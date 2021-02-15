When I met the Devil last night
I told him that `God is within you’
`I have no God,’ he said
`I am the Devil’, said the words
From his wisdom teeth
`That’s ok, bro’, I said
`We have something in common
But you have God within you’.
`What the F*#@*%&<?’.
Jumped the angry Devil in front
He tried to scare me
With his 3d magical visual effects
`My film editor can do a better job,’ I said
`But you have God within you’
`Explain your point,’ fire spat on my face
`Everybody has beauty and ugliness,’ I said
`I search for beauty in ugliness’.
`Prove it,’ he shouted
He took the Rajdhani Express to Delhi
To prove it.
K.P. Sasi is a filmmaker, cartoonist and writer
