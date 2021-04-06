A bird came down to rest

on a rocky perch.

Turned his head

this way — that way.

It looks familiar, he thought.

the cerulean skies

the trees with foliage on tall, slim trunks

the large red flowers in bloom.

The river gushed white

roaring its way down from its birthplace.

Through rocky mountains and green hills

it cascaded unstoppably.

In the plains

the sun’s light danced

on the white rapids

to become a translucent sea green.

Then the river turned a sharp angle

and meandered dressed in muddy brown.

It crossed through heat and dust

until it lost its cool.

Shining red as blood

it made its way through a hamlet.

Is it the remnants of the rhododendrons’ hue?

Shut up, you romantic fool!

The bird hopped down

to a rock below.

The viscous water flowed reluctantly

spreading the unbearable stench of humanity.

The bird dipped its beak

and shuddered at the nasty taste.

Angry and scarlet faced

the river flowed on regardless.

The bird came down to rest

but flew back restless and uncomprehending.

As it soared back into the cerulean skies

it flashed upon his inner ear.

“Can’t you get it, you bird-brained fool?”

A voice in the hamlet shrieked at another.

Gita Viswanath is a Baroda-based writer. Her novel, Twice it Happened, was published in 2019 by Vishwakarma Publications, Pune. She is also the author of a non-fiction book, The ‘Nation’ in War: A Study of Military Literature and Hindi War Cinema, published by Cambridge Scholars, UK in 2014 as well as a children’s book, Chidiya. Her poems have been published in Kavyabharati No 28, New York Parrot and Coldnoon. Her short stories have been published in Muse India, Borderless Journal, and Commonwealth Union. Her short films “Family Across the Atlantic” and “Safezonerz” are available on YouTube.

GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX