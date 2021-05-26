 Australian ABC Airs Former US Ambassador Adumbrating Total Expulsion Of Occupied Palestinians

The Australian ABC (the taxpayer-funded Australian equivalent of the UK BBC) has recently aired a former US ambassador to Apartheid Israel and the UN rejecting all present Palestine-Israel peace proposals as too hard, and his foreshadowing of a total expulsion of all the Occupied Palestinians from Palestine in coming years. No dissent was offered by the ABC nor any Help Line referral for genocide-impacted people. What has the Zionist-subverted West come to?

I have made a formal complaint to the ABC in a detailed Letter that is reproduced below. My letter is being copied to Australian MPs and to Australian and world-wide journalists, scholars and humanitarian activists. Please inform everyone you can. Only global exposure and resolute global action can address this ever-worsening human rights atrocity in Palestine. The world must insist on Palestinian human rights and “Free Palestine”, and back that insistence with Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against genocidally racist Apartheid Israel and all its supporters.

LETTER. Complaints, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Dear Sir/Madam,

Complaint: Australian ABC airs US-adumbrated Palestinian Genocide

Coverage by the Australian ABC of the latest Gaza Massacre by US-backed Apartheid Israel is appalling, racist and dishonest but reached a new low with the ABC airing of a former US ambassador’s rejection of all present proposals as too hard, and his foreshadowing of an expulsion of all the Occupied Palestinians. The various elements of my complaint are numbered for your convenience. This continuing, highly offensive reportage by the ABC requires immediate acknowledgment. comprehensive apology and profound institutional rectification.

(1). Tom Pickering (a former US Ambassador to Apartheid Israel and the UN) adumbrating total genocide by expulsion of Occupied Palestinians when asked by the Australian ABC interviewer about the future of Palestine-Israel and the 2-state solution (2021): “The Palestinians who clearly suffered a 20 to 1 death rate and who clearly are vastly overwhelmed by the Israelis in terms of military power… I think it is an extremely high mountain to cross… It doesn’t appear there is a 1 state solution to this problem and there is no multiple state outcome to this problem… Israel for a very long period of time under Netanyahu has kind of narrowed down the goal for the Palestinians to something like 20% of what is currently believed to have been the Palestinian state under the 2 state solution [i.e. to 4.4% of Palestine] … And if in fact there is no agreement and the status quo is continued with interruptions for violence as we have seen, it is quite possible that over years – and I am talking about a long time – you will see a removal of Palestinians from the West Bank and quite possibly Gaza to other parts of the world and a no-state solution if I can put it that way. Israel triumphant covering it all” (“Israel-Palestine conflict: eyes on peace options as Gaza truce holds”, ABC Radio National Breakfast, 24 May 2021: https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/breakfast/eyes-on-peace-options-as-gaza-truce-holds/13356188 ).

(2). Wikipedia on the genocidal Nazi Madagascar Plan for the expulsion and relocation of the Jews of Europe: “[Franz] Rademacher [head of the Jewish Department of the German Foreign Office] recommended on 3 June 1940 that Madagascar should be made available as a destination for the Jews of Europe. With Adolf Hitler’s approval, Adolf Eichmann released a memorandum on 15 August 1940 calling for the resettlement of a million Jews per year for four years, with the island being governed as a police state under the SS. They assumed that many Jews would succumb to its harsh conditions should the plan be implemented. The plan was not viable due to the British naval blockade. It was postponed after the Nazis lost the Battle of Britain in September 1940, and it was permanently shelved in 1942 with the commencement of the Final Solution, the policy of systematic genocide of Jews, towards which it had functioned as an important psychological step” (“Madagascar Plan”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Madagascar_Plan ).

(3). Article 2 of the UN Convention on the Crime and Punishment of Genocide (the UN Genocide Convention) states: “In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, as such: a) Killing members of the group; b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group” (“UN Convention on the Crime and Punishment of Genocide”, 1948: http://www.edwebproject.org/sideshow/genocide/convention.html ).

