The Statue of Unity weeps

Standing at 597 feet
And being declared the tallest statue
I felt I could feel pride and watch the beautiful things around
However, find it to be only a misfortune
As I watch miles and miles away from me
I can only see the suffering and pain around
The pain created by those
Who have only tried to build me for their furtherance
I can watch the long queues of ambulance waiting at the hospitals
The families struggling to get beds for their family members
The desperate calls for the oxygen cylinders
Which could infuse life into those struggling members
People standing in queues to get vaccinated
But only finding it to be falling short
The families of those deceased waiting to get the bodies
And the families struggling to get funeral performed of those deceased
I can see tension, stress, anxiety everywhere
Seeing this I only feel guilty
If they had invested on hospitals, ventilators, oxygen, beds
Perhaps I might have avoided seeing those suffering scenes
They did name me as the statue of unity
But through their acts have reduced me to statue of suffering
From this tall height built of me
I can only weep to the scenes happening around
T Navin works with an NGO as a Researcher
