If you do not have
A friend from another religion
Oh, how wretched !
If you do not have
A person from another political thought
In your friend list
Oh, how wretched !
If you are not willing
For a dialogue with anyone
But you and with yourself
If you call someone with a different opinion
As Sanghi, Kongi, Kammi, Sudappi
Then there is something wrong with you,Sir !
Civic Chandran , Political and Cultural Activist, Poet and Play wright, Editor of magazine Patabhedam
Translated from Malayalam by Anitha.S
