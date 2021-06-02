K.P Sasi is a film maker, cartoonist, writer and an activist
GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX
K.P Sasi is a film maker, cartoonist, writer and an activist
GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX
K.P. Sasi is a film maker, cartoonist, writer and an activist
Share:Share on WhatsAppShare on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on TelegramShare on RedditShare on Email Covid-19 patients dying on the streets gasping for oxygen. Hundreds of wailing, desperate folks searching for hospital beds to access treatment. Even the dead denied dignified funerals, their bodies dumped unceremoniously in the rivers of India. Much has been written about the reasons for the Indian government’s[Read More…]