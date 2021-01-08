The Fault Dear Brutus Part 2

Lovers of real American history should recall the words uttered by the late, great newsman and newscaster Edward R. Murrow about Senator Joe McCarthy. During the height of the political witch hunts orchestrated and influenced by the late Senator (AKA McCarthyism) Murrow took on McCarthy with his show ‘ See It Now’. At the end of one discourse by Murrow, he quoted from Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar: “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars but in our selves.” So this writer says it now, after the utter disgraceful and horrific insurrection at the nation’s Capitol yesterday.

We know, by the crowd of Trump’s devout minions, who was complicit in the president’s stirring of the pot to usher in a Fascist takeover of our government. Of course, if it was only the goal ( and plan?) to remake our government in the Lord Trump’s image, that alone would be treasonous and of course highly criminal. What really shakes me is how this actual Neo Nazi and white supremacist mindset has been fermenting throughout our nation, especially since Trump took office. Sadly, the anger felt by many of those foolish stooges for Trump has, as usual in many cases of economic and social unrest, been misguided and misplaced. Trump, the quintessential conman/demagogue, for most of his adult life has succeeded through this phony populism. Basically, he is similar to those $2000 suits that stand in front of the altar of packed churches who direct the flack to do their bidding… and send in the cash! In another life Donald Trump would have been the most popular televangelist alive!

One cannot reason with those who support this man and his mantra when it comes to abortion and gays. They will always follow right wing politicos who bang that drum against a woman’s right to choose and a gay person’s right to live as such. They , using their own rhetoric, are ‘ Beyond redemption’. As to the others, those who are pissed off at how the government does little to leave them more cash in their pockets, they need to take a breath and ponder. The very people who they support and continually elect to office, Republican and or Democrat, with but few exceptions do not ease their economic pain. Most of those politicos, like Donald Trump, are mega millionaires! You can take Noblesse Oblige and chuck it out the damn window! Many of those ( so called ) leaders won’t even adopt a Universal Basic Income for the hundreds of millions of us who are on thin ice financially, especially due to this pandemic. Yet, they vote to increase the obscene military spending which eats up at least HALF of our federal tax revenue. They agree to continue, as in 2008-09, to bail out the corporate giants on Wall Street and Industry while Mom and Pop America go under.

Now, with Neo liberal President Biden and company taking power, with an unchecked new Congress, you may see a one time stimulus check to us working stiffs… and that will be it! No monthly Universal Basic Income check to keep our wheels moving. Why? Don’t believe the BS by both parties about how fiscally dangerous that would be. Just ask Ellen Brown, expert on public banking and UBI, and she will explain how the UBI is NOT inflationary. On the contrary, it would keep millions of us safe in our homes and apartments for as long as possible. NOT and elixir, rather a remedy to this ‘ Capitalism on Steroids’ we are enslaved by. THAT is what many of the Trump supporters should get behind, and not the con artists that Trump and co. represent. Go to Ellenbrown.com and investigate how UBI is the immediate answer.

Philip A Farruggio is a contributing editor for The Greanville Post. He is also frequently posted on Global Research, Nation of Change, Countercurrents.org, and Off Guardian sites. He is the son and grandson of Brooklyn NYC longshoremen and a graduate of Brooklyn College, class of 1974. Since the 2000 election debacle Philip has written over 400 columns on the Military Industrial Empire and other facets of life in an upside down America. He is also host of the ‘ It’s the Empire… Stupid ‘ radio show, co produced by Chuck Gregory. Philip can be reached at paf1222@bellsouth.net.

