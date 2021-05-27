PUCL Offers Condolence Message for Prof. Dinesh Mohan

PUCL feels a deep sense of loss over the sad demise of Prof. Dinesh Mohan on 21st May. Prof. Dinesh Mohan’s passing away marks the loss of a multifaceted personality: an outstanding academician, a visionary thinker, pioneer in the field of traffic studies and sustainable infrastructure development and a staunch champion of human rights.

Prof. Dinesh Mohan was a member of People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) from its inception in 1980 and took active part in its activities. While he participated in numerous PUCL activities in the 1980 – 1990’s, his greatest contribution was as one of the four member citizen’s Fact Finding and investigative team formed jointly by People’s Union For Democratic Rights (PUDR) and People’s Union For Civil Liberties (PUCL) to enquire into the anti-Sikh riots which swept across Delhi in the wake of Indira Gandhi’s assassination.

Participating on behalf of the PUCL, Prof. Mohan played a key role in drafting the report, “Who are the guilty? -A Report of a Joint Inquiry into the Causes and Impact of the Riots in Delhi from 31st October to 10th November, 1984”. The FFT studied the outbreak of violence in which around 3000 innocent Sikhs were brutally killed.

The FFT Report was historically very important for it exposed how the violent mobs which killed several thousand Sikhs were actually egged on and led by key leaders of the Congress party, which was ruling at that time, in connivance with the Police, and the impunity they enjoyed. That report is a monumental contribution to the field of investigative reports on communal violence and Dinesh Mohan had played a significant part along with the other colleagues in the inquiry.

PUCL has cherished memories of contributions made over the years by Prof. Dinesh Mohan, in defence of human rights and democratic processes. He represented the best combination of an academician – activist and never hesitated to lend a helping hand to any campaign seeking his help to bolster their Report with sound factual details. Apart from making immense and significant contribution to areas relating to road safety and transportation, his contribution to other public policy spheres such as sustainable human development, water issues and environment and ecological movements is noteworthy.

The human rights movement has lost a stalwart of outstanding academic and professional experience who was also a genial, warm and empathetic human being. The loss is great and irreparable.

PUCL offers its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Ravi Kiran Jain, President, PUCL

N.D. Pancholi, Vice – President, PUCL

Dr. V. Suresh, National General Secretary

