Our sister has been taken

Another sister taken

Cruelly

Violently

She leaves behind

Sadness

Distress

Anger

She leaves behind

Children

Sisters,

Brothers

Friends

All with work to do

They will not let

These feelings

Take control and

Overwhelm them

They will harness them

Employ them

And with determined minds

Continue her unfinished work

In this way

She will not be beaten

Or forgotten

She will be honored

In this way

She will make us stronger

Context: The violent death of a founding member of the Tangentyere Women’s Safety Committee Alice Springs, Central Australia, an Indigenous Women’s organization dedicated to the exposure and elimination of family violence.

Tom Griffiths, I have run and supervised Men’s Behaviour Change Groups for over 30 years. Over the last ten years this has included supervising South Asian, Arabic speaking and Vietnamese group programs as well as assisting with the establishment and running of the predominantly indigenous group in Alice Springs. Email: grrhyst@gmail.com

