planet/ .

[86]. Irene Banos Ruiz , “China’s new love affair with dogs – as pets, not food – presents environmental problems”, DW, 21 June 2016: https://www.dw.com/en/chinas-new-love-affair-with-dogs-as-pets-not-food-presents-environmental-problems/a-19197523 .

[87]. “Changing Lanes”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Changing_Lanes .

[88]. “The Long Kiss Goodnight”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Long_Kiss_Goodnight .

[89]. World Health Organization, “Malaria”: 30 November 2020: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/malaria .

[90]. Thomas Piketty, “Capital in the Twenty-First Century”, Belknap, 2014.

[91]. Gideon Polya, “4 % Annual Global Wealth Tax To Stop The 17 Million Deaths Annually”, Countercurrents, 27 June, 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya270614.htm .

[92]. Gideon Polya, “Key Book Review: “Capital In The Twenty-First Century” By Thomas Piketty”, Countercurrents, 01 July, 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya010714.htm .

[93]. Gideon Polya, “Polya’s 3 Laws Of Economics Expose Deadly, Dishonest And Terminal Neoliberal Capitalism”, Countercurrents, 17 October, 2015: https://countercurrents.org/polya171015.htm .

[94]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “The New Enlightenment” by Brian Ellis – World Government & Humanism to save Humanity”, Countercurrents, 7 October 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/10/review-the-new-enlightenment-by-brian-ellis-world-government-social-humanism-to-save-humanity .

[95]. Brian Ellis, “The New Enlightenment. On Steven Pinker & beyond”, Australian Scholarly Publishing , Melbourne, 2019.

[96]. Brian Ellis, ”Social Humanism. A New Metaphysics”, Routledge , UK , 2012.

[97]. Gideon Polya, “Book Review: “Social Humanism. A New Metaphysics” By Brian Ellis – Last Chance To Save Planet?”, Countercurrents, 19 August, 2012: https://countercurrents.org/polya190812.htm .

[98]. Brian Ellis, “Rationalism. A critique of pure theory”, Australian Scholarly, Melbourne, 2017.

[99]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “Rationalism” by Brian Ellis, Countercurrents, 14 August 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/08/review-rationalism-by-brian-ellis .

[100]. Gideon Polya, “Enlightenment Now” by Steven Pinker – Climate Genocide & Avoidable Mortality Holocaust ignored”, Countercurrents, 7 September 2019: https://countercurrents.org/2019/09/review-enlightenment-now-by-steven-pinker-climate-genocide-avoidable-mortality-holocaust-ignored .

[101]. “Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Severe_acute_respiratory_syndrome_coronavirus_2 .

[102]. Leo Benedictus, “Can we believe the lockdown sceptics?”, Full Fact, 18 December 2020: https://fullfact.org/health/can-we-believe-lockdown-sceptics/ .

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia over 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript ) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: https://countercurrents.org/polya170612.htm ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ). He has recently published Gideon Polya, “US-imposed Post-9-11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide”, Korsgaard Publishing, Germany, 2020, and Søren Roest Korsgaard, Jerry Day, Paul Craig Roberts, James Corbett, Gideon Polya, John Remington Graham, and Reiner Fuellmich, “The Most Dangerous Book Ever Published: Deadly Deception Exposed!”, Korsgaard Publishing, Germany, October 2020, and Gideon Polya, “Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions”, Korsgaard Publishing, Germany, 2020. When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .

SIGN UP FOR COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER