‘Art for Awareness’: Media Students’ Campaign’ to support the #VaccineChallenge

The students and staff of Chetana College of Media and Performing Arts, Thrissur, have come up with an innovative way to extend their support to the # VaccineChallenge campaign, part of the CMDRF, Kerala Government. The campaign has two-fold focus: first of all, to create awareness among the public about the importance of getting vaccinated, all age groups, especially youngsters who may show slight hesitation to this. Secondly the campaign stands to assert the basic right of ‘Free Vaccines for All’ for all Indian citizens.

The ‘Art For Awareness’ campaign through different artistic expressions, wish to salute the decision of Kerala Government and our Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take up responsibility of making vaccines free for all Keralaites, especially for the poor sections of the society. The Social Media hashtag for the Campaign is #VaccineChallenge #CMDRF #ArtForAwareness #ChetanaCollegeCampaign #VaccineForAll

The lead for this campaign is taken by around fifty members of the students `Design Hub’ of Chetana College. They coordinate all students from the college who want to contribute to the campaign through their creative work, say, digital posters, theme videos, selfie videos expressing solidarity to the campaign, poems, write ups, slogans, blogs etc.

This unique campaign initiated by Students’ also has its roots in their constructive reaction to have been subjected to the pain of social isolation caused by Covid and the confinement to the drudgery of online classes staring throughout onto digital devices. This Campaign in that sense positively represents the response of the `Covid Generation’ to life around them getting changed drastically.

As we have entered the second year of the corona reign, the youth realise that things are getting pretty messed up. The only way to bring back their good old days, they believe, is to bring the corona spread to a standstill, through mass vaccination drive. Hence they have decided to join hands in support of the wonderful campaign ‘#VaccineChallenge’ put forward by Kerala Government, CMDRF scheme. The `Art For Awareness’ campaign aims to ‘Spread the word, not the disease, Create awareness, not panic and false news’.

GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX