If I tell you that love is a reality,

You may call me a romantic.

If I tell you that love is an abstraction

You may call me a confused idiot

If I tell you that love is God

You may call me immoral

If I tell you that love is revolution

You may call me an anti-communist

If I tell you that love is not a reality

You may call me pragmatic

If I tell you that love is just a hope

You may tell me that you are a fool

But please

Let me believe in that unreal, foolish, abstract,

Spiritual, revolutionary, reality

To provide some hope

For the direction of my existence.

K.P.Sasi is a filmmaker, cartoonist and writer

