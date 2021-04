It is not enough that you have eyes and ears

You must see and listen

It is not enough that you see and listen

You must think also

It is not enough that you think

You must act also

It is not enough that you act

You must sustain your actions also

It is not enough that you sustain your actions

You must witness some results for your actions

Then leave with dignity.

K.P Sasi is a film maker, cartoonist, writer and activist

