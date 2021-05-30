Mourn Not Honor Americans Who Died in Dishonorable ‘Mistaken’ Wars for GOP DEMS & Wall St. Deep State

Humankind is in an ugly period of suffering in the bloody hands of imbecilic investors in war, who own the American government and media and who cannot stop themselves from planning war, even terminal nuclear war, since they know that wars make money. Their funded elected politicians and media praise war on Memorial Day.

On Memorial Day, be aware of why America’s elected and appointed politicians make a grand show of praising past military service, especially lauding those who were killed in one of the illegal US invasions of so very many smaller countries.

Elected Politicians Had to Vote to Fund Those Wars

( even the wars declared ‘mistakes’ afterward )

Massively murderous crimes against humanity have been openly admitted to by high officials of the government of the United States of America by their characterizing wars as either having been mistakes or bragging about their having been successful.

Americans Vulnerable for Having Confessed or Bragged About Their Illegal, Unconstitutional and Genocidal Crimes

American officials claiming that their mega genocidal invasions, bombings and occupation wars in Vietnam and Iraq were honest mistakes are the two most devastating examples.

”We were wrong, terribly wrong. We owe it to future generations to explain why.” — former Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara,[1] speaking of Vietnam.

“It was a mistake, and I acknowledge that,” Presidential candidate Joe Biden referring to Iraq invasion war.[2]

But no talk of Americans paying for their ‘mistakes,’ of years long murder and maiming of millions and the destruction of their countries.

Humankind is in an ugly period of suffering in the bloody hands of imbecilic investors in war, who own the American government and media and who cannot stop themselves from planning war, even terminal nuclear war, since they know from centuries of experience that wars make money.

Just as the CIA and 98% of American media and publishing are under the complete control of the war investors deep state,[3] [4] just so, and perhaps more importantly, are both Democratic and Republican national political parties.[5]

Elected officials of the Federal Government, whether Democrat or Republican, even before being elected, will be aware of their being expected to vote ‘patriotically’ for the funding of US president ordered invasions and bombings and vote in favor of colossal military budgets.

By contrast, officials elected as Independents, as for example Senators Bernie Sanders and Angus King, and US Representative Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sabian, have no obligation to support the insane nuclear war planning and preparations, nor to continue to fund the murderous US military action in Somalia, Yemen, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and covert action as in Syria and elsewhere.

What is being referred to here as the ‘War Investors Deep State,’ was for a while spoken of as the ‘Military Industrial Complex,’ a term injected even into mainstream parlance by good ol’ media-made-likable President ‘Ike’ Eisenhower, who during his last minutes in office warned against the “influence of the military-industrial complex“ that Eisenhower served so obediently in murderously destroying democratic governance in Congo and in Guatemala while bombing Laos and Vietnam and threatening North Korea with Atom bombs.

On Memorial Day, watching the parades and praising of US wars, in the name of all that is holy and the many millions of innocent men, women and children in Third World countries butchered by Americans in uniform using high-tech weaponry, let Americans realize the source of all this genocidal mayhem, namely, the wealthy and powerful investors in war headquartered mainly on Wall Street in New York City’s port area. America’s atrocity wars, apart from the money made from the war itself, are meant to maintain American unjust predatory investments high profitability.

An obvious first step against war would be to decouple the Democratic and Republican parties from the deep state investors in war.

An Ultimate Step Would Be To End War Investors’ Deep State 2 Gang DeMockracy Rule!

Instead of

What’s best for the USA being what is best for the Republican Party,

Or what’s best for the USA being what is best for the Democratic Party

Make Independent Candidacy a Prerequisite

No financial affiliation with a gang of other folks who want to run the country

Instead, independent minded peace loving American candidates for office.

…And Memorial Days that don’t memorialize every and all American wars.

They were all ‘mistakes!

As Candidate for President Ron Paul said on prime time televised debate coverage in 2012, ‘all the invasions and bombing beginning with Korea have been illegal, unconstitutional and a horrific loss of life.’

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents in 67 countries; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India, Sweden and the US; now resides in NYC; First effort was a series of articles on deadly cultural pollution endangering seven areas of life emanating from Western corporate owned commercial media published in Hong Kong’s Window Magazine 1993; Howard Zinn lent his name to various projects of his; Global Research; Information Clearing House; Counter Currents, Kerala, India; Minority Perspective, UK; Einartysken, Sweden: Saker Vineyard, Germany; Dissident Voice; Ta Kung Pao; Uruknet; Voice of Detroit; Mathaba; Ethiopian Review; Palestine Chronicle; India Times; MalaysiaSun; China Daily; South China Morning Post; Come Home America; CubaNews; TurkishNews; HistoryNews Network; Vermont Citizen News have published his articles; 300 of which are available at: click http://www.opednews.com/author/author1723.html ; Weekly column, South China Morning Post, 1986-87; reviews for Ta Kung Bao; article China Daily, 1989. Is coordinator of the Howard Zinn co-founded King Condemned US Wars International Awareness Campaign: (King Condemned US Wars) http://kingcondemneduswars.blogspot.com/ and website historian of the Ramsey Clark co-founded Prosecute US Crimes Against Humanity Now Campaign http://prosecuteuscrimesagainsthumanitynow.blogspot.com/ featuring a country by country history of US crimes and laws pertaining.

