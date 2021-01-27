Hindutva Conspiracy Against Historic Farmers’ Struggle Foiled

The Hindutva stooge, Deep Sidhu with his real Masters. He is the culprit who tried to derail the historic farmers struggle by putting up a religious flag at Red Fort on January 26, with no Delhi police which works under the Indian home minister Amit Shah, a senior RSS cadre who is often described ‘Iron Man’ by the Hindutva gang checking him. Deep Sidhu thus attempted to sow seeds of religious divisions amongst the struggling farmers at the behest of the RSS-BJP rulers.

As a researcher of the ideology, strategy and tactics of the RSS this author had released a note early morning on 26th warning the farmers’ leadership about such a conspiracy. It read:

“REMAIN VIGILANT AGAINST ANY RSS CONSPIRACY

Today (26the January 2021) is not only the 72nd anniversary of the Indian Republic but also a day which will decide the future of our democratic-secular polity. The success of celebration of the Republic Day by the Indian farmers with a tractor rally in Delhi will settle the issue that the RSS-BJP rulers’ Hindutva anti-national project of pauperization of the Indian masses in order to secure boundless riches to the richest Ambanis and Adanis (the two major financiers of Modi government’s Hindutva project) cannot be allowed to devastate India.

But the million dollar question is whether the rulers, all RSS cadres, will let the farmers’ celebration succeed?

They are trained as master conspirators. This nefarious character of theirs was on unashamed display in the assassination of Gandhi ji, demolition of Babri mosque in 1992, Gujarat genocide in 2002, Delhi violence of 2020 to cite few examples.

It was corroborated by none other but Dr. Rajendra Prasad who later became first President of the Indian Republic. In a letter to the first Home Minister of India, Sardar Patel, on 14 March 1948, Prasad wrote:

“I am told that RSS people have a plan of creating trouble. They have got a number of men dressed as Muslims and looking like Muslims who are to create trouble with the Hindus by attacking them and thus inciting the Hindus. Similarly there will be some Hindus among them who will attack Muslims and thus incite Muslims. The result of this kind of trouble amongst the Hindus and Muslims will be to create a conflagration.”

THE FARMER LEADERSHIP MUST BE ON 200% GUARD AGAINST ANY SUCH CONSPIRACY FROM RSS IN CAHOOTS WITH ITS CADRES INSIDE AND OUTSIDE MODI GOVERNMENT.”

It goes to the credit of common famers and their leadership that the movement survived this blitzkrine by the Hindutva fascist gang.

DOWN WITH THE HINDUTVA FASCISTS!

LONG LIVE INDIAN FARMERS’ HISTORIC STRUGGLE AGAINST RSS-BJP GOVERNMENT’S PROJECT OF CORPORATIZATION OF THE AGRICULTURAL RESOURCES!!

INQILAB ZINDABAAD!!!

Shamsul Islam is a former professor of Delhi University

27 January, 2021

