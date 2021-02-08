Not my India

Why is it so difficult?
To be bold and fearless
In a world which is cruel and vicious
To speak against injustice
To seek fairness, equality and peace
To be aware of the governments games and tricks
To state the facts as it is.
To be an accomplice of the ‘anti-nationals’
To question the government and be rational
To never ask questions those are critical and logical
To assume that your government can do no wrong
To ignore the witness and proof right next to you
Because the damn government is always pious and true
Dear citizens, it is time to open our eyes
To hear the truth and see the white lies
To know we are being fooled over and over again
By the government who is inconsiderate of our pain
To call a matter ‘internal’ because of your hypo critic stand
While ignoring the right and plight of the farmers in their very land
To be shaken by Rihannas one tweet
As your pseudo-patriotism and hyper-nationalism falls to the pit
To justify rape, abuse and violence to advocate your stand
Meanwhile jokes, cartoons and people are all banned
Mann ki Baat, Thali Bajao, 9 baje 9 minute
All these gimmicks have played with our wit
What about the Migrant Workers, sir?
The answers are hesitant, unclear and blur.
Ram Mandir is the only truth in their eyes
They don’t care if the migrants, minorities and the humanity dies
There is a huge difference between ‘friends’ and ‘Mitron’
The former stands by you and the latter against anybody who barely disagrees with him
By the time I finish writing this, I may have an FIR or a one-way ticket to Pakistan
The gates of the jail opened or rape-threats against me
But dear bhakts, do let me be and consider this as a plea
The faccade of ‘acche din’ will end sooner than you know
However your undying ‘bhaktism’ may never end though
An official Tukde-Tukde gang member signing off for now
Hope to see you on the other side of logic, truth and common-sense.
*Taking a bow*
Moitrayee Das is a Guest faculty at FLAME University, Pune. She has completed her M.Phil- PhD from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. She holds a Masters degree in Applied Psychology from the University of Mumbai. She has completed multiple Post-graduate Diploma and Certificate Courses from different institutes.
IF YOU LIKED THE ARTICLE SUPPORT PEOPLE’S JOURNALISM