Illegal UN Sham Partition Torching Palestine Into Civil War a USA-UK Colonial Crime Against Humanity

The murderous founding of the state of Israel at the cost of Arab and Jewish lives was brought about by the torching of Palestine into permanent civil war precipitated by an illegal and sham incendiary partition resolution forced through a incomplete incipient UN by American pressure and threats.[1] The resolution embodying a preposterous UN plan of dividing Palestine into seven isolated pieces (as shown on the map provided)

https://mfa.gov.il/MFA/AboutIsrael/Maps/Maps/UN-Partition-Plan.jpg

was adopted in full expectation of civil war. The British Empire colonization of Palestine for the Empire’s own benefit is Palestine’s ugly pre-history.

The UN genocide provoking partition plan, which never by any stretch of imagination could have ever been expected or intended to be implemented, was nefariously forced through the UN General Assembly. During the debate of two UN plans for Palestine, one for independence the second for partition, the Egyptian delegate noted an aim “to establish military bases for the benefit of Powers that wanted to gain a strong hold in the Middle East.”

The reader might be astounded to read the short and to the point uncomplicated entirely and obviously just appeal for the International Court’s intervention to prevent a genocidal civil war. The reader will recognize no logic, no legality, no responsibility, no humanity and no justice in the General Assembly rejection of the Draft Resolution Referring Certain Legal Questions to the International Court of Justice just prior to the voting on the resolutions concerning single state or partition. Below are reprinted the resolution and the first and last question to be put to the International Court.

The General Assembly of the United Nations resolves to request the International Court of Justice to give an advisory opinion under Article 96 of the Charter and Chapter IV of the Statute of the Court on the following questions:

(i) Whether the indigenous population of Palestine has not an inherent right to Palestine and to determine its future constitution and government.

(viii) Whether the United Nations, or any of its Member States, is competent to enforce or recommend the enforcement of any proposal concerning the Constitution and future Government of Palestine, in particular, any plan of partition which is contrary to the wishes, or adopted without the consent of, the inhabitants of Palestine.

Reprinted in Yearbook of the United Nations 1947–1948. UN Doc. 1949.I.13 (31 December, 1948).

The eighth question of the proposal to be referred to the Court was rejected by a vote of twenty in favour, twenty-one against, with thirteen abstentions. By one vote was rejected “Whether the United Nations, or any of its Member States, is competent to enforce or recommend the enforcement of any proposal concerning the Constitution and future Government of Palestine, in particular, any plan of partition which is contrary to the wishes, or adopted without the consent of, the inhabitants of Palestine.”

What could have been a Jewish and Arab vibrant and dynamic mixed society in Palestine was described by Albert Einstein a year earlier.

More than a year before this civil war producing UN vote, Albert Einstein made headlines in the New York Times of February 15, 1946, EINSTEIN URGES UNITED NATIONS RUN PALESTINE.

“A government in Palestine under the UN’s direct control and a constitution assuring Jews’ and Arab’ security against being outvoted by each other would solve the Jewish-Arab difficulties.”

If the alternate UN plan for an independent and democratic Palestine would have not been suffocated by American led colonial power politicking, Jews would have had the access to the entire Mandate of Palestine. In this kind of imagined format, how easy it might have been for virtuoso violinist Yehudi Menuhin’s “only possible solution” to have developed, namely, the kind of federated republic that is French-German Switzerland (its Italian part could have been imagined as comparable to autonomous areas for the Druze and Bedouin population).[2]

‘Have your cake and eat it ‘two.’ ‘One state solution and two state solution at the same time.’ With all the intellectual prowess that immigrating Jews were bringing as engineers, doctors, scientists and workers knowledgeable in advanced technology, and the international financial connections available to their leaders, both sides might have opted to stay mixed, legislating a great degree of regard for cultural, religious and distinctions that would see Jews sharing economic social benefits with Arabs in a democratic Israel-Palestine or Palestine-Israel smack in a sea of Arab nations accepting a Jewish lead in the affairs of a prospering single unique mixed Jewish-Arab state.

Instead of the above described scenario of a dynamic democratic independent Jewish-Arab prosperous co-existence the planned war, which has since engulfed the Holy Land, is succinctly described in a looking back article in the New York Times of November 21, 1982, titled THE PARTITION OF PALESTINE 35 YEARS AGO, by Peter Grose, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Some 30 Jewish military commanders huddled around a wireless set in their clandestine Jerusalem hideout, straining to hear through the static the votes of diplomats gathered half a world away at a gray old skating rink in Flushing Meadows, across the river from Manhattan. …

Whatever the outcome, the soldiers in Jerusalem were prepared for trouble. ”If the vote is positive, the Arabs will make war on us,” said Yitzhak Sadeh, a leader of the Jewish defense forces. ”And if the vote is negative, then it is we who will make war on the Arabs.”

The UN plan for partition, which had, until near the end, been properly titled “Proposal” (for the UN had no authority but to recommend action), while still being deliberated and argued, had already provoked, quite understandably, Arab outrage at a UN plan for recolonization of Palestine by immigrant Europeans, and had been fully expected, if approved, to produce an immediate outbreak of violence from the Arab population. Arabs would have subsequently if not earlier recognized an insidiously planned sudden vacuum of government authority and the obviously conspiratorial nature of a precipitous withdrawal of British forces as part of a shockingly obvious calculated-to-result-in-civil-war termination of the British Mandate even as a well armed revisionist Zionist para-military awaited the UN announcement. In addition, it was known that hard line Zionist leaders had agreed to the plan only reluctantly, having openly cited a desire for all the land of what was the ancient Jewish kingdom of David and Solomon a thousand years BC.

Despite the ominous warnings, on 29 November 1947, the UN General Assembly passed the resolution recommending the partition of Palestine. The proposed Jewish state was allotted 56 percent of the land, even though the Jewish community comprised less than one-third of the population of Palestine at the time and owned no more than 7 percent of the land, including 714 km2 acquired by Zionist colonization associations mostly from large landowners who did not live in Palestine (which had caused enormous Arab suffering and emigration).The dispersal of the Arab and Jewish populations in the country also meant that nearly half the population of the proposed Jewish state consisted of Palestinian Arabs, who owned nearly 90 percent of the land.

The UN General Assembly by its charter was and still is only granted the power to make recommendations, therefore, UN General Assembly Resolution 181 was actually not legally binding, but there was no significant expression of doubt about the de facto power of the UN resolution and its having torched Palestine.

With the announcement of the partition resolution, the Jewish and Arab communities of British Mandate Palestine immediately began to clash in violence. After the partition resolution, the British, again unilaterally, brought the date of the end of its mandate forward to May 14. The violence became more and more deadly, while the British organized their withdrawal and intervened only on an occasional basis. According to a special UN commission, during the first two months of the Civil War, around 1,000 people were killed and 2,000 people injured, and by the end of March, the figure had risen to 2,000 dead and 4,000 wounded.

Supposedly in response to the civil war already raging, or making it look like a response, US President Harry S. Truman made a statement on 25 March proposing UN trusteeship rather than partition. This dissimulating statement, clearly so woefully belated to have any effect by a US president who had overseen all his administration’s threats and arm twisting machinations to accrue the votes needed for the passing of the partition resolution which brought the deadly violence about, must be seen as pure window dressing – a pretending that a civil war had not been contemplated by the plainly absurd UN resolution plan announcement was not intended, was not expected, to explode the Holy Land into an already planned and prepared for civil war. It was the kind of preposterous ‘statement of concern‘ America’s close ally and parent colonial power, pompous Great Britain, was famous for. In this case, it was to make the US look innocent of the carnage already underway, and fully expected to continue. No further action was taken, nor even discussed by anyone anywhere. So much for the ‘looking good’ aimed consumption by a monopolized Wall Street investor controlled and cooperating press.

As the last British were leaving on May 14 ending the Mandate, in Tel Aviv, Jewish Agency Chairman David Ben-Gurion proclaimed the State of Israel.

More than 700,000 Palestinian Arabs – about half of the prewar Palestine’s Arab population – fled or were expelled from their homes during the 1948 Palestine war precipitated by the UN partition resolution.

An example of why and how is excerpted from Albert Einstein’s signed New York Times published letter to the New York Times, December 4, 1948, from Einstein and other prominent Jews, denouncing Menachem Begin, a future prime minister of Israel.

It is in its actions that the terrorist party betrays its real character; from its past actions we can judge what it may be expected to do in the future.

Attack on Arab Village

A shocking example was their behavior in the Arab village of Deir Yassin. This village, off the main roads and surrounded by Jewish lands, had taken no part in the war, and had even fought off Arab bands who wanted to use the village as their base. On April 9 (THE NEW YORK TIMES), terrorist bands attacked this peaceful village, which was not a military objective in the fighting, killed most of its inhabitants —— 240 men, women, and children —— and kept a few of them alive to parade as captives through the streets of Jerusalem. Most of the Jewish community was horrified at the deed, and the Jewish Agency sent a telegram of apology to King Abdullah of Trans-Jordan. But the terrorists, far from being ashamed of their act, were proud of this massacre, publicized it widely, and invited all the foreign correspondents present in the country to view the heaped corpses and the general havoc at Deir Yassin.

The Israeli theft of the homes, lands and orchards of these terrorized Palestinian families has been justified by many highly positioned Rabbis in Israel as having God’s blessing. The massive killing of Palestinians fighting Israeli captivity in the occupied territories and in blockaded Gaza, has occasioned vitriolic statements from prestigious Rabbi justifying such taking of lives of Palestinians with reference to Jewish religious scripture.

On July 21, 2014, while Israeli bombs and missiles had already taken the lives of more than 2,000 Palestinians, Israeli media reported that Dov Lior, Chief Rabbi of the West Bank settlement Kiryat Arba, issued a religious edict on the rules of engagement during wartime, which he sent to the country’s Defense Minister. The edict stated that according to Jewish religious law, it is permissible to bomb Palestinian civilians and “to exterminate the enemy.”

“All of those who believe in the Torah know that this land was promised solely to these people. There is no room for another national entity in this place. There has never been a state belonging to another people here. It belongs exclusively to the Jewish people,” (Lior wrote, as quoted by Deutsche Welle).

Today there are today probably approximately 700,000 illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied territories with that number rising on a daily basis,[3] and it has been rather common place for decades to hear that God gave the Jewish nation that land thousands of years ago.

In October of 2011, CounterCurrents of Kerala, India published ‘God Gave Them Someone Else’s ‘Land Of Milk & Honey’ To Conquer Twice?’

What is missing mention is the massive Jewish voluntary emigration out and away from their God given land and the lure of trade and commerce in other cities of the Middle East and Europe to the point where in the Ottoman census of 1878, the few thousands of Jews still living in Palestine made up only 3% of its population.[4] At the same time or toward the end of the 19th century, estimates of the number of Jews in the world ranged from about 6,200,000.[5]

Nowadays, with the term ‘terrorist’ constantly in the news, in Jewish bible history programs, the horrific passages in the bible describing the heavenly instructions given Joshua to slay every person and animal in Jericho, given Saul to kill even the babies of the Amalekites, and the many descriptions of the terror the indigenous people of that land felt with the approach of the Israelites is understandably skipped over. Passages in the Jewish Bible, which is also the Old Testament of the Christian Bible, have been openly proclaimed as the source for Rabbis asserting that wiping out all the citizens of Gaza would be in line with their interpretations of that sacred text.

At the time of the 2014 bombings of Gaza, the American publication Religion Dispatches issue of August 2, 2014 read,

The images that have emerged from the Gaza Strip over the past three weeks of Israel’s assault, and the fact that the vast majority of those killed have been Palestinian civilians—including three hundred children—should fill any decent human being with revulsion, regardless of which side they support.

But Israeli leaders have begun to speak openly of their disdain for the lives of Palestinian civilians, damning them to death along with the militants in their midst.

Anti-Arab racist rhetoric is common in Israeli politics. Recent comments by a member of the Knesset and whip of the religious Jewish Home party – key members of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s governing coalition – were especially heinous. In a Facebook post published a month ago, Ayelet Shaked advocated for the killing of “the entire Palestinian people… including its elderly and its women… otherwise, more little snakes will be raised.”

This week Israel’s most popular online news source, Ynetnews, published an op-ed by a rabbi citing Biblical passages as a rationale for extending the bloodshed in Gaza.[6]

This talk of killing innocents prompted in turn the published article: ‘Blaming God for ‘All-Living-Things’ Massacre in Jericho Set a Hair Raising Precedent.’ August 27, 2014, Counter Currents, Kerala, India

Another slaughter of men, women and children in the land of the Bible. Probably many have heard the voice of God demanding it.

If so many believe that God ordered the murder of children many times (Books of Joshua and Saul), it makes no sense believing he could not order it again for that would be up to God to decide. This is scary. Psychiatric prisons have always contained people who said God told them to murder.

Not to justify the indiscriminate firing of rockets that inevitably bring so much death and destruction down upon Gaza itself, it can be noted that Hamas’s goal in 2014 was, and in 2100 is, to bring international pressure to bear to lift a somewhat equally deadly Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip, end its decades long brutal and illegal control of the occupied territories of the West Bank and end the legal discriminations suffered by Palestinian residents of Israel.

In October of 2014, Hamas stated, we call for a ceasefire only when negotiated conditions result in the following:

Freedom of movement of Palestinians in and out of the Gaza Strip.

Unlimited import and export of supplies and goods, including by land, sea and air.

Unrestricted use of the Gaza seaport.

Monitoring and enforcement of these agreements by a body appointed by the United Nations, with appropriate security measures.

Each of these demands is something taken for granted by most countries, but the chance of Palestinians of Gaza to be accorded the human rights they deserve is slim indeed.

Greater Israel Dominance Facilitated

For seventy-three years, the same colonial powers, who forced through passage of the criminal United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine with intention to bring about civil war in British ruled and occupied Holy Land, have kept up a murderously deceitful pretense of trying to bring peace to Palestine and the oil rich Middle East. The partition plan was fully expected and obviously intended to incite violence and create deadly conflict, permanent hostilities, destabilization and facilitate Western imperialist penetration. The mutual support for wars of the US and those of Israel exposes this pretending to search for a peace which the financial element that rules Wall Street, the United States and NATO has never wanted.

Given the seventy years of criminal media falsification, deception and public opinion manipulation, to be sure, more than a few readers will be thinking, that what happened in Palestine to Palestinians and incoming European Jewish refugees was because of the Holocaust, and no fault of the British and Americans. This argument is put to rest firstly, by proving through irrefutable documentation that traces the long history of how the Holocaust was not only allowed to happen, but how much of the Holocaust was facilitated by the colonial powers, especially by the enormous American investment in, and joint venturing with, Nazi war preparations. These same investors afterward even benefitted to some degree from the Holocaust financially. Secondly, that when the Holocaust reached mega horrific proportions with massacres of tens of thousands, these genocidal events went unreported or reported in the back pages of only a few newspapers in the United States and England and basically ignored by the press and radio in most of Europe and the rest of the Western dominated world. Thirdly, that after the war ended, the poor and desperate Holocaust survivors were treated inhumanely as undesirables, refused refuge in the spacious United States, and then were most cruelly used by the elite of the Anglo-American world ruling financial cabal in a devilishly and merciless typical colonial crime against humanity in which they were forced to fight for their lives as British troops withdrew in what had been British occupied and ruled Palestine

Einstein backing an original Zionism of international socialist ideals lost influence to colonial powered capitalist supported revisionist Zionists backed in Wall Street and London.

In spite of Einstein’s efforts, the Palestinians Arabs, while still suffering British military occupation as a colony since the end of the First World War in spite of having been promised independence, became violently re-colonized and in great part ethnically cleansed after the Second World War by another group of Europeans through a genocidal civil war planned and provoked by Anglo-American machinations.

The UN Partition Resolution had torched British occupied Palestine into permanent civil war, enabling the genocidal creation of a powerfully armed European colony meant to serve Anglo-American military and financial interests in the oil rich Arab world.

Ever since then, Israel has been in bed with a US business elite that once heavily invested in Hitler, was itself anti-Semitic in outlook, and coldly indifferent and even complicit during the Holocaust its investments in Hitler’s Nazi German war machine had made possible.

A popular quip in Yiddish goes, ‘with such friends, who needs enemies?’

Arabs saved Jews from Christian mortal persecutions in 637, 1187, and 1492.[7] Since the end of the First World War, Christians have been militarily persecuting Arabs. One could imagine that Jewish-Arab Semitic solidarity is sorely needed and would be mercifully appropriate, the many years of current genocidal wars dedicated Israeli-Christian alliance notwithstanding.

The State of Israel As the Western Imperialist Key to a Long Range Plan of World Hegemony Through Control of Oil.

The unhappy history of the Israeli state’s mega iniquitous crimes against peace and crimes against humanity of its leaders is beyond the scope and intention of this brief history of the UN partition that birthed it. Suffice to mention the great loss of life during the First and Second Intifadas, the Israeli–Lebanese conflict, the Sabra and Shatila massacres, the 2014 and 2021 Gaza overkill bombings in response to rocketing, and Israel’s aiding and abetting the great American killing machine in Asia, Africa, Central America and the Middle East.

Conclusion and Warning

Until the United Nations plan for the partition of Palestine is recognized as having been intended to torch British Palestine while British forces were withdrawing as a prearranged part of an archetypal Colonial Powers crime against humanity, the same genocide and misery it generated will continue and spread.

Some Very Comprehensive Further Reading – with maps

Israel’s settlements: Over 50 years of land theft explained

Produced by Zena Tahhan

Published by Aljazeera, November 21, 2017 | Updated: January 27, 2020

https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/2017/50-years-illegal-settlements/index.html

End Notes

UNITED NATIONS PALESTINE COMMISSION

Statement of 6 February 1948 Communicated to the Secretary-General by Mr. Isa Nakhleh, Representative

of the Arab Higher Committee

(a) The Arab Higher Committee maintains that the partition recommendation does not represent the sentiments of the United Nations. We cannot forget that the resolution of partition in the Ad Hoc Committee secured 25 votes only. When the matter was referred to the General Assembly on the 26th of November, there were 17 nations opposing partition. Had voting taken place on that date the partition proposal would not have obtained the required two-third majority. The Arab Higher Committee cannot forget the maneuvers made by the President of the Assembly and some delegates supporting partition in order to postpone taking votes on that day when they realized that their proposal might be defeated.

(a) The pressure put by the United States Delegation and Government on certain nations, whether at Lake Success or in these nations’ capitals, is nothing short of political blackmail.

2. https://www.opednews.com/articles/–A-Federated-State-Like-by-Jay-Janson-091108-300.html

3. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/5/18/mapping-israeli-occupation-gaza-palestine

4. According to Ottoman records, a total population of 462,465 resided in 1878 in what is today Israel/Palestine. Of this number, 403,795 (87 per cent) were Muslim, 43,659 (10 per cent) were Christian and 15,011 (3 per cent) were Jewish (quoted in Alan Dowty, Israel/Palestine, Cambridge: Polity, 2008, p. 13).

5. Encyclopædia Britannica, 1881

6. https://religiondispatches.org/violent-genocidal-anti-palestinian-rhetoric-moving-to-us/

7. in 637, when the Arabs conquered Jerusalem, Umar invited the Jews back from their Roman expulsion. In 1187, when the Arabs reconquered Jerusalem, Saladin invited the Jews back from their having been murderously expelled by the Christians. In 1492, Jews suffering from the Spanish Inquisition and expulsion were welcomed into the many Arab nations they fled to.

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents in 67 countries; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India, Sweden and the US; now resides in NYC; First effort was a series of articles on deadly cultural pollution endangering seven areas of life emanating from Western corporate owned commercial media published in Hong Kong’s Window Magazine 1993; Howard Zinn lent his name to various projects of his; Global Research; Information Clearing House; Counter Currents, Kerala, India; Minority Perspective, UK; Einartysken, Sweden: Saker Vineyard, Germany; Dissident Voice; Greanville Post; Ta Kung Pao; Uruknet; Voice of Detroit; Mathaba; Ethiopian Review; Palestine Chronicle; India Times; MalaysiaSun; China Daily; South China Morning Post; Come Home America; CubaNews; TurkishNews; HistoryNews Network; Vermont Citizen News have published his articles, 400 of which are available at: click http://www.opednews.com/author/author1723.html ; Weekly column, South China Morning Post, 1986-87; reviews for Ta Kung Bao; article China Daily, 1989. Is coordinator of the Howard Zinn co-founded King Condemned US Wars International Awareness Campaign: (King Condemned US Wars) http://kingcondemneduswars.blogspot.com/ and website historian of the Ramsey Clark co-founded Prosecute US Crimes Against Humanity Now Campaign http://prosecuteuscrimesagainsthumanitynow.blogspot.com/featuring a country by country history of US crimes and laws pertaining.