(4). The ongoing Palestinian Genocide by Zionists and Apartheid Israel has been associated so far with 2.2 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, and from imposed deprivation, 2.1 million, since the British with Australian assistance invaded the Middle East in 1914 for oil and imperial hegemony. The ongoing Palestinian Genocide and the ongoing Australian Aboriginal Genocide are similar in terms of perpetrator “intent” , the overall death toll, and the ratio of violent deaths to non-violent, avoidable deaths from deprivation and disease. Indeed the present life expectancy gap between Occupied Palestinians and their Israeli Occupiers is about 10 years, the same as between Indigenous Australians and non-Indigenous Australians (“Palestinian Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/ ; “Aboriginal Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/aboriginalgenocide/ ; and Chapter 16, Gideon Polya, “US-imposed Post-9/11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide”, 400 pages, Korsgaard Publishing Germany, 2020: https://www.amazon.com.au/US-Imposed-Post-9-Muslim-Holocaust-Genocide/dp/8793987048 ).

(5). Humanitarian and Palestinian perspectives on a peaceful solution for Palestine-Israel: While Tom Pickering sees no solution to the Palestine-Israel “problem”, for anti-racist humanitarians and Palestinians the solutions are obvious and readily achievable (full Palestinian human rights, end the Occupation, and full observance of International Law notably in relation to the Return of 8 million Exiled Palestinians). However humane and just solutions are prevented by the intractable genocidal racism of the Zionist colonizers who want all the land of Palestine (plus more) but not the Indigenous Palestinian inhabitants. The ethnic cleansing of 90% of Palestine means that a 2 state solution is dead. The present vile situation is a one-state Apartheid reality as perceived recently by both Human Rights Watch and the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem (but not reported by the Zionist-subverted ABC). The Subjects of Apartheid Israel total 14.3 million comprising 6.8 million Jewish Israelis (48%), 7.1 million Indigenous Palestinians (50%), 0.4 million non-Arab non-Jewish Israelis, 1.9 million Palestinian Israelis (Third Class citizens under over 60 race-based, Nazi-style discriminatory laws), and 5.2 million Occupied Palestinians (73% of Apartheid Israel’s Indigenous Palestinian Subjects, with zero human rights and excluded from voting for the government ruling them i.e. subject to egregious Apartheid). There are also 8 million mostly impoverished Exiled Palestinians excluded on pain of death from the multi-millennial homeland continuously inhabited by their forebears until the genocidal Zionist invasion, ethnic cleansing and colonization. The per capita GDP is a deadly $3,400 for Occupied Palestinians as compared to $46,400 for Israelis. The ABC falsely reports on The Drum that applying the term “Apartheid” to Israel is “inflammatory” (Friday 21 May 2021: https://iview.abc.net.au/show/drum ). Numerous humane opinions indicate that secular democracy and human rights for all is eminently possible in Palestine as in post-Apartheid South Africa ( “One-state solution, unitary state, bi-national state for a democratic, equal rights, post-apartheid Palestine: https://sites.google.com/site/boycottapartheidisrael/one-state-solution ) e.g.

Mai Saif (Palestinian Australian activist) (2021): “Unfortunately, the way things are pitched is just as a very complicated issue. It is not. We live under Occupation. We have the powerful and the powerless, and they control the story”.

Yassmin Abdel-Magied (Australian Muslim journalist nationally vilified, censored, sacked by the ABC and driven out of Australia for posting the following 7 words on Facebook) (2017): “Lest we forget (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine)” (for a detailed and documented amplification see Gideon Polya, “Yassmin Abdel-Magied censored on Anzac Day – jingoists trash Australian free speech” , Countercurrents, 28 April 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/04/yassmin-abdel-magied-censored-on-anzac-day-jingoists-trash-australian-free-speech/ ).

Professor Rima Najjar (a Palestinian activist, researcher and retired professor of English literature, Al-Quds University, Occupied West Bank) (2018): “As Dr Gideon Polya eloquently put it in “Palestinian Me Too: 140 Alphabetically-listed Zionist Crimes Expose Appalling Western Complicity & Hypocrisy”: “A peaceful , humane solution that would be of enormous benefit to all the world, to all the Jewish Israelis and to all the Indigenous Palestinians, would be a unitary state in Palestine with return of all refugees, zero tolerance for racism, equal rights for all, all human rights for all, one-person-one-vote, justice, goodwill, reconciliation, airport-level security, nuclear weapons removal, internationally-guaranteed national security initially based on the present armed forces, and untrammelled access for all citizens to all of the Holy Land. It can and should happen tomorrow””.

(6). Anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish Australian perspectives on the ongoing Palestinian Genocide: I come from one of Hungary’s most famous Jewish families (ask any mathematician or surgeon). To my knowledge only a dozen of my wider family survived the WW2 Jewish Holocaust in Hungary in 1944-1945. In both ethnically cleansed Palestine after the Nakba (800,000 Indigenous Palestinians expelled and over 500 villages emptied), and in post-war Hungary after liberation by the heroic Russians (200,000 out of 700,000 Jewish Hungarians killed by the Nazis), the property of the killed and exiled was seized by the state.

Lest we forget the core moral messages of the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million killed), the “forgotten” WW2 European Holocaust of which it was a part (30 million Slavs, Jews and Gypsies killed), the “forgotten” WW2 Chinese Holocaust (35-40 million Chinese perished under the Japanese in 1937-1945) , and the “forgotten” WW2 Bengali Holocaust ( 6-7 million Indians deliberately starved to death by the British with Australian complicity for strategic reasons in Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Assam in 1942-1945) – specifically, “zero tolerance for racism”, “bear witness”, “zero tolerance for lying” and “never again to anyone”.

I am a scientist, writer, author, artist, Humanist and humanitarian activist, an academic teacher for 4 decades, and the author of over 100 scientific papers, about 20 chapters in books, and of 8 huge, science- and humanity-informed books (the latest being presently edited by the commissioning European publisher). Yet as a result of my sole allegiance to the land of my birth, Australia, and my inescapable obligation to “zero tolerance for racism”, “bear witness”, “zero tolerance for lying” and “never again to anyone”, for the last dozen years I have been rendered effectively “invisible” in Australia through false defamation by racist and traitorous Zionists (documented) and very likely through Zionist US-beholden Australian Intelligence and Mainstream media gate-keepers.

I am not alone. Anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish Australians with a sole allegiance to Australia and critical of racist Zionism, and Apartheid Israel’s ongoing Palestinian Genocide are routinely falsely defamed as “racist” and “anti-Semites” by traitorous Zionists with a fervent allegiance to a nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, serial war criminal, grossly human rights-abusing and democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel. Anti-racist Jewish Australians critical of Apartheid Israel and the ongoing Palestinian Genocide also attract the additional false defamations that they are “self-hating Jews” or “self-loathing Jews” (with this false obscenity being disgracefully aired by the Zionist-infested, Zionist-perverted and Zionist-subverted ABC).

This false defamation of anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish Australians has stepped up with the adoption by both the governing Coalition and the Labor Opposition of the false, anti-Arab anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, anti-Jewish anti-Semitic, genocide- and holocaust- ignoring and genocide- and holocaust-denying International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Definition of Anti-Semitism. The IHRA Definition slimily and falsely suggests that Palestinians, Arabs, Muslims, anti-racist Jews and indeed all anti-racists critical of racist Zionism, Apartheid Israel and the ongoing Palestinian Genocide are anti-Semitic. The IHRA Definition was used to destroy outstanding, anti-racist UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, emasculated the British Labour Party, and has been condemned by over 40 anti-racist Jewish groups around the world. The countries of the IHRA are overwhelmingly European pro-nuclear holocaust states including those of the genocidally racist Anglosphere (the US, UK, Canada and Australia) and NATO countries (with many complicit in the WW2 Jewish Holocaust) (Gideon Polya, “US-backed IHRA Definition Of Antisemitism Is Anti-Arab Anti-Semitic & Anti-Jewish Anti-Semitic”, Boycott Apartheid Israel, 9 March 2021: https://sites.google.com/site/boycottapartheidisrael/2021-03-09 ).

