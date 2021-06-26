Covid rocks India’s federal structure, amidst calls for reform

Share:Share on WhatsAppShare on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on TelegramShare on RedditShare on Email “Cow dung, cow urine didn’t work. Groundless argument. Tomorrow I will eat fish”. In mid-May this year, this simple Facebook post about the futility of bovine waste as a cure for Covid-19, was enough to get Kishorechandra Wangkhem, a journalist from Imphal, Manipur arrested for ‘sedition’ .[Read More…]