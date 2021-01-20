In this journey through the dark tunnel
Many beautiful people travelled with me
Some took different lanes and disappeared
Some landed up again in the same tunnel
This love for a walk in darkness
Kept us moving in a constant high
All I know is that there is a light behind
And a light in a distant front
I know not who will reach the destination
But let me enjoy this beautiful moment
Of walking with you hand in hand.
K.P. Sasi is a filmmaker, cartoonist and writer
