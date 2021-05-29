COVID19: Dwindling Supply of Vaccines and Rising Cost

Click on the image for a larger version
Graphic artist: Madhusree Basu; Data: B.Sivaraman
GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX
Related posts:
Dead teachers don’t count in UP
Puzzling costs of COVID-19 vaccines in India
Economic and Financial Travails of our Planet caused by Covid-19
How It All Went Wrong: The Global Response to COVID-19
Covid2019: Biosafety challenges in India
Andhra CM asks PM Modi to halt Covid-19 vaccine supply to pvt hospitals; it is “socially unacceptabl...
Conversations in Shroud
Open Letter to the 74th World Health Assembly