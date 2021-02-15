When I met the Devil last night

I told him that `God is within you’

`I have no God,’ he said

`I am the Devil’, said the words

From his wisdom teeth

`That’s ok, bro’, I said

`We have something in common

But you have God within you’.

`What the F*#@*%&<?’.

Jumped the angry Devil in front

He tried to scare me

With his 3d magical visual effects

`My film editor can do a better job,’ I said

`But you have God within you’

`Explain your point,’ fire spat on my face

`Everybody has beauty and ugliness,’ I said

`I search for beauty in ugliness’.

`Prove it,’ he shouted

He took the Rajdhani Express to Delhi

To prove it.

K.P. Sasi is a filmmaker, cartoonist and writer

