Americans Murdering People & Dear Children In the Middle East and Africa Hasn’t Mattered – Not Yet!

The issue of deadly racism in the USA has been brought to the attention of all Americans by the persistent efforts of impassioned activists, especially by carrying placards with photographs of African-American victims of deadly police actions. Article suggests how the greater toll of darker skinned people murdered by Americans overseas could become a burning issue of concern for American activists fighting racism at home.

What Doesn’t Matter Yet

The genocide of many millions of innocent men, women and children in their own beloved countries by American military action has up until now hardly mattered to the great majority of Americans. Sooner or later, this ultra massive American destruction of human life on Earth not mattering to seemingly insensitive Americans will come to attention of the world at large. And then the awakening of an infinite feeling of unmitigated grieving will come down on the American psyche like a sledge hammer of shame.

What Does Matter Now

The ‘why me worry’ mode which permeated American society throughout the twenty-first century ended with the slowly arising concern produced by the dogged worries and restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a happy-go-lucky consumer society was already thrown into turmoil by the ugly and disturbing issue of deadly racist violence tearing at the social fabric of American life. Racism has come to matter in a more deeply unsettling way than during those serious challenges and conflicts of the civil rights movement of the 1960s. Why? Violent death repeating itself over and over again with racism as a determining element. It has been made to matter! Insisted upon mattering.

In a analytic sense, the wanton killing of African-Americans has been humanized by the photos on placards carried during protest marches. Photos of innumerable victims of police gunfire are etched in the memory of millions of Americans, Americans, who would rather stay part of that ‘wana be silent’ majority.

Isn’t It Racism ‘Over There’ Too?

Right now it doesn’t matter to most Americans that their government’s present long ongoing regime control wars in the Middle East and Africa have been bringing death to a great many innocent people. Many Americans are probably not even aware that their soldiers have been killing real men and women and precious children during the many years of American military action in Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan (and by proxy ISIS in Syria).[1][2] It doesn’t matter in the same way it once didn’t matter if an innocent African-American was shot to death by the police. But what if the racist element in America’s shooting of innocent Africans in Africa becomes forced to the forefront of the news as has police shooting innocent African Americans in America? Something will become unraveled inside the USA.

What’s In a Number?

When CIA controlled mainstream media report any kills at all, it is just the number of terrorists killed, just as in earlier decades they reported the number of communists killed. The number is a dry fact, a statistic.

A statistic does not usually awaken feelings of sorrow or regret.

Besides, its always a number of terrorists ‘bad guys,’ if the viewer still believes what CIA controlled, CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, FOX, New York Times, Washington Post and the tabloids tell its audience.[3]

Let’s See Some Photos!

Be good if Americans were shown photos of people their soldier killed, like they were once showed photos of the My Lai massacre of Vietnamese mothers in a drainage ditch clutching their children desperately trying to hide from Americans shooting them. Be shown photos of the millions of beautiful Iraqi, Somali, Yemeni, Afghani, Libyan men, women and children taken when they were still alive and smiling before Americans put them to death – smiling photos, charming photos, like the charming photos Black Lives Matter protesters compassionately show the American public to see how heartbreakingly beautiful young African Americans were before they were shot to death or choked by police in criminally bizarre circumstances.[4]

Because They Now Matter

Thanks to protestors having made public and police aware and reminded of the human reality of the charm and nobility of each individual African-American, whose life was brutally ended by deadly police discriminatory violence, incidences of police killings of African-Americans seem to have been somewhat reduced.[5]

Concern for life is increased along with a now painful familiarity with a little of past victims’ lives, their faces, smiles and personalities. Many millions of Americans are now able to sadly picture in their minds eye now familiar countenances of many African-American victims of criminal police shootings thanks to the efforts of Black Lives Matter protestors, who are often greatly spurred on by grieving family and friends of the murdered victims.

If Americans Had to Look at Their Faces

If Americans could be made to look at pages and pages of thousands of photos of nice happy folks, handsome men, beautiful women and charming children of all ages who have had their lives brutally ended by American military action in their countries, their lives might well start to matter to Americans, and it could somehow eventually result in Americans lessening their murderous interventions to control governments in the Third World.

