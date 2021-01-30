The somnambulist

not that i sleep and walk or walk and

sleep or read and sleep or sleep and read

not that my head nods when a tractor collides headlong

with a police van parked beyond barbed wire

not that i stand outside a tent and peep on a langar

where slogans and rotis roast on a large griddle

treat me as a thieving political somnambulist, i don’t mind.

time was when i walked in sleep to the god’s workshop

and apprenticed for the melting of metal for his crosses

time was when i walked in sleep to explosive war fronts

and helped in loading the shells in the long range guns

time was when i walked in sleep to the guerilla jungles

and in sleep raped many girls for the victorious nation

see, i used to be a somnambulist and a photo journalist

many fashion magazines published my sodomy images.

but, tonight i walk in sleep sleep in walk

along the arterial veins of a sacked city

and charter a yellow submarine like yellow jcb

and yellow flash through the winter night so foggy

and leave in its wake an assortment of sandstones

industrial complexes warehouses excavators extractors

rushing tumbling gobbling crashing cartwheeling

till the transformer screeches to a halt in front of

the seat of power around a round dining table

where human meat is served in intercontinental cuisines

the chewing slurping swallowing belching farting

so loud that i wake up, a poor somnambulist,

in an ox-driven wooden rubber rimmed bullock cart.

Rash is a poet from Kerala

