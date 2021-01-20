In this journey through the dark tunnel

Many beautiful people travelled with me

Some took different lanes and disappeared

Some landed up again in the same tunnel

This love for a walk in darkness

Kept us moving in a constant high

All I know is that there is a light behind

And a light in a distant front

I know not who will reach the destination

But let me enjoy this beautiful moment

Of walking with you hand in hand.

K.P. Sasi is a filmmaker, cartoonist and writer