Racist Killing Anywhere Should and Will Come to Matter

In America today, if an African-American is murdered by the police, it will cause a lot of consternation, anger and outraged public protest, and the attention of most Americans, while when even a large family of Somalis are drone strike murdered by Americans in their own African country, it will not matter at all to the vast majority of Americans. And these murdering drone strikes are happening all the time and have been going on for many years without mattering to Americans, and years ago the American regime control war in Somalia blocked drought relief and caused a million Somalis to die of starvation.[6] This wasn’t reported, certainly not seriously because it wasn’t something that was supposed to matter.

Just across the Red Sea in Yemen, many tens of thousands of precious Yemeni children have already starved to death, died of cholera, or been blown to bits by US made and managed missiles.[7] The 85 thousand Yemeni kids already murdered were children of beautiful tan color same as was African-American 12 year old Tamir Rice, shot to death by police while playing in a American city playground. Just as Black Lives Matter activist let Americans see Tamir’s happy smile when alive, let Americans see a few thousand smiling faces of now dead Yemin children, also victims of American racist firepower. It is the American public’s cruel indifference that makes Americans guilty of genocide. As Martin Luther King once said, “comes a time when silence is treason.” Americans were, and still are, silent, because the lives Americans take overseas just don’t matter to them.

Two million men and women have been murdered by America’s invasions and bombings of once prosperous oil rich Iraq in illegal wars of massive destruction and racist genocide, and deadly sanctions in-between the wars took the lives of half a million infants and children under five.[8] Their precious lives have been orchestrated not to matter to Americans. Yet, each Iraqi life taken by Americans has a story around it, no less tragic than each of the lives of African-Americans slain by police, we in America have come to know something about, thanks again to civil rights activists’ intense efforts to inform the American public.

Lives of America’s Professional Soldiers Matter

What does matter somewhat to perhaps most Americans is the occasional American soldier killed in some Middle Eastern country because they see his or her photo shown on the TV newscast or in the newspaper, with name, rank and home town, accompanied with unctuous praise, for having given his or her life ‘to protect America from those who would harm America.’

TV news commentators tell viewers in a poignantly serious praising tone of voice that fallen American soldiers were protecting America. Protecting America by making war in some poor non-caucasian small country on the other side of the world? Do they think about what they are scripted to repeat. Do they themselves believe what they are repeating about ‘protecting America,’ superpower America, superiorly armed America? Would it matter to them, if they realized what is said is skewered in intent to cover deadly crimes by Americans overseas?

Since America’s ruling class of capitalist investors profiteering from war must make the lives of American soldiers appear to matter, in Washington DC there is that Vietnam War Wall of names of the fifty-eight thousand Americans who died while failing to keep Vietnam from having a government run by a communist party, as it still is today. (Died criminally accomplishing nothing but grief all around)

If there were a wall with the names of the three million Vietnamese, who were killed by the invading Americans, many with flaming napalm dropped on them, that wall would be a half mile long, and longer if it included the names of the million Laotians and Cambodians who perished during American high altitude carpet bombings. Those slaughtered millions of soft-spoken Buddhist farmers have never mattered to the great majority of Americans even to this day, just as the lives being taken now by Americans in the Middle East and Africa likewise do not matter. But this writer knows for a fact that African-American draftees in Vietnam were certainly aware of the racism of lots of white American GIs toward the Vietnamese, who were often derogatorily called ‘gooks.’[9]

Constant Racist American War on Majority Humanity

Bringing continual death and destruction, over a period of ten, twenty, thirty, forty years, to six little Middle Eastern countries to protect the superpower nation with the most powerful military in the history of planet Earth and therefore with little excuse for paranoia or aggression, would seem to be something to talk about. But it just doesn’t matter to the vast majority of Americans (yet).

Previous to these present ongoing regime control wars in the Middle East and Africa, Americans perpetrated their bombing and invasion crimes against humanity in Latin America and even more devastatingly in Asia, and the millions of lives taken just didn’t matter much if at all. And today, along with their bombing in the Middle East and Africa, Americans are still bringing about sickness and death in Latin America and Asia, by the use of their cruel international sanctions. The brutal consequences for fellow human beings and their children do not matter for Americans (yet).

Americans are never letting up with their crimes against humanity in multiple countries of the great non-Caucasian majority of our planet Earth’s population. Americans never seem to want to stop bringing death overseas, and it’s racism connected, just like the police killing of non-white people at home is racism connected. Besides NATO, Americans usually have total support from European governments. For instance, every single nation of Caucasian population in the world, even tiny Lichtenstein, Andorra and Monaco, has been a member of the American led drug-lord-government supporting coalition shooting up Afghanistan,

When Americans Kill Themselves It Matters!

Americans often enough, kill among themselves as well, hundreds of times more than people in other countries do – mass killings with automatic weapons. It is to be expected that Americans so involved in killing all around the world, seemingly captivated by violent TV shows, with the proliferation of gun ownership, that now and then some American is going to freak out and let loose firepower on his fellows. This of course matters to all Americans for their being frightened of not knowing if and when they themselves might be targeted by some unhinged angry mentally disturbed fellow American.

Since racist police homicides at home in America also now matter, should it not be expected that those past and present mass murderous racist American wars in Asia, Africa and Latin America should come to matter as well? We should expect an eventuality wherein the American genocide overseas becomes meaningfully connected to racism in the minds of Americans, especially African-Americans?

Let’s Remember Rev. Martin Luther King Taught Racial Injustice (like our present day example of George Floyd’s Murder) As Being Linked to U.S. Mass Murder of the Poor Overseas

King said there would never be progress on issues of social justice, racism and poverty at home as long as so much human and financial resources were dedicated to killing poor people overseas in order to maintain unjust predatory investments.[10]

While his government insanely took millions of non-white people’s lives overseas, Rev. King in anguish, held his fellow Americans, and himself, responsible for that continuous horrific death and destruction in poorer countries by Americans “refusing to give up the privileges and pleasures that come from the immense profits of overseas investments.” (The imperialist mainstream media that today obsequiously hails King as a saintly patriotic American, in 1967 vilified King as a traitor until he was silenced one year later in a pool of his own blood. See: Verdict King Murdered by Gov. Conspiracy Blacked-out by Wall St. Owned CIA Controlled TV & Press

What is it about Americans?

Why have Americans behaved so ruthlessly, so heartlessly, in and toward so many many smaller nations of non-Caucasian population?

American film maker Michael Moore once presented a rather severe discernment.

In 2012, just a few hours after the news of the Newtown school massacre broke, perceptive film maker Michael Moore, in a video, addressed Americans as the sort of “sick and twisted violent people that we’ve been for hundreds of years, that it’s something that’s just in our craw, just in our DNA…. Americans kill people,” because that’s what we do. We invade countries. We send drones in to kill civilians. We’ve got five wars going on right now where our soldiers are killing people–I mean, five that we know of”[11]

Are Americans ‘Sick and twisted violent people with killing people in their DNA?’

The majority of Americans as seen walking around or interacting on TV, especially those smiling contentedly in commercials enticing one out of a thousand viewers to pick up the phone and place an order, don’t seem to fit Michael Moore description of “sick and twisted violent people” with ‘killing people in their DNA,’ which seems tantamount to a description of criminally insane psychopaths.

Americans directly or indirectly involved in committing crimes against humanity, as well as those involved in covering them up and/or excusing them and blocking any horrific evidence of those genocidal crimes becoming known by the American public, are all just earning a living like the great majority of Americans, who go about their daily salaried or wages-paid occupations to put food on the table, pay the rent and put the kids through college. What’s happening on the other side of the world seems not to matter, almost as ‘none of their business.’

Of course, from the point of view of the tens of millions grieving over their family members mercilessly killed in their own countries by Americans, yes! Americans do seem to have killing people in their DNA, for they go on and on and on year after year with their senseless killing and maiming.

Americans long ago replaced the British and French as the leading racist plunderers of the so called ‘developing world,’ who are now America’s allies in America’s racist neo-colonial wars.

It’s Just Business

Moore’s description certainly fits the criminally insane wealthy and powerful investors in weapons and wars headquartered mostly on Wall Street. For them all the genocidal killing of innocent men, women and dearest children is just business. ‘Nothing personally meant, just business,’ as the Mafia saying goes. By their evil way of thinking, many people and children are born destined to die violently so someone already wealthy can make money on his or her investments. No reason to make a fuss over it. Its just business as usual when money is to be made, and everyone has their own destiny, some lucky, many more not. But is there not a racist element in that their money making wars take place in non-white nations and by American led invaders from nations of white majority population?

Some American professional soldiers murdering innocents in their very own towns and villages are under the impression that they are serving their country, the United States of America. Inevitably, Americans aware of the truth will somehow get to pull these professional soldiers aside, and explain how wealthy American investors on Wall Street have been profiting from having war lords representing their businesses interests control the economies of Afghanistan, Somalia, Libya, Iraq, Yemen, and Syria.

When and How Will Racist Genocide Insanity by American Military Overseas Come to Matter to Americans?

Let the reader allow an old man a bit of conjecture regarding a possible breakthrough regarding how …

American Overseas Racist Genocide Will Come to Matter Along with Other Insanities Which Today Don’t Matter.

They will come to matter as connected to other insanities no longer tolerable.

China, or better said, Chinese civilization is back as a most powerful return to intelligent management of the Earth’s human and financial resources, and the present chaotic Western private capitalist military enforced racist neocolonial world order is on the brink of being outmatched by a confident non-belligerent peace oriented system of sensible mutual cooperation.

Remember what happened in the Soviet Union after it destroyed its economy in an attempt to match the American arms buildup and costly failed military intervention in Afghanistan. The great Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, USSR, kind of imploded, was plundered by home grown capitalists, shrunk in size to a Russian Confederation, and thrown in chaos financially for two decades.

The United States of America Probably Has Already Damaged Its Economy Irreparably. Already in 2018, the American Defense Department’s budget of $649 billion was larger than the combined spending of the next seven largest militaries, China, Saudi Arabia, India, France, Russia, UK, Germany which totaled only $609 billion.[12] In 2020 it was over $715 billion.

How Many Other Insanities Don’t Matter to Americans Today That Must Eventually

Shouldn’t it matter if trillions of dollars are wasted manufacturing nuclear weapons that are never used because they cannot be used without destroying the world?

Shouldn’t it matter that all that mega enormous amount to money could be used to improve life in the USA, confront the climate crisis and save the planet and humanity from a cataclysm?

Shouldn’t it matter how millions upon millions of people with skin color of various hues have met violent death during the five centuries of European and Europe’s descent nations’ bloody military enslaving and exploiting capitalist colonialism in Asia, Africa and the Americas? (In 2009, Gadaffi, addressing the UN General Assembly as Chairman of the African Union said it mattered, and that Europeans owed Africa alone 66 trillion dollars)

Shouldn’t it matter that the colonial powers arranged two world wars, the second of which bringing death to 3% of the Earth’s human population? Certainly not to Americans, who armed Hitler and made an gargantuan amount of money on both wars.

Shouldn’t it matter if there is thermonuclear war to give Americans and Europeans the chance to stay preeminent in economic and military power above the rest of humanity is being planned?

‘Not Mattering’ Obviously Has Been Breeding More ‘Not Mattering.’ Can commercializing and monetizing life itself lead to oblivion by making people and a society oblivious to its preparing to self-destruct?

Does the not mattering racism of American-led wars then climb to a higher racism that encompasses the whole human race in a thermonuclear terminal Armageddon.

Insanity is breeds further insanity.

Given the absence of any present interest, it would appear that destroying the world with a nuclear war featuring Americans against Russia and China does not matter much to anyone to speak of. Sounds like a bizarre but true sitcom.

This is our present planetary predicament, but no situation, especially absurd situations, like wherein nothing of importance matters, last forever. People asleep eventually wake up, of course not always in time, as in the cases of the First and Second World Wars, whose preparations went on in front of everyone’s noses and mesmerized silent acquiescence just as do all the extreme amount of resources expenditure in nuclear weaponry today.

