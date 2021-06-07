The Dubious Narrative of Democracy of the Natural Allies Vs China’s Authoritarianism

We are supposedly natural allies: the Biggest (Indian) and greatest (US) “democracies”, sharing the same values, it is claimed. People know and see how US has been fighting for democracy around the world, at great expense of US dollars waging wars and killing millions. It “sacrificed” thousands of American men too in those expeditions, still going on. India too did it, say many in Srilanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Sikkim etc. They both also export democracy, even India, though they are ‘mistaken’ by many for hegemonism, global and regional. How Modi is celebrated as one of the greatest, all-time greatest leaders by foreign media has been a popular myth.

The knowledgeable can easily see through how foreign, mostly American and Western, media is almost the sole (also soul) source for anti-China venom the Indian media regularly indulges in. The moment foreign media writes anything critical about Modi’s India, they are damned by our nationalists and deshbhakts.

Certain classes in India are fond of discussing the topic, India’s Democracy Vs China’s Authoritarianism, as if both are unquestionable truths, in black and white. They find nothing grey. India’s Big Media sells this story regularly. Many in smaller and online media, with a few honorable exceptions like countercurrents.org, also indulge in anti-China venom regularly.

It is another matter that hundreds of sedition cases are framed against critics of the governments, more so the one in the Centre. They are languishing in prisons for years, denying them even bail, though top Courts said bail should be the rule, and incarceration an exception. Even the topmost Court denied bail to many renowned scholars, academics, writers, media persons etc. Even when top intellectuals- like Nobel laureates, former judges and bureaucrats – made appeals, for their release or bail, they are mostly not heeded by the deaf rulers, as also the Courts.

China is currently busy preparing for celebrating the Centenary year of CPC. Its media carry plenty of stories around it. A chance finding is mentioned below.

China’s ruling communist party (CPC) has a well-organized website. It features many aspects about itself.

In the process it mentioned many articles critical of the CPC, and published the relevant links too, under the heading What Foreign Media Say on the Topic?

What Foreign Media Say on the Topic?

Is McCarthyism coming back in 21st Century?

Human rights in Kashmir is a well-known red rag, where India protests even comments by US, despite India tailing USA on Israel. Tens of thousands of kashmiri civilians were killed as admitted by India’s Home Minister, Amit shah, in parliament. Communists are hunted and harassed in the west, in particular in US, and India where thousands were bumped off in recent decades also, in encounters, as they are called. Top courts heard matters on what are alleged to be fake encounters. Thus McCarthyism has come back even 21st Century.

(The writer was a media person…who contributed to countercurrents.org.)

