Zionist-Subverted Australian ABC Bans Use Of Term “Apartheid” To Describe Israel

Orwellian domination by Zionists and the Zionist-beholden US means that the Mainstream media of the so-called “Free World” of Western US Alliance countries (the Anglosphere and the EU NATO countries) are not so free when it comes to reportage on Apartheid Israel. By way of example, the Zionist-subverted Australian ABC (the Australian equivalent of the UK BBC) has recently officially banned use of the term “Apartheid” in relation to Israel, the world’s most egregious Apartheid rogue state.

Sophie McNeill (an outstanding and ethical Australian journalist who used to work for the ABC in the Middle East, was subject to Zionist intimidation and abuse, and now works for Human Rights Watch ) on Twitter: “I have a copy of the @abcnews internal memo the @australian was referring to. It’s very concerning the ABC does not accurately explain apartheid as a legal term. While reporters not banned from attributing it to others, I believe this has led to self-censorship & misunderstanding… [The memo states] “Apartheid. The administration of Israeli settlements in the West Bank is often described as “apartheid”. The term has a very specific meaning in South African history and should not be applied to Israel by the ABC itself”” [1].

The right-wing Murdoch Empire newspaper The Australian reported this censorship in an article entitled “The ABC bans use of the word “Apartheid” for Israel” and with the publicly-accessible comment: “The recent flashpoint in Gaza has clearly been a particularly sensitive subject for many broadcasters. For the ABC, one particular point of sensitivity appears to be the use of the inflammatory term “apartheid”” [2]. The ABC TV current affairs panel discussion program “The Drum” similarly described use of the term “apartheid” as “inflammatory” [3]. However a Palestinian-Australian academic Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah appearing on the ABC TV program “Q&A” recently trampled on ABC timidity, lying and obfuscation over use of the term “Apartheid” by declaring that “Palestinian intellectuals, activists, lawyers have, for years, been recording – and Israeli human rights organisations – that Israel is a settler apartheid state. It is an apartheid state that preferences one racial group over another. It is infused in every single aspect of its legal processes, its ethnic cleansing, its depopulation processes, its military occupation, its brutal military occupation in the West Bank, in East Jerusalem, in Gaza, its brutal siege on Palestinians in Gaza” [4]. Jennifer Robinson (famed for her continuing legal representation for world hero Julian Assange) agreed, stating: “This [the Palestinians] is an unlawfully occupied people who have suffered great disadvantage, discrimination and human rights violations… There is a definition under international law of apartheid. Human Rights Watch, B’Tselem, other Israeli human rights groups agree that it [Israeli Apartheid] meets that definition” [4]. As of 3 June 2021 the only other Mainstream medium reporting this ABC Ban on use of the term “apartheid” to describe Israel is the Russian RT that also reported the sacking of anti-racist Jewish American journalist Emily Wilder from the US Associated Press for her pro-Palestinian views, and the over 100 of her colleagues coming to her defence [5].

This obscene and soiling ABC censorship and mendacity serves the interests of nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist, grossly human rights-abusing and serial war criminal Apartheid Israel but is inimical to the interests and reputation of the ABC, Australian journalists, Australians, Australia and indeed Humanity.

The Apartheid Israel reality in summary: The sustained Zionist ethnic cleansing of 90% of Palestine means that a 2 state solution is dead. There is presently a one-state Apartheid reality as perceived recently by both Human Rights Watch and the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem (but not reported by the Zionist-subverted ABC). The Subjects of Apartheid Israel total 14.3 million comprising 6.8 million Jewish Israelis (48%), 7.1 million Indigenous Palestinians (50%), 0.4 million non-Arab and non-Jewish Israelis, 1.9 million Palestinian Israelis (Third Class citizens under over 60 race-based, Nazi-style discriminatory laws), and 5.2 million Occupied Palestinians (73% of Apartheid Israel’s Indigenous Palestinian Subjects, with zero human rights, subjected to extreme poverty, excluded from Jews-only areas, and excluded from voting for the government ruling them i.e. subject to egregious Apartheid).

The Occupied Palestinians are highly abusively confined to West Bank ghettoes under military rule (3.2 million) or to the blockaded and repeatedly bombed and shelled Gaza Concentration Camp (2 million). The various groups of Palestinian Subjects of Apartheid Israel are controlled not just by guns but by specific compulsory ID passes just as were non-European Subjects of Apartheid South Africa and indeed the Subjects of Nazi Germany-occupied Europe. There are also 8 million mostly impoverished Exiled Palestinians deriving from successive mass expulsions of Indigenous Palestinians in 1948 and 1967, and excluded on pain of death from the homeland continuously inhabited by their forebears for thousands of years until the genocidal Zionist invasion, ethnic cleansing and colonization of Palestine.

90% of Palestine has now been ethnically cleansed of Indigenous Palestinian inhabitants, and the ongoing Palestinian Genocide has been associated with 2.2 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, and from imposed deprivation, 2.1 million, since the British invasion of the Middle East in 1914 with Australian assistance for oil and imperial hegemony. Apartheid Israel violently kills about 500 Occupied Palestinians each year. However the GDP per capita is a deadly $3,400 for Occupied Palestinians as compared to $46,400 for Israelis, and about 4,000 Occupied Palestinians die avoidably each year from imposed deprivation [6-8]. One can understand why Ronnie Kasrils, an anti-racist Jewish hero in the fight against Apartheid in South Africa, described apartheid in Israel as far worse than that in South Africa [9].

By way of attempting to change the Zionist-infested, Zionist-subverted and Zionist-perverted ABC from within I have sent the following message to every one of 53 sections of the ABC Radio National as well as to the partly taxpayer-funded Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) and to the ABC TV ABC News, Q&A, 4 Corners, 7.30 , and Insiders programs: “The Australian reports: “The ABC bans use of the word “Apartheid” for Israel”. Indeed a Search of the ABC for “Apartheid Israel” yields only 1 item discussing Israeli Apartheid, an article by Dr Omar Barghouti, co-founder of the global movement to apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel like that successfully applied to Apartheid South Africa. Recently the ABC TV program The Drum described use of the term as “inflammatory” when applied to Israel. However a very large body of anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish scholars, writers and leaders (including 4 South African Nobel Laureates Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu, Nadine Gordimer and J.M. Coetzee) have strongly condemned the Israeli equivalent of South African Apartheid. Indeed Dr Hendrik Verwoerd, the “Architect of Apartheid”, stated that “Israel, like South Africa, is an apartheid state”. Jewish anti-Apartheid hero Ronnie Kasrils has condemned Israeli Apartheid as worse than South African Apartheid”.

The ABC ban on the term “apartheid” as applied to Israel is just 1 example from the massive, Orwellian Zionist lying about Apartheid Israel [10]. However decent people are obliged to address this mountain of racist falsehood. In response to this egregious lying by omission over Apartheid Israel by the Australian ABC and by Mainstream Australian Coalition Government and Labor Opposition politicians, I have documented below the expert opinions on Israeli Apartheid in 3 sections: (A) International Law, (B) Some expert International Law-informed opinions, and (C) Outstanding anti-racist scholars, writers, activists, leaders, legal experts, collectives and Nobel Laureates condemning Israeli Apartheid.

(A). International law

(1). Apartheid. Wikipedia: “Apartheid was a system of institutionalised racial segregation that existed in South Africa and South West Africa (now Namibia) from 1948 until the early 1990s” [11]. However since the fall of apartheid in South Africa in 1993 the term “apartheid” has come to be generally applied to other situations of egregious racial segregation and discrimination, notably that from 1948, in Zionist-occupied Palestine.

(2). The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (promulgated in 1948 just as South African Apartheid was being legislated, and making no mention of apartheid per se but proclaiming equality for all) (1948): “Article 1. All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood. Article 2. Everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms set forth in this Declaration, without distinction of any kind, such as race, colour, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. Furthermore, no distinction shall be made on the basis of the political, jurisdictional or international status of the country or territory to which a person belongs, whether it be independent, trust, non-self-governing or under any other limitation of sovereignty. Article 3. Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person…” [12]. Detailed analysis shows that the Occupied Palestinians are deprived of all the human rights set out in the 30 articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights [13].

(3). The UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (UN Genocide Convention; approved in 1948; in force from 12 January 1951) does not mention apartheid per se but clearly inspired and contributed to the text of the International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid (see (6) below): “Article I. The Contracting Parties confirm that genocide, whether committed in time of peace or in time of war, is a crime under international law which they undertake to prevent and to punish. Article II In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such: (a) Killing members of the group; (b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; (c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; (d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; (e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group…” [14]. As detailed above in “The Apartheid Israel reality in summary”, the Indigenous Palestinians are subject to an ongoing Palestinian Genocide by a genocidally racist Apartheid Israel.

(4). The Fourth Geneva Convention (the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War) (1949) does not mention apartheid per se (apartheid it had just been legislated in South Africa) but Articles 55 and 56 unequivocally demand that an Occupying Power must provide life-sustaining food and medical services to its conquered Subjects “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” [15]. Apartheid Israel grossly violates the Fourth Geneva Convention in its treatment of its Indigenous Occupied Palestinian Subjects. Thus the per capita GDP is a deadly and criminal 14-times lower for Occupied Palestinians as compared to that for the Occupier Israelis. It is estimated that while Apartheid Israel violently kills about 500 Occupied Palestinians each year , about 4,000 Occupied Palestinians die avoidably from imposed deprivation annually [8].

(5). International Convention for the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination ( in force 4 January 1965): “Article 1. (1). In this Convention, the term “racial discrimination” shall mean any distinction, exclusion, restriction or preference based on race, colour, descent, or national or ethnic origin which has the purpose or effect of nullifying or impairing the recognition, enjoyment or exercise, on an equal footing, of human rights and fundamental freedoms in the political, economic, social, cultural or any other field of public life. Article 2. (1). States Parties condemn racial discrimination and undertake to pursue by all appropriate means and without delay a policy of eliminating racial discrimination in all its forms and promoting understanding among all races, and, to this end: (a) Each State Party undertakes to engage in no act or practice of racial discrimination against persons, groups of persons or institutions and to ensure that all public authorities and public institutions, national and local, shall act in conformity with this obligation;…Article 3. States Parties particularly condemn racial segregation and apartheid and undertake to prevent, prohibit and eradicate all practices of this nature in territories under their jurisdiction. Article 4. States Parties condemn all propaganda and all organizations which are based on ideas or theories of superiority of one race or group of persons of one colour or ethnic origin, or which attempt to justify or promote racial hatred and discrimination in any form, and undertake to adopt immediate and positive measures designed to eradicate all incitement to, or acts of, such discrimination and, to this end, with due regard to the principles embodied in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the rights expressly set forth in article 5 of this Convention, inter alia…” [16].

(6). International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid (came into force 18 July 1976): “Article I. 1. The States Parties to the present Convention declare that apartheid is a crime against humanity and that inhuman acts resulting from the policies and practices of apartheid and similar policies and practices of racial segregation and discrimination, as defined in article II of the Convention, are crimes violating the principles of international law, in particular the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, and constituting a serious threat to international peace and security. 2. The States Parties to the present Convention declare criminal those organizations, institutions and individuals committing the crime of apartheid. Article II. For the purpose of the present Convention, the term “the crime of apartheid”, which shall include similar policies and practices of racial segregation and discrimination as practised in southern Africa, shall apply to the following inhuman acts committed for the purpose of establishing and maintaining domination by one racial group of persons over any other racial group of persons and systematically oppressing them: (a) Denial to a member or members of a racial group or groups of the right to life and liberty of person: (i) By murder of members of a racial group or groups; (ii) By the infliction upon the members of a racial group or groups of serious bodily or mental harm, by the infringement of their freedom or dignity, or by subjecting them to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment; (iii) By arbitrary arrest and illegal imprisonment of the members of a racial group or groups; (b) Deliberate imposition on a racial group or groups of living conditions calculated to cause its or their physical destruction in whole or in part; (c) Any legislative measures and other measures calculated to prevent a racial group or groups from participation in the political, social, economic and cultural life of the country and the deliberate creation of conditions preventing the full development of such a group or groups, in particular by denying to members of a racial group or groups basic human rights and freedoms, including the right to work, the right to form recognized trade unions, the right to education, the right to leave and to return to their country, the right to a nationality, the right to freedom of movement and residence, the right to freedom of opinion and expression, and the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and association; (d) Any measures including legislative measures, designed to divide the population along racial lines by the creation of separate reserves and ghettos for the members of a racial group or groups, the prohibition of mixed marriages among members of various racial groups, the expropriation of landed property belonging to a racial group or groups or to members thereof; (e) Exploitation of the labour of the members of a racial group or groups, in particular by submitting them to forced labour; (f) Persecution of organizations and persons, by depriving them of fundamental rights and freedoms, because they oppose apartheid” [17].

(7). Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (in force 1 July 2002): “Article 7. Crimes against humanity 1. For the purpose of this Statute, “crime against humanity” means any of the following acts when committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population, with knowledge of the attack: (a) Murder; (b) Extermination; (c) Enslavement; (d) Deportation or forcible transfer of population; (e) Imprisonment or other severe deprivation of physical liberty in violation of fundamental rules of international law; (f) Torture; (g) Rape, sexual slavery, enforced prostitution, forced pregnancy, enforced sterilization, or any other form of sexual violence of comparable gravity; (h) Persecution against any identifiable group or collectivity on political, racial, national, ethnic, cultural, religious, gender as defined in paragraph 3, or other grounds that are universally recognized as impermissible under international law, in connection with any act referred to in this paragraph or any crime within the jurisdiction of the Court; (i) Enforced disappearance of persons; (j) The crime of apartheid; (k) Other inhumane acts of a similar character intentionally causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or to mental or physical health” [18].

Apartheid Israel grossly violate all of these key humanitarian conventions.

(B). Some expert, International Law-informed opinions on Israeli apartheid.

Professor Francis Boyle (professor of international law at the University of Illinois, Champaign, author of numerous books on genocide and International Law, and legal expert in international legal actions against genocide and apartheid) summarizing his book “Palestine, Palestinians and International Law” (2005): “The concluding chapter provides advice and guidance to the current international grassroots Campaign for Israeli Divestment/Disinvestment, inspired by Francis A. Boyle’s involvement in the original divestment/disinvestment campaign against the former criminal apartheid regime in South Africa. Today the Republic of South Africa stands as a beacon of hope for oppressed peoples and states all over the world. The same can be true for Palestine and Israel. This book explains why and how that can be done… CHAPTER 7. What Is To Be Done? / 153

1. UN Suspension of the State of Israel

2. International Law as the Basis for Peace

3. Dump the Dishonest Broker

4. Sanctions

5. International Criminal Tribunal for Palestine

6. World Court Lawsuit for Genocide

7. Divestment/Disinvestment Campaign

How To Support the Israeli Divestment/Disinvestment Campaign

Applying the 1973 Apartheid Convention to Dismantle Israel’s Genocidal Apartheid Regime

The Rome Statute for the International Criminal Court

Precedents from Dismantling the Former Criminal Apartheid Regime in South Africa

Conclusion. POSTSCRIPT / 177. APPENDIX I: Bibliography of Genocidal/Apartheid Acts Inflicted by Israel on the Palestinians during the Al Aqsa Intifada / 178” [19].

Miguel d’Escoto Brockmann (former President of the General Assembly) re Israeli apartheid (2008): “I believe it is very important that we in the United Nations use this term [apartheid]. We must not be afraid to call something what it is. It is the United Nations, after all, that passed the International Convention against the Crime of Apartheid, making clear to all the world that such practices of official discrimination must be outlawed wherever they occur” [20].

Professor Richard Falk (eminent anti-racist Jewish American law professor, UN Special Rapporteur on Palestinian human rights and professor emeritus of international law at Princeton University) in his Special Rapporteur’s reports to the General Assembly (2007): “Israel is clearly in military occupation of the OPT [Occupied Palestinian Territory]. At the same time, elements of the occupation constitute forms of colonialism and of apartheid, which are contrary to international law. What are the legal consequences of a regime of prolonged occupation with features of colonialism and apartheid for the occupied people, the occupying Power and third States?” and (2010): “It is the opinion of the current Special Rapporteur that the nature of the occupation as of 2010 substantiates earlier allegations of colonialism and apartheid in evidence and law to a greater extent than was the case even three years ago. The entrenching of colonialist and apartheid features of the Israeli occupation has been a cumulative process. The longer it continues, the more difficult it is to overcome and the more serious is the abridgement of fundamental Palestinian right” [20].

John Dugard (South African lawyer, Emeritus Professor of International Law, University of Leiden; Honorary Professor in the Centre for Human Rights, University of Pretoria; member of the International Law Commission 1997–2011; Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory to the Commission on Human Rights/Human Rights Council 2001–2008; judge ad hoc International Court of Justice) and John Reynolds (National University of Ireland) on apartheid (2013): “While any system of institutionalized racial discrimination would inherently conflict with the non-discrimination clause contained in Article 2 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the first instrument of international law expressly to proscribe the practice of apartheid was the International Convention for the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. In the Convention’s preamble, the states parties emphasize their alarm at ‘manifestations of racial discrimination still in evidence in some areas of the world and by governmental policies based on racial superiority or hatred, such as policies of apartheid, segregation or separation’. Article 3 then lays down an obligation for the signatories to oppose and eliminate apartheid: “States Parties particularly condemn racial segregation and apartheid and undertake to prevent, prohibit and eradicate all practices of this nature in territories under their jurisdiction”… The International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid (the ‘Apartheid Convention’) was adopted subsequent to the initial prohibition in international human rights law with the aim of making it possible ‘to take more effective measures at the international and national levels with a view to the suppression and punishment of the crime of apartheid’. The Apartheid Convention is thus intended to complement the requirements of Article 3 of the International Convention for the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, with its chapeau referring directly to Article 3. It goes beyond the prohibition of apartheid by making it a criminal offence, declaring apartheid to be a crime against humanity which is subject to universal jurisdiction. The Convention accordingly obliges states parties to adopt legislative measures to suppress, discourage, and punish the crime of apartheid. The establishment of apartheid as an international crime underlines the gravity with which it is treated under international law and highlights the commitment undertaken by the international community of states to its eradication” [20].

Seraj Assi (a Visiting Fellow at the Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding at Georgetown University, Washington DC) (2017): “A recent U.N. report has found Israel guilty of apartheid, causing a diplomatic skirmish between Israel’s supporters and opponents. The report, published by the U.N.’s Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), compares Israel’s rule over Palestinians in Israel and the West Bank to South Africa’s treatment of non-whites during its apartheid phase… The irony is that the idea of evoking the term “apartheid” [“separateness” in Afrikaans] to describe Israel’s treatment of Palestinians was not invented by Israel’s enemies, let alone Arabs and Palestinians, but by Israel itself. For decades, Israeli officials have employed the Hebrew term Hafrada (“Separation” or “Segregation”) to describe Israel’s governing policy in the West Bank and Gaza, and its attempts to separate the Palestinian population from both the Israeli population and the Jewish settlers population in the occupied Palestinian territories. The so-called Israeli West Bank Barrier, known in Hebrew as “Gader Ha-Hafrada” (“Separation Fence”), was built on this Hafrada vision”[21].

B’Tselem (Israeli human rights group; the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories) (2021): “Today, B’Tselem published a new position paper that details how the Israeli regime enacts in all the territory it controls (Israeli sovereign territory, East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip) an apartheid regime. One organizing principle lies at the base of a wide array of Israeli policies: advancing and perpetuating the supremacy of one group – Jews – over another – Palestinians” [9].

Human Rights Watch (2021): “About 6.8 million Jewish Israelis and 6.8 million Palestinians live today between the Mediterranean Sea and Jordan River, an area encompassing Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), the latter made up of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. Throughout most of this area, Israel is the sole governing power; in the remainder, it exercises primary authority alongside limited Palestinian self-rule. Across these areas and in most aspects of life, Israeli authorities methodically privilege Jewish Israelis and discriminate against Palestinians. Laws, policies, and statements by leading Israeli officials make plain that the objective of maintaining Jewish Israeli control over demographics, political power, and land has long guided government policy. In pursuit of this goal, authorities have dispossessed, confined, forcibly separated, and subjugated Palestinians by virtue of their identity to varying degrees of intensity. In certain areas, as described in this report, these deprivations are so severe that they amount to the crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution” [9].

(C). Outstanding anti-racist scholars, writers, activists, leaders, legal experts, collectives and Nobel Laureates condemning Israeli Apartheid.

The website “Boycott Apartheid Israel” alphabetically lists expert humanitarian opinion on Israeli apartheid and/or why it should be opposed by Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all its supporters as were successfully applied to destroy apartheid in South Africa (scroll down the pages to find “Boycott Apartheid Israel quotes” A-G, H-N, O-T and U-Z )[9]. Anti-racist Jewish individuals and Jewish organizations are highly represented in this listing of humanitarians. The names of these outstanding humanitarians and humanitarian organizations are listed below in some pertinent categories (and there are many more besides these):

Organizations and collectives: American Jews for a Just Peace, American Muslims for Palestine, American Studies Association, 200 American writers, Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER), Anti-racist Israeli Citizens espousing BDS, Artists Against Apartheid, Biblebelievers, Boycott Israeli Apartheid Campaign (BIAC), BOYCOTT! Supporting the Palestinian BDS Call from Within, Artists Against Apartheid, Artists for Palestine UK, Australian academics, Australians For Palestine (AFP), Australian Palestinian Advocacy Network (APAN), Australian Friends of Palestine Association (AFOPA), Breaking the Silence, B’Tselem (Israeli human rights group; the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories), Byron Friends of Palestine, Clackmannanshire, Scotland, Coalition Against Israeli Apartheid (CAIA) Melbourne, Coalition Against Israeli Apartheid (CAIA) Canada, CODEPINK, 95 Creative writers and artists who signed a letter to the UK Guardian, 700 Creative professionals living in the UK, Durban III anti-racism conference, 64 Eminent humanitarians from around the world, including Nobel Laureates and leading anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish figures, Gush Shalom, 200 Holocaust scholars critique the IHRA Definition of anti-semitism in the Jerusalem Declaration, Human Rights Watch, Human Sciences Research Council of South Africa (HSRC), Innovative Minds, International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the crime of Apartheid, International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network, Israeli Committee Against Home Demolitions, Jewish and non-Jewish American writers, Cartoonists and editors, 30 Jewish organizations, Jewish Voice for Peace and 40 other anti-racist Jewish organizations, Jews Against Occupation and Oppression, Jews Against the Occupation, Jews Against Racist Zionism, Jews for Justice for Palestinians, Jews for Palestinian Right of Return, Justice for Palestine Matters, Marrickville BDS, Marrickville Council (Sydney, New South Wales), Non-Jews Against Racist Zionism, NSW (New South Wales) Greens, One-state solution, unitary state, bi-national state for a democratic, equal rights, post-apartheid Palestine, Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI), Palestinian Civil Society Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS), Palestinian BDS National Committee (BNC), 22 Palestinian community leaders, Palestinian Queers for BDS (PQBDS), 122 Palestinian and Arab academics, journalists and intellectuals, Rabbis for Human Rights, Seattle Mideast Awareness Campaign (SEAMAC), Queers Against Israeli Apartheid (QuAIA), UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), Yesh Din (Israeli human rights organization).

Prominent and outstanding individuals: Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah, Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Kabeer, Seraj Assi, Paul Atwood, Anna Baltzer, Iain Banks, Ehud Barak, Nir Baram, Frank Barat, Omar Barghouti, Dr Ramzy Baroud, Benjamin Beit-Hallahmi, Phyllis Bennis, John Berger, Rabbi Joseph Berman, Professor George Bisharat, Miguel d’Escoto Brockmann, Michael Brull, Michael R. Burch, Bradley Burston, Michael Chabon, Noam Chomsky, John Ricardo I. “Juan” Cole, Jonathan Cook, Ismail Coovadia, Dr Ned Curthoys, Professor Lawrence Davidson, Angela Davis, Uri Davis, Junot Díaz, Sidumo Dlamini, Dr John Docker, Professor John Dugard, Haidar Eid, Hagai El-Ad, Yves Engler, Brian Eno, Hedy Epstein (née Wachenheimer), Sophie Fiennes, Richard Ford, Dr Seth Frantzman, Eduardo Galeano, Arun Gandhi, Nadine Gordimer, Glenn Greenwald, Jeff Halper, Omar Hassan, Stephen Hawking, Professor Kamel Hawwash, Oliver Holmes, Tikva Honig-Parnass, Sarah Irving, Jerome Irwin, Anthony Mathew Jacob, Iqbal Jassat, Ronald (Ronnie) Kasrils, Ahmed Kathrada, Reem Kelani, John Kerry, Naomi Klein, Professor Rick Kuhn, Jason Kunin, Professor Steven Levitsky, Gideon Levy, John Martin Linton, Ken Loach, Dave Lordan, Professor Jake Lynch, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, William Mothipa “Willie” Madisha, Professor Saree Makdisi, Julius Malema, Mandla Mandela, Nelson Mandela, Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, James Mattis (US General), Chris McGreal, Professor John Meersheimer, Craig Murray, Professor Rima Najjar, Sharif Nashashibi, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Ehud Olmert, Jonathan Ophir, David Palumbo-Liu, Professor Ilan Pappé, Miko Peled, John Pilger, Dr Gideon Polya, Natalie Portman, Professor Mazin Qumsiyeh, Fadi Quran, Sefi Rachlevsky, Cyril Ramaphosa, Professor Judy Rebick, Professor Stuart Rees, Lee Rhiannon, Stephen Robert, Jennifer Robinson, Professor Hilary Rose, Professor Steven Rose, Leon Rosselson, Arundhati Roy, Amos Schocken, Michael Sfard, Natalie Abu Shakra, Professor Martin Shaw, Barry Sheppard, Professor Avi Shlaim, Henry Siegman, Gareth W.R. Smith, Dr Ahdaf Soueif, Dr Jill Stein, Dr Uri Strauss, Elia Suleiman, Mats Svensson, Dr Jennifer Louise Tonge (Baroness Tonge), Erkki Tuomioja, Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu, Dr Hendrik Verwoerd, Dr Vacy Vlazna, Sam Wainwright, Alice Malsenior Walker, David Ward, Margaret Waspe, Patrick Weiniger, Ben White, Asa Winstanley, Dr Ron Witton, Kourosh Ziabari, Professor Glen Weyl, and many more.

Nobel laureates: Jimmy Carter (Peace, US), J.M. Coetzee (Literature, South Africa), Nadine Gordimer (Literature, South Africa), Mairead Maguire (Peace, Ireland), Nelson Mandela (Peace, South Africa), Rigoberta Menchú (Peace, Guatemala), Adolfo Peres Esquivel (Peace, Argentina), Harold Pinter (Literature, UK), Archbishop Desmond Tutu (Peace, South Africa), Betty Williams (Peace, Ireland), Jody Williams (Peace, US).

Leaders: Omar al-Razzaz (Prime Minister of Jordan), Ali Akbar Salehi (Iranian FM), Bob Carr (Australian FM, NSW Premier), Jimmy Carter (former US President), John Kerry (US Secretary of State), Nelson Mandela (South African President), Cyril Ramaphosa (South African President), Erkki Tuomioja (Finland FM), Dr Jill Stein (leader of the American Greens), Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Dr Hendrick Verwoerd (“Architect of Apartheid”, South African PM).

South Africans: J.M. Coetzee, Sidumo Dlamini, John Dugard, Nadine Gordimer, Iqbal Jassat, Ronald (Ronnie) Kasrils, Ahmed Kathrada , Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Julius Malema, Mandla Mandela, Nelson Mandela, Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, William Mothipa “Willie” Madisha , Nelson Mandela, Cyril Ramaphosa (South African President), Desmond Tutu, Dr Hendrick Verwoerd (“Architect of Apartheid”).

Legal experts: B’Tselem (Israeli human rights group; the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories), Professor George Bisharat, Professor Francis Boyle, Edward C. Corrigan, Professor John Dugard, Professor Richard Falk, Glenn Greenwald, Human Rights Watch, Jennifer Robinson, Michael Sfard (legal adviser to Israeli human rights organization Yesh Din).

Final comments and conclusions.

The ABC ban on use of the term “Apartheid” in relation to Israel is just 1 example of a large number of Zionist lies of omission and lies of commission that have helped prevent action against Apartheid Israel by the Zionist-perverted European countries of the US Alliance. As exampled by this detailed analysis, all decent people must expose and reject all such lies that enable the ongoing Palestinian Genocide by Apartheid Israel. Decent anti-racist folk around the world must (a) inform everyone they can, and (b) urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all its individual, collective, corporate and nation state supporters.

Under a pro-Zionist, US lackey Coalition Government Australia is second only to the Zionist-beholden US as a fervent supporter of Apartheid Israel and hence of the crime of Apartheid. The promulgation of Zionist lies by the Australian Coalition Government and the taxpayer-funded ABC endangers the security, economic well-being , and international reputation of Australia, and serves the interests of a nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist and grossly human rights-abusing Apartheid Israel. All politicians supporting Apartheid Israel and hence Apartheid are utterly unfit for public life and public office in a one-person-one-vote democracy like Australia.

A Zionist-perverted and mendacious ABC faces the threat of public de-funding. Indeed I suggest that its foreign affairs reportage and the attendant taxpayer-provided budget be transferred to the vastly more ethical Special Broadcasting Service (SBS). Decent Australians will totally reject the racist, pro-Apartheid and mendacious Coalition Government, vote 1 Green and put the Coalition last. Decent people around the world will act likewise to liberate their country from bondage to mendacious and genocidally racist Zionism that assists the ongoing Palestinian Genocide by Apartheid Israel.

References.

[1]. Sophie McNeill, Twitter, 31 May 2021: https://twitter.com/Sophiemcneill/status/1399173450523054081 .

[2]. “The ABC bans use of the word “Apartheid” for Israel”, The Australian, 31 May 2021: https://www.theaustralian.com.au/subscribe/news/1/?sourceCode=TAWEB_WRE170_a_GGL&dest=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theaustralian.com.au%2Fbusiness%2Fmedia%2Fmagda-szubanskis-tweet-on-jenny-morrison-causes-tension-at-nine%2Fnews-story%2Ffa65e5083a6af047b47c733560d837d7&memtype=anonymous&mode=premium .

[3]. ABC TV, The Drum, Friday 21 May 2021: https://iview.abc.net.au/show/drum .

[4]. ABC TV, Q&A, “Trauma and truth-telling” 27 May 2021: Friday 21 May 2021: https://www.abc.net.au/qanda/2021-27-06/13352714 .

[5]. “‘Very complicated matter’: ABC bans term ‘apartheid’ in coverage of Israel/Palestine conflict”, RT, 31 May 2021: https://www.rt.com/news/525290-abc-bans-apartheid-israel/ .

[6]. Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israel Excludes Occupied Palestinians From All Provisions Of The Universal Declaration Of Human Rights”, Countercurrents, 20 May, 2012: https://countercurrents.org/polya200512.htm .

[7]. Gideon Polya, ”Australian ABC Airs Former US Ambassador Adumbrating Total Expulsion Of Occupied Palestinians”, Countercurrents, 26 May 2021: https://countercurrents.org/2021/05/australian-abc-airs-former-us-ambassador-adumbrating-total-expulsion-of-occupied-palestinians/ .

[8]. “Palestinian Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/ .

[9]. “Boycott Apartheid Israel”: https://sites.google.com/site/boycottapartheidisrael/ .

[10]. Gideon Polya, “Refutation Of Mainstream –Accepted Racist Zionist Lies Behind Israel ‘s Gaza Massacres And Palestinian Genocide”, Countercurrents, 26 July, 2014: https://www.countercurrents.org/polya260714.htm .

[11]. “Apartheid”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apartheid .

[12]. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, 1948: https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights .

[13]. Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israel Excludes Occupied Palestinians From All Provisions Of The Universal Declaration Of Human Rights”, Countercurrents, 20 May, 2012: https://countercurrents.org/polya200512.htm .

[14]. “UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide” (1948): https://www.ohchr.org/en/professionalinterest/pages/crimeofgenocide.aspx .

[15]. “Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War” (1949) : http://classic.austlii.edu.au/au/legis/cth/consol_act/gca1957208/sch4.html .

[16]. “International Convention for the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination” (1965): https://www.ohchr.org/en/professionalinterest/pages/cerd.aspx .

[17]. “International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid” (1976): https://www.un.org/en/genocideprevention/documents/atrocity-crimes/Doc.10_International%20Convention%20on%20the%20Suppression%20and%20Punishment%20of%20the%20Crime%20of%20Apartheid.pdf .

[18]. “Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court” (2002): https://www.icc-cpi.int/resource-library/documents/rs-eng.pdf .

[19]. Francis Boyle, “Using International Law to clarify and resolve the Israeli Palestinian conflict”, Arab World Books, 1 November 2005: https://www.arabworldbooks.com/en/e-zine/using-international-law-to-clarify-and-resolve-the-israeli-palestinian-conflict .

[20]. John Dugard and John Reynolds, “Apartheid , International law, and the Occupied Palestinian Territory”, European Journal of International Law, 25 September 2013: https://academic.oup.com/ejil/article/24/3/867/481600 .

[21]. Seraj Assi, “Is Israel an Apartheid State?”, Foreign Policy Journal, 7 April 2017: https://www.foreignpolicyjournal.com/2017/04/07/is-israel-an-apartheid-state/ .

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia over 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, notably a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds”. He has also published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” and “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History”. He has recently published “US-imposed Post-9-11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide” (2020) and “Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions” (2021). For images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ .

