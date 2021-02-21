Left Right Left

You wave. The street splits into two

The wrong turn is you

An obsessed nostril sniffs out intentions

Kisses are always political

I want to stop and breathe out the years without you. The wind fleeing on a bird wing leaves me a feather

The left is a body with an unwashed feel to it; It reeks of desire, of faded sheets and fenugreek

Its navel lint, slightly silky

rubs against my privileged indifference

Cross legged my defences squat

juggling mischoices

Free air breathes me into its pockets

The green light waits. It is right but I am not convinced

It is not a leaf-shade-pond-shadow green

Your hand raised in anticipation of being clasped is clean. It is the spotless dream

this careful city honks away

All that is left is not right

Reena R. is from India but lives presently in Sharjah . She is the recipient of the Reuel Prize for Poetry 2018. She has co- edited two anthologies and is a practicing poet.

GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX