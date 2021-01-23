 Freedom

in Arts/Literature by January 23, 2021

Share:

WhatsAppTelegramReddit

Freedom —

 

All the while, they talk of freedom.

What has freedom rendered them?

 

Has it given them the ability to soar? To fly?

Has it given voice to their inner souls?

 

Has it helped them rise? Has it got rid of diseases?

Has it got rid of prisons that bar the mind —

of human constructs that hold them back?

 

What has freedom given?

 

The right to express.

The right to speech.

The right to hurt?

Intolerance that breeds terror?

 

What have uprisings spread

except hatred, angst and blood?

What has war ever sowed

except discord, loss and pain?

 

And yet,

we rise again and again celebrating—

celebrating Freedom, Victory, Independence?

 

 

Can there ever be —

Freedom to love, Victory over intolerance, hate and lust, Independence to give,

 

the Freedom just to be…

 

By Mitali Chakravarty  is a writer and the founding editor of Borderless Journal

IF YOU LIKED THE  POEM SUPPORT PEOPLE’S JOURNALISM

 

Related posts:

Tunnel
Premature Death
The Light That Fell On The Finger
Give Praise Whenever You Can
C.R. Park, Delhi: Winter
Ram Aur Shyam
Oh! These kisans!!!
De-housed for Me

Share:

WhatsAppTelegramReddit
Tags:
Avatar Author: