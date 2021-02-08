Farming Memories

If they are terrorists
Then why do they feed us?
If they are disruptors
Then why do they make the world work?
You might hit and insult
You might tarnish and blur
You might push them against a wall
But before doing so
Perhaps think of this-
That you consume their toils
That your dreams, they power
That verdant life
Comes from them
Sticks might make history
Cover-ups might profit now
But memories aren’t ever erased
And they are long, indeed, long
Romi Mahajan is an Author, Marketer, Investor, and Activist