What Can Save Americans from Their Not Mattering About Life Itself?

Well, it would require a ‘last straw’ catalyst similar to that macabre murder of George Floyd while he pleaded for his life, which galvanized protests in almost every city across America and made police killing African-Americans no longer tolerable, not for African-Americans, and eventually intolerable for Americans in general. Some similar ‘last straw’ catalyst could tick off a national revolt against the phony partisan two gang wars supporting demockracy and overthrow its parent financial-military-industrial-complex in spite of its present seemingly impregnable armature of CIA power and monolithic media deceit.

Americans Will Get Fed Up with Deep State Two Party Ridiculous Chatter About Nuclear War with ‘Adversaries’ China and Russia and Iran and North Korea, While Its Own Economy Continues Geared for War, Not American Society’s Infrastructure Needs

A change has already begun with the rise of Chinese civilization restored to prominence once more after throwing off the European and American war instituted colonial occupation and exploitation many other peoples still endure. Western white racist imperialism will be seen for the deadly enslavement and plundering exploitation it has been for nearly five centuries. ‘White superiority,’ presently so universally engrained by Western media and military, will eventually become a joke for descendants of the ancient civilizations of Egypt, China, India, Mexico, Peru etc.

There is a more sane and harmonious world coming as the USA loses it power to misinform and disinform through it present powerful CIA managed cartel of giant entertainment and news corporations telecasting via satellites. An initial change will come in the form of an influx of truthful news and saner entertainment breaking the West’s vice-like grip on sources of information/disinformation promoting egoistic self-indulgence and the West’s ability to promote, disseminate and inculcate lies enabling profitable investments in genocide.

China has already overtaken the United States as the world’s largest economy, and by 2050, its economy will be twice as large as that of the United States. Chinese influence will extend well beyond the economic sphere.

In a multipolar world, the absurdities, illogic and insanity that justifies US NATO UN genocide will no longer be successfully propagated. These outrageous fabrications just wont wash when exposed to the light of day by new major sources of information powering out of Asia, Africa and Latin America that will appear as world economic power shifts Eastward and Southward. The USA will not only lose control over international fiduciary organizations but eventually have no control over a reorganized United Nations and its courts.

Someday the interested of generations will come to read of the constant genocidal warring history of the young United States of America. It began even before its inception as a nation with the slaving of Africans and the slaying of Native Americans for their land, continuing after independence with the slaying for the lands of Mexicans and Filipinos, immediately followed by deadly sacking of Peking. Within a few years came the mega mass murderous loan sharking and deathly prolongation of the First World War, and the American arming of Hitler’s Nazi Germany for the Second World War, that preceded the plethora of US wars in the colonies of the imperialist powers beginning with the US led genocide in Korea. Americans historically will be written about as having been genocidal imperial predators of the human race along with the empires of Britain, France, Holland, Spain, Portugal and Belgium and Japan.

… Eventually Americans Will No Longer Get Away with Racist Murder

Neither at Home Nor Abroad

The tens of millions in the 3rd World that remember their grieving over family members mercilessly killed in their own countries by Americans, British, French and other Europeans will unite in a general solidarity as they watch the United Nations reconstruct itself to make the General Assembly dominant and courts able to prosecute the crimes against humanity of Americans and its European allies for mega massive compensation for unlawful death, colossal reparations for destruction of property and huge indemnity for the theft of natural resources.

In a new and infinitely happier racially mixed USA, it will come to matter that common decency replace selfishness as a propeller within an American society in which money had been made to matter more than life itself. Maybe hear the war heralding national anthem replaced with America the Beautiful sung in the loving style of the late Ray Charles.

End Notes

ISIS IS US: The Shocking Truth: Behind the Army of Terror 2nd Edition

by John-Paul Leonard, Wayne Madsen and Syrian Girl Partisan. This book exposes the false flags on the war on terror – Isis is a cruel barbaric USA concocted death squad.

2. An American Senator Writes of ISIS “Hellish Filth We’ve Recruited, Armed and Trained for 8 Years!” By jay janson, CounterCurrents, Kerala, India, “The Syrian War had … much to do with clandestine actions of CIA, MI-6, Mossad, Turkish MIT, French DGSE, Saudi GID and others.”

“This disastrous war would never have occurred without American planning and execution. And it would have ended years and hundreds of thousands of casualties ago had we closed our training and logistics bases in Jordan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.”

“Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Seymour Hersh, wrote that a Defense Intelligence Agency review of Syrian policy in 2013 revealed that clandestine CIA Program Timber Sycamore, had … armed all terrorists indiscriminately, specifically including ISIS and al Qaeda.”

3. [In 1950, Albert Einstein explained why our civilization continues to be “like an axe in the had of the pathological criminal,”: “Under existing conditions, private capitalists inevitably control, directly or indirectly, the main sources of information (press, radio, education). It is thus extremely difficult, and indeed in most cases quite impossible, for the individual citizen to come to objective conclusions and to make intelligent use of his political rights.” – Albert Einstein, Essays in Humanism]

4. From Ferguson to Baton Rouge: Deaths of black men and women at the hands of police

By Daniel Funke and Tina Susman, July, 12, 2016, Los Angles Times

https://www.latimes.com/nation/la-na-police-deaths-20160707-snap-htmlstory.html

5. Black Lives Matter activism is working Police shootings of African Americans and unarmed suspects are declining By Matthew Yglesias, June 2, 2020, VOX

https://www.vox.com/2020/6/2/21276472/police-killing-statistics-african-american

6. For history of American crimes against humanity in Somalis see:

Merciless US NATO UN Genocide in Somalia Brought Nairobi Shopping Mall Blowback!

https://www.opednews.com/articles/Merciless-US-NATO-UN-Genoc-by-Jay-Janson-Blowback_Colonialism_Colonialism_Financial-Investment-Schemes-131014-20.html

correction: “When Fascist Italy invaded Somalia in 1935” should read “invaded Ethiopia including the Somalian area”

7. Dead ‘Yemeni Kids? Murdering Children By the Millions For Money and Power Is An American Way of Life https://www.opednews.com/articles/Dead-Yemeni-Kids-Murderi-by-Jay-Janson-Capitalism-Over-Humanity_Children_Genocide_Money-180827-835.html

8. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FbIX1CP9qr4

US Sec. of State says children deaths were worth it.

Federal judge tosses Iraqi woman’s suit against George W. Bush Dec 25, 2014 www.sfgate.com › nation › article › Federal-judge-tosses-…

The United Nations secretary general, Kofi Annan, declared explicitly for the first time last night that the US-led war on Iraq was illegal. Mr Annan said that the invasion was not sanctioned by the UN security council or in accordance with the UN’s founding charter.Sep 15, 2004

9. A derragatory term used against Korean and Vietnamese individuals. The name also refers to Vietnamese individuals as American GI’s really had no idea what the difference between any Asians were.

10. Martin Luther King, Jr., Beyond Vietnam — A Time to Break Silence

Delivered 4 April 1967, Riverside Church, New York City

https://www.americanrhetoric.com/speeches/mlkatimetobreaksilence.htm

11. Quoted from Michael Moore’s speech at singers Harry Belafonte and Pete Seeger hosted the “Bring Leonard Peltier Home, Dec. 14, 2012 Concert” at the Beacon Theater in New York City

12. Jan 26, 2020 The Independent, UK, 2/12/2018

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India and in the US by Dissident Voice, Global Research; Information Clearing House; Counter Currents, Minority Perspective, UK and others; now resides in NYC; First effort was a series of articles on deadly cultural pollution endangering seven areas of life emanating from Western corporate owned commercial media published in Hong Kong’s Window Magazine 1993; Howard Zinn lent his name to various projects of his; Weekly column, South China Morning Post, 1986-87; reviews for Ta Kung Bao; article China Daily, 1989. Is coordinator of the Howard Zinn co-founded King Condemned US Wars International Awareness Campaign, and website historian of the Ramsey Clark co-founded Prosecute US Crimes Against Humanity Now Campaign, which Dissident Voice supports with link at the end of each issue of its newsletter.

