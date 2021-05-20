Release Political Prisoners

Though India is one of the worst hit covid affected countries in the world, the plight and plea of political prisoners under trial gets no attention from the state or central governments. So many people including students, activists, journalists, academicians, and political leaders are still behind the bars many of whom are tested Covid postive while some others got serious health issues.

These people are charged with draconian laws like UAPA in cases connected with CAA protests, North East Delhi anti muslim pogrom, Bhima Koregaon incident and Hathras protest case and are denied bail for months. It’s high time for a democratic society to speak up for the immediate medical relief and bail for these prisoners unde trial.

Welfare party of India Kerala State committee urge everyone to unitedly speak up for the basic rights of the political prisoners under trail on 20th May 2021. The protests are to be conducted in everyone’s home following the Covid 19 protocols.

