Farming Memories

If they are terrorists

Then why do they feed us?

If they are disruptors

Then why do they make the world work?

You might hit and insult

You might tarnish and blur

You might push them against a wall

But before doing so

Perhaps think of this-

That you consume their toils

That your dreams, they power

That verdant life

Comes from them

Sticks might make history

Cover-ups might profit now

But memories aren’t ever erased

And they are long, indeed, long

Romi Mahajan is an Author, Marketer, Investor, and Activist

IF YOU LIKED THE ARTICLE SUPPORT PEOPLE’S JOURNALISM