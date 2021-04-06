Dr G N Saibaba Terminated From His Job

The Committee for the Defence and Release of Dr G N Saibaba is deeply shocked and dismayed to learn that Dr Saibaba’s service as an Assistant Professor in Ram Lal Anand College, Delhi University, have been terminated by the said college, with effect from the 31stof March 2021.

The Committee has learned that the College had been given a clear directive from the University of Delhi to send a second Show Cause Notice to Dr Saibaba, regarding the termination of his services, in June 2019. In November 2020, the College wrote again to Dr Saibaba’s wife, stating that he would be given fifteen days to reply. She replied stating that Dr Saibaba was unable to reply because of extreme ill-health, and the lockdown due to COVID-19 only made matters worse for him. However, without waiting for Dr Saibaba’s reply to this second Notice, the College has arbitrarily, and in complete violation of all principles of natural justice, proceeded to terminate his services.

It is pertinent to note here, firstly, that Dr Saibaba has appealed his conviction in the Nagpur High Court, and is hopeful of a favorable verdict; and secondly, that he is also reported to have contracted COVID-19 earlier this year. Under the circumstances, it is nothing short of inhuman to terminate his services in this unjust manner.

The Committee for the Defence and Release of Dr G N Saibaba strongly condemns this arbitrary action, and demands that the college and Delhi University immediately reverse their decision, and reinstate Dr Saibaba in service, until his appeal against his conviction is disposed off.

Prof. G Haragopal Convenor

COMMITTEE FOR THE DEFENCE AND RELEASE OF DR. GN SAIBABA

