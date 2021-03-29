“…the destruction of what you people call evil, is less just and desirable than the conversion of this evil into what you call good…”
— The Caves of Steel by Isaac Asimov
We play with the colours of
dawn, spraying the world
with spring, with happiness,
with birds that are willing to
sing. Liturgies lace our lives with
absolutes. For some, we kill. Holika
died. Has evil ever been annihilated
by the external searing of holy
flames? Fodder to appease fiery
Agni’s unceasing appetite, is
destruction the sole solution?
Or can absolution be sought in the
conversion to good? In quest
of eternal tolerance and love,
Lalon sings as he tours the skies,
walks among the stars, amidst
shades that soften the indelible,
that forgive, that convert the
darkness to light, that mingle
and harmonise.
Mitali Chakravarty seeks a world in harmony and in that spirit, she has founded the Borderless Journal.
