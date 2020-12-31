Strengthen Dalit-Muslim Unity

Memorandum to the Honorable Member of Legislative Assembly, Makhdoompur

Mr. Satish Kumar

Member of Legislative Assembly

Makhdoompur

Date: 29th December, 2020

Subject: Actions required for strengthening unity between Dalit Muslim & Organizations with

similar Ideology

Respected Sir,

Samvidhan Bachao Morcha extends its heartiest congratulations to you on becoming the Member of Legislative Assembly. You are also the Co-Convenor of Samvidhan Bachao Morcha and your efforts in strengthening the 84 day long protest held at Shanti Bagh against CAA NRC NPR are highly appreciated. Your presence at the protest site became the symbol of Dalit Muslim unity.

You have also been nominated the member of Standing Committee on SC/ST. You are aware that the Dalits are being strongly mobilized for the Hindutva cause. Dalits are being radicalized against the ideology of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram. This mobilization has been going on for quite some time now and it’s ramifications are visible on ground. CAA NRC NPR despite being a fight to save the constitution was not fought in the Dalit localities. Most of the Dalits were lured by the proposition that the properties of the Muslims would be given to them once Muslims are sent to detention centre.

As part of taking this movement forward and a establishing a permanent bond between the two marginalized communities, it is important to carry out the following.

A permanent Dalit Muslim coordination committee to be constituted

The protest against CAA, NRC, NPR once it resumes should be carried out by a Joint committee in both Dalit and Muslim localities.

The protest against any other Dalit or Muslim issue where one or both parties constitutional rights are encroached should be carried out in both Dalit and Muslim localities.

De-radicalization campaign to be carried out in Dalit localities at the grassroots by the Joint committee to clear apprehensions and doubts.

Satish Kumar, the MLA from Makhdoompur to demand from the central government from the floor of Bihar legislative assembly, the repeal of Citizenship Amendment Act and the permanent withdrawal of plans for NRC and NPR.

Satish Kumar, the MLA from Makhdoompur to demand the release of all political prisoners who have been put behind bars for protesting against CAA NRC NPR.

With Regards

Samvidhan Bachao Morcha

Gaya, Bihar

