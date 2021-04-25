If you do not have

A friend from another religion

Oh, how wretched !

If you do not have

A person from another political thought

In your friend list

Oh, how wretched !

If you are not willing

For a dialogue with anyone

But you and with yourself

If you call someone with a different opinion

As Sanghi, Kongi, Kammi, Sudappi

Then there is something wrong with you,Sir !

Civic Chandran , Political and Cultural Activist, Poet and Play wright, Editor of magazine Patabhedam

Translated from Malayalam by Anitha.S

