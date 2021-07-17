In a speech to Australian Zionists the pro-Zionist Australian Labor Opposition leader Anthony “Albo” Albanese has grossly violated the policy of the Australian Labor Party (ALP) which promises to recognize the State of Palestine if it wins the forthcoming Federal election. Instead pro-Zionist Albo won’t do this before consulting with Zionists and Apartheid Israel, a position repugnant to anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish Australians, to Greens and to anti-racist Labor MPs and supporters [1].

Anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish Australians, Australia, Humanity, the Biosphere, Palestinian self-determination and human rights, now have a new enemy who, given his obscene support for genocidally racist and nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel, is appropriately called Albo (the Latin root Alb meaning “white”, the skin colour of genocidally racist anti-Indigenous settler colonialists past and present). The Anglosphere countries of the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand have appalling records as countries based on genocidal settler colonialism involving the merciless ethnic cleansing of Indigenous People.

Not surprisingly in 2021 these same deeply racist and genocide-based countries – the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand that belong to an exclusive, Anglo, whites-only, “5-eyes” intelligence-sharing club – still refuse to join the circa 139 out of 193 UN member nations who recognize the State of Palestine, and steadfastly refuse to recognize the State of Palestine. In stark contrast, these same deeply racist and genocide-based countries – the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – have recognized the genocide-based, and genocidally racist Apartheid state of Israel for 73 years.

However a significant “weakness” has been created in the Apartheid Wall of the genocidally racist “5-eyes Club” by the decent, anti-racist, pro-environment Australian Greens who have 10% of the electoral vote and who recognize the State of Palestine. Similarly, decent, anti-racist Labor Party members have made Labor adopt a policy of recognizing the State of Palestine if they win the next Federal election (due sometime in the next year).

To understand the significance of this “weakness” one must understand Australia’s excellent, compulsory and preferential election system. Put simply, Australia is presently ruled by a Right- extreme Right Liberal –National Party Coalition which has a bare majority over the Centre-Right Labor Party Opposition. Australia’s preferential voting system means that a voter has to list all candidates in numerical order of preference, and if a leading candidate fails to get 50% of the primary vote then the voting preferences (e.g. second preferences) are taken into account. The present electoral support for these parties is roughly Coalition 45%, Labor 35%, Greens 10% and others 10%. Greens’ second preferences go to Labor which can accordingly only win an election with Green and other preferences giving Labor candidates a “2 party preferred vote” of over 50% .

As with the other 5-eyes Club nations, for formation of a Federal government Australia effectively has a 2-party system involving a conservative neoliberal party (the Coalition) and a less conservative neoliberal party (Labor). Decent Australians who believe in a decent life for everyone and protection of what is left of the environment, presently have no choice but to effectively vote for Labor, either through voting 1 for Labor or voting 1 for the Greens and giving their second preference to Labor.

The Coalition has been grossly mis-ruling Australia for 8 years (2013-2021) with an appalling record of stupidity, ignorance and egregious greed (SIEG), extraordinary corruption (rorts, forgery, gross abuse of public funds), blatant lying, gross human rights abuse (notably of Indigenous people and refugees), economic incompetence (the Australian Gross National Debt was $260 billion under Labor by 2013, reached $570 billion under the Coalition by 2020 and is now heading for $1 trillion in 1921-1922), war criminality (in gross violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention), climate criminality (Australia is among world leaders in 16 areas of climate criminality), and of failures in key areas of Federal responsibility during the Covid-19 Pandemic (private Aged Care Home deaths, lack of vaccines, repeated violation of Border Security, and lack of secure Quarantine facilities).

However Labor has been crippled since a US-complicit, mining company-backed and pro-Zionist-led Coup removed the popularly elected Labor PM Kevin Rudd in 2010. Pro-Zionist Labor MP and power broker, Bill Shorten, who was involved in successive coups removing elected Labor PMs (PM Kevin Rudd in 2010 and PM Julia Gillard in 2013) got Labor to change its rules to make further such removals of Labor leaders very difficult. The subsequent election of Anthony “Albo” Albanese as Labor leader in 2013 has left Labor with a dud, ineffective, verbally challenged, timid, pro-war, pro-coal, pro-gas, anti-environment, electorally extremely unpopular, neoliberal, US lackey and pro-Apartheid Israel leader who at best can be described as “Coalition-lite” and cannot be removed except for serious misconduct.

Well, in his disgraceful speech to Australian Zionists Albo has indeed crossed a serious misconduct line by blatantly contradicting Labor Party policy (recognition of the State of Palestine if it wins the next election) and by saying, instead, that “[I hope] to lead a Labor government in the next 12 months… [but] we wouldn’t take any action (to recognise a Palestinian State) without consulting relevant organisations and nations, including the Jewish community, Israel and the Palestinian community”.

Ineffective, timid, extremely unpopular, and pro-Zionist Albo cannot be removed as an utterly dud leader or for fervently supporting with false assertions a nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, serial invader, serial occupier, grossly human rights abusing, child abusing, mother-abusing, women-abusing, democracy by genocide Apartheid Israel that grossly violates 16 key International Conventions (of sorely oppressed Occupied Palestinians and inmates of the war criminally blockaded and bombed Gaza Concentration Camp, 50% are children and 75% are women and children).

However Albo can and should be removed (a) for uttering false statements in the interests of a horrid foreign power and damaging to Australia’s international reputation and trade, (b) blatantly contradicting official Labor policy of recognizing the State of Palestine, and (c) for making such a key national decision subject to discussions with genocidally racist Apartheid Israel and with traitorous Australian Zionists (both evil entities with an appalling, long-term record of violating, damaging, subverting and perverting Australians and Australian institutions).

This verbally-hesitant, rhetorically-challenged, pro-coal, pro-gas, pro-Zionism, pro-war, pro-US, timid, confused, neoliberal, and extreme Rightist in Leftist clothing has made a highly offensive speech to delighted Australian Zionists.

Albo declared that:

(i). referring to Apartheid in relation to Israel was “not appropriate to describe the Israeli political system and structure, it also cheapens the struggle against apartheid that occurred in South Africa led by Mandela and others. … not only offensive to the people and structures to which they are directed but they are also offensive to where the term originated”,

(ii). Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) is “counterproductive and self-indulgent”,

(iii). “a single, secular, democratic State is in my view just a recipe for ongoing conflict”,

(iv). re the “2-state solution” “It has to be recognised why the Jewish State of Israel arose”,

(v). “[I hope] to lead a Labor government in the next 12 months… [but] we wouldn’t take any action (to recognise a Palestinian State) without consulting relevant organisations and nations, including the Jewish community, Israel and the Palestinian community”, and

(vi). he supports the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism [1].

Albo’s assertions are variously intolerably false, offensive, implicitly racist and damaging to Australia:

(i). Apartheid Israel. Of the 7.1 million Indigenous Palestinian Subjects of Apartheid Israel, 1.9 million are Palestinian Israelis (explicitly denied equal rights, only granted the right to vote in 1966, and Third Class citizens under over 60 Nazi-style, race-based discriminatory laws), and 5.2 million are Occupied Palestinians (highly abusively confined under Israeli guns to ever-dwindling West Bank ghettoes or to the war criminally bombed and blockaded Gaza Concentration Camp, excluded from all the rights set out in the 30 Articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and from voting for the government ruling them i.e. they are subject to egregious Apartheid as recognized by Nelson Mandela, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, other heroes in the fight against South African Apartheid, and indeed by Dr Hendrik Verwoerd, the “architect of Apartheid”). Despite a century-long and ongoing Palestinian Genocide (2.2 million Palestinians killed violently, 0.1 million, and from imposed deprivation, 2.1 million, since the British invasion of the Middle East in 1914 for oil and imperial hegemony), and including 2 mass expulsion atrocities (800,000 Palestinians in 1948 and 400,000 Palestinians and Syrians in 1967), Indigenous Palestinians are 50% of the Subjects of Apartheid Israel versus Jewish Israelis 47%). US-based Human Rights Watch, the Israel-based B’Tselem human rights group, and numerous eminent anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish scholars and writers declare that Israeli is an Apartheid State. Apartheid Israel violates 16 International Conventions, most notably and specifically the International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid [2, 3].

(ii). Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS). While 69 Africans were killed and 180 wounded in the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre that precipitated global Boycotts against Apartheid South Africa, in the last 2 decades Gaza rockets have killed about 40 Israelis, Israeli reprisals have killed over 4,600 Gazans (an over 100-fold disproportionality) and wounded 28,500, Israelis have murdered about 2,600 fellow Israelis (a low murder rate), and 85,000 Occupied Palestinians have died avoidably from imposed deprivation. Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all its supporters is a peaceful and legitimate action of the kind employed to promote human rights from the Apartheid American Deep South to India under the genocidal British.

(iii). Single, secular, democratic State. Apartheid Israel has ethnically cleansed 90% of Palestine. The Australian ABC recently broadcast an interview with a former US Ambassador to Israel and the UN who stated that the Israelis opposed a “2-state solution” , would only concede at most 4.4% of Palestine for a Palestinian entity, and foreshadowed 100% ethnic cleansing of the West Bank and Gaza. Numerous eminent anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish scholars and writers declare that a “2-state solution” is dead (5.2 million presently Occupied Indigenous Palestinians and 8 million presently Exiled Palestinian refugees confined to 4.4%-10% of Palestine is a practical impossibility as well as an immense injustice), and advocate a single, secular and democratic State with peace, justice, reconciliation and human rights for all as in post-Apartheid South Africa.

(iv). Apartheid Israel is not a “Jewish State”. Despite a century-long, deadly and ongoing Palestinian Genocide involving 2 successive mass expulsion atrocities, Indigenous Palestinians still represent 50% of the Subjects of Apartheid Israel. A large body of anti-racist Jewish humanitarians say “Not in our name” and are resolutely opposed to the ongoing atrocities of Apartheid Israel. Any conflation with “Jews” (and hence with anti-racist Jews) of nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist, grossly human rights abusing, serial war criminal , and democracy by genocide Apartheid Israel is profoundly and repugnantly anti-Jewish anti-Semitic. Indeed Eastern European or Ashkenazi Jews (such as myself) are actually not Semitic at all but derive from Turkic Khazar converts to Judaism (the Khazar Empire was eventually destroyed by the Kievan Rus in the 10th century CE). Thus I come from a very famous Jewish Hungarian family (ask any mathematician or surgeon) but DNA analysis says that I am 24 % British Celtic, 57% Ashkenazi Jewish, 0% English and 0% Middle Eastern (this also being consonant with centuries of documented family history). The people in Palestine today who descend from the Jewish and non-Jewish Palestinians at the time of Jesus are the Semitic Indigenous Palestinians. The Jewish Israelis overwhelmingly descend from Khazar, Berber and Yemeni converts to Judaism in the first millennium CE.

(v). Palestinian State recognition. According to Wikipedia: “As of 31 July 2019, 138 of the 193 United Nations (UN) member states and two non-member states have recognised it (Israel is recognized by 164)… Among members of the G20 major countries, 9 (being Argentina, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Turkey) have recognized Palestine as a state while 11 (Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States) have not”. Of the 11 G20 states not recognizing Palestine, 3 are nuclear terrorist states like Apartheid Israel, and the remainder, excepting Mexico, are intimately complicit in Humanity- and Biosphere-threatening US Alliance nuclear terrorism.

(vi). The IHRA definition of anti-Semitism is anti-Semitic and holocaust-denying. The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism (used by Zionists to falsely defame and politically cripple the leading anti-racist Jeremy Corbyn and the UK Labour Party) has been repugnantly adopted by both the ruling Australian Coalition and by the Labor Opposition. The IHRA definition of anti-Semitism is anti-Arab anti-Semitic (by strongly and falsely implying that a huge body of anti-racist Palestinian, Arab and Muslim critics of Israeli atrocities are racist and anti-Semitic), anti-Jewish anti-Semitic (by strongly and falsely implying that a huge body of anti-racist Jewish critics of Israeli atrocities are racist and anti-Semitic), and holocaust-denying (it falsely implies that there has only been 1 holocaust ever or in WW2). Over 60 genocides and holocausts have occurred over the last few centuries. WW2 holocausts ignored by the IHRA include (deaths from violence and imposed deprivation in brackets) the WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slavs, Jews and Roma killed) of which the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed) was a part; the WW2 Chinese Holocaust (35-40 million killed under the Japanese, 1937-1945); and the 1942-1945 WW2 Bengali Holocaust (WW2 Indian Holocaust, WW2 Bengal Famine; 6-7 million Indians deliberately starved to death for strategic reasons by the British with Australian complicity in Bengal and the adjoining provinces of Orissa, Bihar and Assam). Over 40 anti-racist Jewish organizations have condemned the IHRA. Nearly all of the 34 nation state members of the IHRA are white, European, and supporters of US Alliance nuclear terrorism. Indeed many of the IHRA member countries were allied with Nazi Germany in its evil execution of the WW2 Jewish Holocaust.

Final comments.

Zionism is genocidal racism in awful ideology and in genocidal practice. Zionism is Nazism without gas chambers but with genocidal racism, deadly Apartheid, egregious mendacity, mass incarceration, mass expulsions and 90 nuclear weapons. Albo and his fellow pro-Zionists at home and abroad are utterly unfit for public life in one-person-one-vote and human rights aspirant democracies like Australia.

It is simply not possible for anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish Australians to vote for candidates supporting Apartheid Israel and hence Apartheid and the ongoing Palestinian Genocide, the ongoing genocide of Indigenous Palestinians. The Australian Greens and an increasing number of Labor supporters and MPs support Palestinian human rights and an end to Israeli Apartheid. However the Australian Coalition Government and Opposition leader Albo fervently support Apartheid Israel to the detriment of truth, public decency, Australia’s international reputation and Australia’s national security. Accordingly anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish Australians will vote 1 Green and put the Coalition last. If Australia Labor realistically wants to win the next Federal election it must urgently remove Albo from leadership of the Australian Labor Party.

References.

[1]. “Albanese pledges support and denounces “apartheid” and BDS, J-wire, 14 July 2014: https://www.jwire.com.au/albanese-pledges-support-and-denounces-apartheid-and-bds/ .

[2]. Dr Gideon Polya in Australian Government, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, “Feasibility study on strengthening trade and investment with Israel: submissions”, April 2021: https://www.dfat.gov.au/trade/engage/feasibility-study-strengthening-trade-and-investment-israel-submissions#received .

[3]. Gideon Polya, “Australia must stop Zionist subversion and join the World in comprehensive Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all its supporters”, Subversion of Australia, 15 April 2021: https://sites.google.com/site/subversionofaustralia/2021-04-15 .

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia over 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, notably a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds”. He has also published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” and “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History”. He has recently published “US-imposed Post-9-11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide” (2020) and “Climate Crisis, Climate Genocide & Solutions” (2021). For images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ .