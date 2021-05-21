Middle East Peace Plan – Justice to Palestinians and Security for Israel 

Letter to President Biden and his cabinet about Israel and Palestine conflict

Letter to

President Joseph Biden

Vice-President Kamala Harris

Secretary of State Tony Blinken

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Senator Minority leader Mitch McConnel

Congressional Majority leader Nancy Pelosi

Congressional Minority leader Kevin McCarthy

It is time we work for the security of Israel and Justice to the Palestinians. We have to take bold steps to bring about peace in the Middle East.



The United States can become a peacemaker if it votes with the world for the Israeli leaders to act according to the norms established by the United Nations. 191 Countries out of 195 pass resolutions in the United Nations against Israel’s reckless actions, and the United States Vetoes it in the security council. It amounts to slapping hard on the face of 191 (98%) Nations. Israeli leadership (not Israeli people) gets away with the violations that others don’t, resulting in resentment towards Israel.

It is in the interests of Jews around the world to speak up against the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis. Every action taken by Netanyahu provokes the people around the world to be agitated against Israel, which is incorrectly dubbed as Anti-Semitism.

It is disappointing to hear the President and the Secretary of the state justifying the Israeli retaliation against Gazans as “Israel has a right to defend itself,” without giving the same right to Hamas. Had Israeli soldiers not desecrated the Holy Mosque Al-Aqsa, Hamas would not have lobbed the rockets. It pains me to see the Israeli soldiers defile the Mosque and Biden administration justify it.

As an Indian American, I recall the violations by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by defiling the Sikh Holy Place, the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India. It followed by her assassination leading to the genocide of over 3000 Sikhs in a few days. I feel their pain; hundreds of parents are still waiting for accountability of their children.

Netanyahu is creating anger amongst the Palestinians by his uncouth policies; he is also causing 98% of the world to resent his actions on behalf of the Jewish people.



Long term solutions that will bring security and peace to Israelis and Palestinians;

It is time we bring absolute security to Israel and Justice to the Palestinians. Shame on all of us for dumping our problems onto the next generation as we have done for the past three consecutive generations. Recognize Hamas as a duly elected government of the people of Gaza. Had President Bush acknowledged their legitimacy and invited them to the conference in Annapolis in 2006 with the Palestinian Authority and Israel, they would have been a part of the team for peacebuilding. Instead, Bush made a big mistake by excluding Hamas, the critical party to the dialogue. They would have been a part of the civil society, and solutions would have come through. We condemned them as a terrorist organization, and they became one. It is time to reverse the course and correct the mistake. Immediately appoint an Ambassador to establish a US Embassy to Palestine in Gaza or East Jerusalem. Then ask the American Ambassadors to Palestine and Israel to cease the hostilities. It is in our interest to do so. We have lost many nations from our orbit, and we should reverse that before they go into Russian or Chinese influence. Invite the Israeli, Gazan, and Palestinian leaders to a summit, and do what President Carter successfully did, lock them up (as he did with Begin and Sadat) in a room until they came out with a peace plan. Get the United Nations to pass a resolution to punish any nation or a group who bombs the civilians or defiles the sanctity of any holy place from here forward. Let’s rebuild a wall around the Al-Aqsa compound and place United Nations forces to protect it until we build cohesive relationships between the residents of Jerusalem. Rebuild Gaza and invest in their prosperity; they have plenty of talent. When people have hope to live freely, they will become benevolent to the community of nations. Match the $3.3 Billion in aid to Israel to invest in Palestine and Gaza to rebuild their infrastructure protected by the United States.

