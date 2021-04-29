How Hindutva socio-psychopaths rule India

The Hindutva socio- psychopaths are neither nationalists nor patriotic people. These medieval reactionary forces don’t understand the idea of citizenship, justice, liberty, equality and humanism. Indian democracy is merely an electoral transaction for the Hindutva forces. Hindutva forces neither follow science nor understand the sufferings of fellow human beings. These core qualities are common among the Hindutva forces in India. Historically, fraudulent myth making is the foundation of Hindutva ideology shaped by the RSS. The Hindutva propaganda machine detests reason and promotes imagined past and glory to reshape Indian consciousness and reorder Indian society based on Brahminical caste hierarchy. These forces portray religious minorities, women, rationalists and human rights activists are the enemies of India. In reality, Hindutva forces are a threat to unity and integrity of India. The state power makes them a formidable force to dominate India and Indians into a dark abyss of deaths and destitutions.

From demonetisation to the management of Coronavirus pandemic, the pestilence of Hindutva virus is revealing itself as an arrogant and ignorant force promoted by the Brahminical and market forces in India. The Hindutva protagonist, Mr Narendra Modi lacks human conscience. His journeying from being the Gujarat CM to the PM of India post proves that he lacks compassion as a human being. His ruthless leadership is based on mass manipulation, propaganda and threats. His leadership lacks exposer to the world of ideas. His Hindutva training in the RSS camps make him unfit to rule modern and progressive India based on science and reason.

Hindutva socio- psychopaths look at crisis and human distress in India today as someone else’s problem. These forces externalise everyday problems to avoid responsibilities and accountabilities of their actions. It is impossible to expect normal human reactions from the Hindutva forces to human tragedies. They neither feel nor fear consequences of their own political, social, cultural and religious actions that promote conflicts and crisis in India. The growing number of deaths and destitutions are Hindutva shock therapies to consolidate their reactionary ideological base by continuously capturing state power with the help of electoral democracy. The idea of citizenship and democracy means absolutely nothing to Hindutva fascists. The threats of various forms of violence are an integral to Hindutva ideology. This is the core governing principles of narcissist Hindutva dominance over majority of Indian population.

The organic love cum arrange marriage between capitalist market forces and Hindutva politics cares less about human lives and dignity. The profit of Indian millionaires and billionaires are surging faster than the spread of Coronavirus. The Modi government ensures the empowerment of rich and disenfranchisement of poor. The social, economic and humanitarian crisis does not matter to the Hindutva socio- psychopaths. Crisis makes people subservient and creates a foundation for society devoid of protection for human lives. Such a condition is fertile ground for the projects of Hindutva. The neoliberal Hindutva and its voices in media helps in convincing people that Modi is the only alternative for our collective liberation with the help of economic growth. In reality, the wealth of the billionaires grow, and poor people lost their sources of livelihood during Modi regime in Gujarat and Delhi.

Hindutva forces promote a specific Indian and Hindutva variety of capitalism, which is organised around politically connected entitlements based on primitive processes of profit making at the cost of human lives, freedom and dignity. Hindutva capitalism does not believe in free market and egalitarian terms of trade with free flow of free information. Such a variant of capitalism is concomitant with global capitalism. They are fraternal twins. The rise of Hindutva capitalism promotes fear, vulnerability and ignorance to exploit the masses. It is an onslaught on science and reason. Hindutva forces are organised to promote socialisation of capitalism in India to consolidate renegade capitalist society. The uncritical liberal support to Hindutva capitalism helps in these processes. The present predicaments of Indians are not products of individual Karma but an organised principles of Hindutva governance. It is not a Hindutva failure but modes of reorganising Indian society and make it concomitant with requirements of capitalist market forces.

Hindutva capitalism is not ill-defined as it looks. It intends to destroy all potentials of people for their creative development based on science and reason. The toxicity of neoliberal Hindutva capitalism and its narratives are socio-psychopathic dystopia. It is neither a liberation movement to uphold national glory nor a political project of collective empowerment. It is a well organised economic project of global, regional and national capitalist classes.

The annihilating power of Hindutva project is clearly visible. Indians experience the Hindutva myopia in their everyday lives. Hindutva governance means dominance over people and freedom for the capitalist classes in India. It is time to reverse these political and economic trends by defeating Hindutva forces permanently. It is inevitable and possible with the growth and unity of various resistance movements. The everyday resistance to Hindutva is important to break away from Hindutva capitalism. India and Indians need a sustainable mass movement to end the rule of Hindutva socio-psychopaths, who are working overtime for their capitalist brethren. This is both short term and alternative available for Indians to safeguard their present and future.

Bhabani Shankar Nayak, University of Glasgow, UK

GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX