Tunnel

Arts/Literature by January 20, 2021

In this journey through the dark tunnel
Many beautiful people travelled with me
Some took different lanes and disappeared
Some landed up again in the same tunnel
This love for a walk in darkness
Kept us moving in a constant high
All I know is that there is a light behind
And a light in a distant front
I know not who will reach the destination
But let me enjoy this beautiful moment
Of walking with you hand in hand.

K.P. Sasi is a filmmaker, cartoonist and writer

K P Sasi Author:

