GASS condemns role of NIA to cover up the Vakapalli rape case

Bhubaneswar: The Ganatantrik Adhikar Suraksha Sangathan (GASS) condemns the witch-hunting of the National Investigation Authority (NIA) officials against the human and democratic rights activists from Andra Pradesh and Telangana in the name of so-called “Maoist links “. It is reported in various National dailies that the NIA officials conducted raids at 31 residential places of the human rights activist and arrested six of them.

These activists are belong to Human Rights Forum (HRF), Civil Liberties Committee (CLC), Patriotic Democratic Movement (PDM), Committee for the Release of Political Prisoners (CRPP), Kula Nirmulana Samithi (KNPS) and Praja Kala Mandal (PKM).

The entire attempt of the NIA officials is simply to cover up the Vakapalli rape case which was exposed by the human rights activists of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. All these human rights and dalit activists have been speaking against Andhra’s anti-Naxal force- the Greyhounds- for allegedly raping 11 tribal women in 2007 in the Vakapalli incident.

It may also be reminded that in relation to Vakapalli rape case, the false FIRs have already been registered against these rights activists at Munchingput and Piduguralla of Guntur district under UAPA and other sections of IPC. Subsequently, the writ petitions of these rights activists are still pending before the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. The Court has already instructed not to arrest the petitioners. But the NIA has ‘seized’ hard disks, laptops and mobile phones of these activists. This is to affect their works/writings including release of researched documents, booklets and fact-finding reports

Ganatantrik Adhikar Suraskha Sangathan (GASS),Odisha demands immediate release of all those arrested rights activists. Withdraw all the fabricated FIRs immediately. Stop the witch-hunting against the human rights activists.

Deba Ranjan, General Secretary

Golak Bihari Nath, President

