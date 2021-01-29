Government Efforts To Sabotage Farmers Movement Condemned

Samyukta Kisan Morcha has released a Press Statement late night on 28th January, after observing the latest actions by Modi and Yogi Government at Ghazipur Border. The Statement has been produced here in full:

Samyukt Kisan Morcha condemns the action by Uttar Pradesh police in cutting off basic facilities for the protesting farmers at Ghazipur Border and its attempts to evict the farmers forcibly today. Leaders like Rakesh Tikait, Tajinder Virk and KK Ragesh resisted this police behaviour peacefully. RSS-BJP sponsored people came to Ghazipur site and leaders explained to the public to remain peaceful against the government connivance to sabotage the farmers’ struggle. Leaders explained to the public about the government’s efforts to continue to discredit the farmers’ movement.

SKM also strongly condemned the eviction of protestors at Palwal where the police instigated locals and flared up divisive sentiments. The government’s efforts to discredit the ongoing farmers’ movement are continuing. The nervousness of the government is evident from how it is installing security forces on all borders.

The government wants to show this movement as ‘violent’ again and again, but the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has a unanimous approach to ensure that the movement will remain peaceful. SKM stated that it will not be intimidated by the notices being sent by the Delhi Police and will respond to the same. The BJP government along with its state governments is trying its best to put an end to this movement by blaming SKM for the events of 26th January and this is not acceptable.

The police are doing their best to evacuate several dharnas. Today, a Sadbhavana Yatra was taken out by farmer union leaders at Singhu Border. This was against the divisive forces trying to divide the protesting farmers along religious lines and as per states and to reinforce the feeling of unity between the farmers. The Yatra was with our tricolour flying high, and farmer leaders stated that patriotism and nationalism are not the sole claims of only some people, and that it is from farmer households that India’s jawans also emerge and guard the nation, and that farmers are equally patriotic if not more.

The Sadbhavna Yatra, which covered about 16 km at the Singhu Border protest site, with various leaders like Balbir Singh Rajewal, Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, Dr Darshan Pal, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Jagmohan Singh, Jangbir Singh, Rajinder Singh, Amarjeet Singh and others also put out a message to all protesting farmers that there is no need to feel intimidated by the increased police and security forces’ presence. Farmers also showed unity and patriotism by organizing marches on the Tiki border. The marches were led by Buta Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugrahan.

So far, 171 farmers have been martyred in this movement, we pay our heartfelt tribute to these martyred farmers. With great sadness, we report the death of Sitabai Tadvi, an adivasi woman farmer who had come from Maharashtra to protest at Delhi’s doorsteps. 56 year old Sitabai has been at the forefront of many struggles waged by Lok Sangharsh Morcha and her sacrifice will not go wasted. SKM pays deep respects to the departed soul. Many agitators have also been ill and injured.

All this shows that the ego of the government is much bigger than the cost of humans. Farmers from across the country had participated on 26 January’s Kisan Parade and showed that this movement is not limited to just a few states and that it is a nationwide mass movement. We say with full confidence that not only Punjab and Haryana, but the whole country is also united. We appeal to social organisations to continue to provide langar and all facilities for the farmers who are reaching Delhi. Instead of taking action against the real criminals, the police is instead arresting farmers who were protesting peacefully. Police has also seized their vehicles. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha demands that all peaceful protesters should be released, immediately and unconditionally. SKM demands that strict action should be taken against anti-social elements like Deep Sidhu.

