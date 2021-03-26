1.

75…

and still alive!

Just live

to give;

just yearn

to learn!

“To strive, to seek, to find

and not to yield.”

But, can we be kind?

Can we still build?

Nourish…

and flourish….

Take delight

in a new insight?

Recall old rhymes

from childhood’s times?

Can we be serious,

not deleterious?

Dialogue,

not monologue?

2.

75 years

Leak through a sieve: love, work, dreams—

Echo and are still….

Memes are Minotaurs!

Haikus spool-unspool the way

In-out of the Maze.

The meaning of life—

5-7-5 syllables….

Ratchets…or…petals….?

Gary Steven Corseri is the grandson of Ukrainian-Jewish and Sicilian-Catholic immigrants. He has performed his poems at the Carter Presidential Library and his dramas have been produced on PBS-Atlanta and in universities, high schools and Little Theaters. He has published 2 novels, 1 full collection and 1 prize-winning chapbook of poems. His poems, articles, fiction, dramas have appeared in hundreds of global publications & websites, including: Countercurrents, Village Voice, Redbook Magazine, Miami Herald, The New York Times, and Transcend Media Service. He has taught at universities in the U.S. and Japan, and in US prisons and public schools. He has worked as a grape-picker in Australia, a gas-station attendant, and an editor.

