 Lying US, Australian, Canadian & UK Mainstream Media Ignore Race-based Rigging Of Israeli Elections

In descending order, the most fervent supporters of Apartheid Israel and hence of Apartheid are the Anglosphere democracies of the US, Australia, Canada and the UK. Apartheid Israel has had 4 elections in the last 2 years but in their massive coverage of these elections the Zionist- and US Government-beholden Mainstream media of these Anglosphere democracies overwhelmingly ignore the hard reality that the Israeli elections are rigged and based on exclusion from voting of Israel’s 5.2 million Occupied Palestinian Subjects.

The simple demographic data for Palestine-Israel underscore the extraordinary cognitive dissonance and massive mendacity of the Anglosphere democracies in their endless parading of “democratic values” while resolutely ignoring the appalling reality of Israeli Apartheid. Despite 2 massive and genocidal expulsion events (800,000 Palestinians expelled in 1948 and a further 400,000 Arabs expelled in 1967), and a century-long and ongoing Palestinian Genocide (2.2 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, and from imposed deprivation, 2.1 million), Indigenous Palestinians presently represent 50% of Israeli Subjects as compared to Jewish Israelis merely 48%. Occupied Palestinians represent 73% of Apartheid Israel’s Indigenous Palestinian Subjects but for 54 years have been subject to highly abusive military rule in highly restricted locations (presently 3.2 million in ever-shrinking West Bank ghettoes, and 2.0 million in the blockaded and bombed Gaza Concentration Camp), and exclusion from voting for the government ruling them i.e. egregious Apartheid.

The extraordinary extent of Anglosphere mendacity is revealed by the massive but utterly dishonest coverage by the Anglosphere Mainstream media of the of the recent racially-rigged Israeli elections of which there have been 4 in 2 years in an ongoing political “crisis”. Of course if the World insisted on “one-person-one-vote” for Palestine-Israel and all Israeli Subjects were permitted to vote, the Israeli political deadlock “crisis” would simply evaporate – there would be an overwhelming, 60% majority landslide victory for a political coalition of Indigenous Palestinians (50% of Israeli Subjects) and non-fascist (non-fascoid) and non-racist Jewish Israelis (perhaps 20% of the Jewish Israeli population and hence about 10% of Israeli Subjects).

If you Google the terms “Israeli elections” and “New Zealand elections” today you obtain 393,000 and 30,100 results, respectively. This indicates over 10 times less interest in the English-speaking world in genuinely democratic elections in the peaceful, multiracial and human rights-observant Paradise of New Zealand than in what in actuality are rigged, genocidally racist and race-based “fake elections” in the genocidally racist and grossly human rights-violating Apartheid rogue state of Apartheid Israel.

The promulgation of the egregious Zionist lie that Israel is a “democracy” that holds “fair elections” is further exposed on more precise analysis. Thus Google the terms “the only democracy” and “the only democracy in the Middle East” you obtain 434,000 and 263,000 results, respectively. These results indicate massive support in the English-speaking world for the further monstrous Zionist lie that “Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East”, and indeed if you Google this term you obtain 105,000 results. Presently the only “democracies” in the Middle East are Tunisia, Turkey, Iraq, Iran, and Armenia.

Conversely, one can use Google Searches to explore the currency of the appalling truth that “Israeli elections” are comprehensively rigged by excluding 5.2 million Occupied Palestinians from voting for the government ruling them. Thus Google Searches for the following the terms yield the following results (in brackets): “Palestinians cannot vote” (2,010), “Palestinians are excluded from voting” (4), “Occupied Palestinians cannot vote” (135), and “Occupied Palestinians are excluded from voting” (0).

Thus the palpable truth that “Occupied Palestinians cannot vote” (135 results) has a shocking 0.1% of the currency of the monstrous, Anglosphere-backed Zionist lie that “Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East” (105,000 results).

To investigate the Western Mainstream media involvement in this massive and racist suppression of the truth about the race-based rigging of Israeli elections would be a near-impossible and massive research project involving investigation of everything published by Western Mainstream media. However it is far simpler and achievable to do the converse and investigate the Mainstream media who have actually reported the indubitable truth that “Occupied Palestinians cannot vote” – and the shocking result from inspection of the Google Search results is zero (0). Countercurrents readers will be pleased to note that among the 135 results from the Google Search for “Occupied Palestinians cannot vote” are analyses published in Countercurrents i.e. humanitarian and ethical Alternative media do what mendacious and racist Western Mainstream media resolutely refuse to do.

Now we are familiar with our own national media and their idiosyncrasies. Silence is complicity and we are obliged to speak out in the face of the massive racist lying such as that exhibited by Western Mainstream media. One way would be to simply transmit this article to everyone you know – salvation from complicity is merely several mouse clicks away. I am a citizen of Australia that unfortunately and obscenely is second only to America as a fervent supporter of Apartheid Israel and hence of the vile and racist crime of Apartheid. As an Australian citizen I have sent the following detailed complaint to the ABC (Australia’s equivalent of the UK BBC) over its utterly mendacious and racist ignoring of the horrendous reality that “Occupied Palestinians cannot vote”.

LETTER. ABC Complaints,

Dear Sir/Madam

Complaint to the ABC: Australian ABC lying over rigged Israeli elections

My specific complaint relates to extreme mal-reportage by the ABC of the recent Apartheid Israeli elections that have totalled 4 in 2 years. Despite 2 massive expulsion events (800,000 in 1948 and 400,000 in 1967), and a century-long and ongoing Palestinian Genocide (2.2 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, and from imposed deprivation, 2.1 million), Indigenous Palestinians presently represent 50% of Israeli Subjects as compared to Jewish Israelis merely 48%. Occupied Palestinians represent 73% of Apartheid Israel’s Indigenous Palestinian Subjects but for 54 years have been subject to highly abusive military rule, excluded from all human rights listed in the 30 Articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and subject to exclusion from voting for the government ruling them (i.e. Apartheid). The ABC has given massive coverage to these race-based and rigged Israeli elections (Russia, Byelorussia and other flawed “democracies” can only dream) but in massive and comprehensive lying by omission fails to mention that these elections are rigged by excluding 73% of Israel’s Indigenous Palestinians Subjects from voting.

The only exception to this blanket ABC lying was a recent interview about the significance of the latest Israeli elections with a former US ambassador to Israel by an iconic, highly respected and truth-seeking ABC journalist that simply mentioned by name and without amplification the Elephant in the Room matters of the Occupation, and West Bank and Gaza Palestinians. To go further would have been dangerous in an authoritarian, fascoid, mendacious, Zionist-subverted and bullying ABC that has an appalling record of getting rid of outstanding truth-telling journalists, notably women. Thus Chinese Australian media expert Michelle Guthrie was sacked as managing director of the ABC after she failed to accede to the Coalition Government demand that she sack outstanding ABC journalist Emma Alberici for the asserted crimes of documenting corporate tax avoidance and presenting the argument against corporate tax cuts made by many economists (e.g. Nobel Laureate Professor Joseph Stiglitz). The ABC later “let go” the brilliant and tenacious Ms Alberici.

In a similarly dramatic case of cowardly and misogynist ABC punishment of an outstanding female truth–teller, ABC journalist Yassmin Abdel-Magied was vilified nationally, forced to retract and apologize, sacked by the ABC, and indeed forced out of the country after she simply posted the following 7 words on Facebook on Anzac Day: “Lest we forget (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine)”. In a lengthy article published overseas I amplified those 7 words but with zero impact in Australia because for the last dozen years I have been rendered effectively “invisible” in Australia through false defamation by racist and traitorous Zionists (documented) and very likely through Zionist US-beholden Australian Intelligence and Mainstream media gate-keepers, including those of the yellow, mendacious and traitorous ABC [1].

The comprehensive failure of the ABC to honestly report the race-based and rigged nature of the Israeli elections is but one example of corrupt, cowardly, traitorous and mendacious reportage of Palestine-Israel by the ABC. The ABC bans the use of the term “Apartheid” to describe Apartheid Israel [2], and Searches of the ABC for the awfully pertinent terms “Palestinian Genocide”, “Democracy by genocide” and “One person one vote” yield zero (0) pertinent results. The coverage of Palestine-Israel by the Australian taxpayer-funded ABC is appallingly biased, false, deceitful, dishonest, racist, and deliberately mendacious to the point of resolute malfeasance against the Australian national interest and in the interests of a nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist run, genocidally racist, serial war criminal, grossly human rights-abusing, International law-violating, women-abusing, mother-abusing, child-abusing, and democracy-by genocide, Apartheid Israel, an apartheid rogue state with an outrageous record of subversion, perversion and abuse of Australians, Australian institutions, Australia and indeed of many other countries including our Pacific neighbour Fiji (the latter reported by Radio New Zealand but not by the racist and lying ABC, of course) [2-7].

I am an anti-racist Jewish Australian scientist, author and humanitarian with a sole allegiance to the land of my birth, Australia. I and other sensibly patriotic Australians with a sole allegiance to Australia have been warning of Zionist and Apartheid Israeli subversion of Australia for years, and indeed the ABC has recently reported a “multi-billion-dollar” Israeli perversion of Australia’s defence: “Defence has begun stripping Israeli-developed technology from Army equipment because of fears it could be used to harvest sensitive data from military hardware and systems” [8].

All of the Coalition and a dominant right-wing extremist push within the Labor Party are fervently pro-Zionist, pro-Apartheid Israel and hence pro-Apartheid to the detriment of Australia’s international reputation, economic well-being, national “values” and national security. They have made Australia second only to the US as a supporter Apartheid Israel. As such they grossly violate the spirit of Section 44 of the Australian Constitution that states (my emphasis in bold): “44. Any person who – (i.) Is under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a foreign power… shall be incapable of being chosen or of sitting as a senator or a member of the House of Representatives”.

Lying by omission is far, far worse than vile and repugnant lying by commission because the latter at least permits public refutation and public debate. Silence kills and silence is complicity. Under Queen Elizabeth I those committing malfeasance in the interests of a dangerous foreign power were hung, drawn and quartered. Lord Haw Haw was hanged in the UK for treason in 1946 for broadcasting for the Nazis. I am totally opposed to war, the death penalty, violence and indeed to censorship that reduces sentient Man to brutish silence. Censorship and lying are inimical to scholarship, free speech and democracy, but should be countered by widely-disseminated, expert truth-telling, and should only be punished judicially by the ignominy of public exposure of the falsehood by scholarly experts.

Such public exposure of lying by the taxpayer-funded ABC should have further consequences. Thus in the interests of Australia, foreign affairs reportage and the associated budget should be transferred from a lying and traitorous ABC to the vastly more ethical Special Broadcasting Service (SBS). ABC employees actively or passively involved in censorship, lying, intimidation and bullying should be sacked or transferred to latrine duties with proper counselling.

For anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish humanitarians the core moral messages of the Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million dead, many dying from deprivation) – and from the more general WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slavs, Jews and Roma killed), the WW2 Chinese Holocaust (35-40 million Chinese killed under the Japanese in 1937-1945) and the WW2 Bengali Holocaust (6-7 million Indians deliberately starved to death in 1942-1945 for strategic reasons by the British with Australian complicity in Bengal, Assam, Odisha and Bihar) – are “zero tolerance for racism”, “never again to anyone”, “bear witness” and “zero tolerance for lying”. However these core moral messages are variously obfuscated and violated by the ABC through lying by omission and commission.

The ABC is genocide-complicit, holocaust-complicit, genocide-ignoring, holocaust-ignoring, genocide-denying, holocaust-denying, Zionist US-beholden, Zionist-infested, Zionist-subverted, Zionist-perverted, anti-Arab anti-Semitic, Islamophobic and indeed anti-Jewish anti-Semitic (through false defamation and censoring of anti-racist Jews opposed to racist Zionism, Apartheid Israel and the ongoing Palestinian Genocide). Zionism is genocidal racism and Nazism without gas chambers but with 90-400 nuclear weapons. The ABC and indeed Australia require de-Zionization and de-Nazification.

[1]. Gideon Polya, “Yassmin Abdel-Magied censored on Anzac Day – jingoists trash Australian free speech” , Countercurrents, 28 April 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/04/yassmin-abdel-magied-censored-on-anzac-day-jingoists-trash-australian-free-speech/ .

[2]. Gideon Polya, “Zionist-Subverted Australian ABC Bans Use Of Term “Apartheid” to describe Israel” , Countercurrents, 3 April 2021: https://countercurrents.org/2021/06/zionist-subverted-australian-abc-bans-use-of-term-apartheid-to-describe-israel/ .

[3]. Gideon Polya, “Anti-Indian subversion of Fiji by Apartheid Israel, pro-Apartheid Australia & pro-Apartheid America”, Countercurrents, 20 October 2017: https://countercurrents.org/2017/10/anti-indian-subversion-of-fiji-by-apartheid-israel-pro-apartheid-australia-pro-apartheid-america/ .

[4]. Gideon Polya, “Rampant Orwellian falsehood in neoliberal Australia – and in your country too?”, Countercurrents, 1 March 2020: https://countercurrents.org/2020/03/rampant-orwellian-falsehood-in-neoliberal-australia-and-in-your-country-too/ .

[5]. Gideon Polya, “Australia must stop Zionist subversion and join the World in comprehensive Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all its supporters”, Subversion of Australia, 15 April 2021: https://sites.google.com/site/subversionofaustralia/2021-04-15 .

[6]. Gideon Polya, “US-imposed Post-9/11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide”, Korsgaard Publishing, Germany, 2020, 400 pages.

[7]. Gideon Polya, “Racist Zionism and Israeli State Terrorism subversion of Australia and Humanity”, Subversion of Australia: https://sites.google.com/site/subversionofaustralia/racist-zionism .

[8]. Andrew Greene, “Israeli company denies “security rumours” as Defence removes multi-billion-dollar technology and quarantines Army IT systems”, ABC News, 7 May 2021: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-05-07/israeli-company-elbit-systems-of-australia-removed-army/100121238 .

Yours sincerely, Dr Gideon Polya, Melbourne, Australia. END LETTER.

Final comments.

Science-based rational risk management, that is crucial for societal security, successively involves (a) getting accurate information, (b) scientific analysis involving the critical testing of potentially falsifiable hypotheses, and (c) science-informed systemic change to minimize harm when bad events inevitably occur. Unfortunately, this protocol is all too often replaced by a dangerous and dishonest process that successively involves (a) lying, censorship and intimidation, (b) spin-based analysis involving the selective use of asserted facts to support a partisan agenda, and (c) counterproductive blame and shame that inhibits vital reportage and in the worst case results in war. The horrendous Zionist and pro-Zionist lying exposed here is a huge threat not just to 15 million sorely oppressed Indigenous Palestinians but to all of Humanity.

Famed anti-racist Jewish American journalist I.F. Stone famously stated: “Governments lie”, and as variously exposed by truth-telling heroes like John Pilger, Julian Assange, and Noam Chomsky, mendacious Western Mainstream media lie egregiously for their governments. Pro-Zionist lying is entrenched in the fervently pro-Zionist Anglosphere countries of the US, Australia, Canada and the UK. Decent, anti-racist folk around the world must (a) inform everyone about this horrendous lying, and (b) urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all its individual, corporate and nation state supporters.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia over 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, notably a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds”. He has also published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” and “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History”. He has recently published “US-imposed Post-9-11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide” (2020) and “Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions” (2021). For images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ .

GET COUNTERCURRENTS DAILY NEWSLETTER STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX