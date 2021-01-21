Our sister has been taken
Another sister taken
Cruelly
Violently
She leaves behind
Sadness
Distress
Anger
She leaves behind
Children
Sisters,
Brothers
Friends
All with work to do
They will not let
These feelings
Take control and
Overwhelm them
They will harness them
Employ them
And with determined minds
Continue her unfinished work
In this way
She will not be beaten
Or forgotten
She will be honored
In this way
She will make us stronger
Context: The violent death of a founding member of the Tangentyere Women’s Safety Committee Alice Springs, Central Australia, an Indigenous Women’s organization dedicated to the exposure and elimination of family violence.
Tom Griffiths, I have run and supervised Men’s Behaviour Change Groups for over 30 years. Over the last ten years this has included supervising South Asian, Arabic speaking and Vietnamese group programs as well as assisting with the establishment and running of the predominantly indigenous group in Alice Springs. Email: grrhyst@gmail.com
IF YOU LIKED THE POEM SUPPORT PEOPLE’S JOURNALISM