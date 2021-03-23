Environmental Ethics II

The Peculiar Human Gnaw has overtaken all of life
Or was it always to be so?
In more Halcyon days
Every hunger was checked by another
Until Consumption reduced nature’s maw
into a tiny red sack of paroxysmal fury
The First Commandment: Feed Naked Ape
Even the Sun must be brought down, ever closer
For the warmth of Gaia only heats up to slowly fade
And towering in power resplendent
is Homo Loquens blithely chattering away his implosive doom
Dan Corjescu has a PhD in Continental Philosophy from Sofia University. Teaches at Ravensburg-Weinburg and Neu Ulm University of Applied Sciences.