This false and vile defamation of anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish Australians by traitorous racist Zionists and by their US-beholden Coalition and Labor supporters is in gross violation of the spirit of Section 44 of the Australian Constitution that states (my emphasis in bold): “44. Any person who – (i.) Is under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a foreign power: or…shall be incapable of being chosen or of sitting as a senator or a member of the House of Representatives”.

Under an extreme right-wing, war criminal and climate criminal Coalition Government, US lackey Australia is second only to the US as a fervent supporter of Apartheid Israel and hence of Apartheid that is condemned as a crime against Humanity by the UN Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid. Indeed eminent Australian human rights lawyer Professor Gillian Triggs has observed that the Coalition “is ideologically opposed to human rights”. Politicians and their followers who support Apartheid Israel and hence the utterly evil crime of Apartheid are unfit for public life in a one-person-one-vote democracy like Australia. Decent Australians have no choice but to utterly reject the pro-Apartheid Coalition, vote 1 Green and put the Coalition last.

Zionism was always genocidally racist by frank admission from Zionist leaders from its racist psychopath founder Theodor Herzl (related to my non-Zionist Jewish Hungarian great-great grandmother) to the serial war criminal, genocidally racist and present Apartheid Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu who stated (1989): “Israel should have exploited the repression of the demonstrations in China, when world attention focused on that country, to carry out mass expulsions among the Arabs of the territories” (“Zionist quotes re racism and Palestinian Genocide”, Palestinian Genocide : https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/zionist-quotes ).

Zionism is genocidal racism and Nazism without gas chambers, and one can argue that the Zionist-subverted Australian Coalition, Labor, Mainstream media and the taxpayer-funded ABC urgently need de-Nazification. Silence is complicity, and lying by omission is far, far worse than repugnant lying by commission because the latter at least permits public refutation and public debate. Indeed the ABC coverage of the latest Gaza Massacre has been so biased, cowardly, racist and remorselessly untruthful that the ABC foreign affairs reportage and associated budget should be immediately transferred to the Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) which has vastly better foreign affairs reportage.

The massive ABC support for the genocidally racist Zionist agenda soils the ABC, decent ABC journalists, anti-racist Jewish Australians, Australia, and indeed the whole world. It also has the potential for massive harm to Australia as decent people throughout the world increasingly adopt Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all people, politicians, parties, collectives, companies and countries complicit in this vile and genocidally racist aberration (“Boycott Apartheid Israel”: https://sites.google.com/site/boycottapartheidisrael/ ).

(7). Reductio ad absurdum re the latest Gaza Massacre and ABC lying by omission: It is estimated from Israeli homicide data that on average some 11 Israelis are murdered by fellow Israelis each month (a very low rate on an international comparative basis) and in the last month Gaza rockets have killed 12 Israelis, but the Israeli air force is not bombing Tel Aviv in reprisals. Instead the serial war criminal and Orwellianly-named Israel Defence Force (IDF) has killed 248 Palestinians , including 66 children, with more than 1,900 people wounded from Israeli air and artillery attacks on the densely populated Gaza Concentration Camp; 58,000 Palestinians have been rendered homeless; and goodness knows how many will die avoidably in coming months and years from their injuries and from deadly deprivation due to massive damage to homes, hospitals, clinics and other key infrastructure.

(8). Formal complaint to the Australian ABC: The taxpayer-funded Australian ABC has widely aired (without honesty, sensitivity, respect, dissociation, distancing, query, contradiction, balance, refutation, apology or even a Help Line referral to genocide-impacted people) a former US Ambassador to Apartheid Israel and the UN dismissing as too hard 1-, 2- or multiple-state solutions for Palestine-Israel, and adumbrating total genocide of the Occupied Palestinians through mass expulsion in a “no state solution”. This grossly defective and highly offensive reportage by the ABC requires immediate acknowledgment, comprehensive apology and profound rectification by the ABC and the Federal Government.

Yours sincerely, Dr Gideon Polya, Melbourne, Australia, 26 May 2021.

CC. Australian MPs and Australian and world-wide journalists, scholars and humanitarian activists. END LETTER.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia over 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, notably a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds”. He has also published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” and “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History”. He has recently published “US-imposed Post-9-11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide” (2020) and “Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions” (2021). For images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ .

