On Simon O’Rourke’s Hand-In-A-Tree

The tree reaches…the way a hand

Reaches–towards the sky, sunlight, rain, the moon;

Towards all things known…and yet to be. Upward,

Outward…towards our better selves…and others’

Better selves; towards new and old “realities”–

What may be, and what has been. We can’t grasp

All there is to grasp…but, open-hearted,

We can reach all that is attainable.

Wales’ tallest tree had been damaged by a storm and was supposed to be cut down… but chainsaw artist Simon O ‘ Rourke found a better solution to symbolize the tree’s last attempt to reach heaven.

Gary Steven Corseri is the grandson of Ukrainian-Jewish and Sicilian-Catholic immigrants. He has performed his poems at the Carter Presidential Library and his dramas have been produced on PBS-Atlanta and in universities, high schools and Little Theaters. He has published 2 novels, 1 full collection and 1 prize-winning chapbook of poems. His poems, articles, fiction, dramas have appeared in hundreds of global publications & websites, including: Countercurrents, Village Voice, Redbook Magazine, Miami Herald, The New York Times, and Transcend Media Service. He has taught at universities in the U.S. and Japan, and in US prisons and public schools. He has worked as a grape-picker in Australia, a gas-station attendant, and an editor.

