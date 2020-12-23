Video Montages On The Historic Farmers’ Struggle

I am Aniketh Brian Madhok from Kolkata, West Bengal, The Republic of India. I am 17 years old and in the 11th Grade. I would like to take this opportunity to present my work in support of the Farmers’ Agitation which is currently on-going in India as of December 2020.
The following are my own SHORT YouTube clips on the Reasons behind the Farmers’ Protest; laying out an Insight into Their Grievances, the Logic of Their Arguments and the Heroic and Principled Stand taken by the Collective.
These related Video Montages are my attempt to untwine and lay bare the Propaganda as against the Actual Facts and to Highlight the Deceitful Lies, with regard to the current Heroic Agitation that is taking place at the Singhu Border, near Delhi.
There are a Total of 8 Parts.
I hope you would take the Time and Effort to View these videos. I’ve made them so as to make people aware that Farmers are not “Khalistanis” or “Anti-National” as portrayed by the TeleVision Media, BJP IT Cell and the Government herself. Their problems are genuine. This moment is perhaps a Turning Point for the Future of My Generation.
Part 1 – Facts on the Farmers’ Protestations
Part 2 – Facts on Farmers’ Protest
Part 3 – Facts on Farmers’ Protest
Part 4 – Facts on Farmers’ Protest
Part 5 – A Request….
Part 6 – Sunlijiye Kisaano ki bhi Mann Ki Baat | Hear the Farmers
Part 7 – Sunlijiye Kisaano ki bhi Mann Ki Baat | Hear the Farmers
Part 8 – Sunlijiye Kisaano ki bhi Mann ki Baat (DON’T MISS THIS!) | Hear the Farmers