If I tell you that love is a reality,
You may call me a romantic.
If I tell you that love is an abstraction
You may call me a confused idiot
If I tell you that love is God
You may call me immoral
If I tell you that love is revolution
You may call me an anti-communist
If I tell you that love is not a reality
You may call me pragmatic
If I tell you that love is just a hope
You may tell me that you are a fool
But please
Let me believe in that unreal, foolish, abstract,
Spiritual, revolutionary, reality
To provide some hope
For the direction of my existence.
K.P.Sasi is a filmmaker, cartoonist and writer
