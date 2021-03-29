“…the destruction of what you people call evil, is less just and desirable than the conversion of this evil into what you call good…”

— The Caves of Steel by Isaac Asimov

We play with the colours of

dawn, spraying the world

with spring, with happiness,

with birds that are willing to

sing. Liturgies lace our lives with

absolutes. For some, we kill. Holika

died. Has evil ever been annihilated

by the external searing of holy

flames? Fodder to appease fiery

Agni’s unceasing appetite, is

destruction the sole solution?

Or can absolution be sought in the

conversion to good? In quest

of eternal tolerance and love,

Lalon sings as he tours the skies,

walks among the stars, amidst

shades that soften the indelible,

that forgive, that convert the

darkness to light, that mingle

and harmonise.

Mitali Chakravarty seeks a world in harmony and in that spirit, she has founded the Borderless Journal.

